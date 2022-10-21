DAILY DIGEST, 10/21: NOAA sees no winter drought relief across parched West; DWR begins removal of emergency drought barrier; Joint effort to build desal facility could help fight drought; Utah utility helping an Estonian oil company hoard Colorado River water; and more …

“Kenneth Hahn was an icon of progressive Los Angeles. Hahn, who died in 1997, was a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 40 years, 1952 to 1992, and before that a member of the Los Angeles City Council.He also advocated diverting a portion of the Columbia River to water-scarce Southern California at a time when the city faced withering drought, as it does today. Several times in his illustrious career, perhaps more than several times, he unsuccessfully introduced resolutions calling for investigation of his diversion idea. In May 1990, he wrote to then-Oregon Gov. Neil Goldschmidt imploring him to “act like a good neighbor” and support diverting the Columbia. Talk about walking into a running Oregon chainsaw. ... ” Read more from the La Grande Observer here: For drought-plagued California diverting Columbia River water is a pipe dream for now.

