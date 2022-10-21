Read full article on original website
River View Board of Education notes
WARSAW − The River View Local Schools Board of Education recently met in regular session to conduct routine business of the district. The district received $20,716 in donations for September, including $5,000 from the River View Schools Foundation for the Steinway Project, $4,200 from the Conesville PTO for 42 students to attend sixth grade camp and $2,500 from the Coshocton Foundation for the Steinway Project.
New Reavis principal plans to reestablish school committees, ensure 'everyone's voice is heard'
Michael Richie, the new principal at Reavis Elementary Math & Science Specialty School, 834 E. 50th St., wants to establish systems that will bring Reavis students and teachers more stability. Richie was raised in the South suburbs around Chicago Heights and attended Rich Central High School before moving into the...
WGME
Portland Public Schools will now allow high school students to attend all games
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools is adjusting its policy on who can attend athletic events at its high schools. This comes after school leaders banned high school students from Portland and Deering from attending sporting events at the other school because of fights. That decision has now been reversed.
