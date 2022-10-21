Image via Immaculata University. Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting an online open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 PM. The event will begin with a brief overview of admissions and financial aid followed by break-out sessions for individual programs, including doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications, and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, health care management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition, and psychology.

4 DAYS AGO