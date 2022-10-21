Read full article on original website
Related
Girl Scouts of the USA Receives Largest Single Donation in Over 100 Years, Thanks to Mackenzie Scott
The record-breaking donation will help make up for lost funding during the pandemic.
Second Annual CoreGiving Day Unites 2,100 Volunteers to Fight Childhood Hunger
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- CoreGiving, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting childhood hunger across the U.S., hosted its second annual CoreGiving Day on October 13. This year’s event saw more than 2,100 employees from Blackstone and 14 of its real estate portfolio companies volunteer at food banks around the country, donating more than 17,000 hours to provide over 650,000 meals across 40 cities and more than 50 nonprofit organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020006076/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WWLP 22News
Follow My Steps to provide fitness classes to underprivileged students
(Mass Appeal) – Young kids love to get outside and be active, but it is difficult for some households to provide a place to get out there or serve healthy meals. One organization is asking themselves, “How can we combat this?” Here to answer that question is Kashawn Sanders, President of Follow My Steps Foundation, along with Eddie Matos and John Bednaz of Best Fitness.
Comments / 0