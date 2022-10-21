WARSAW − The River View Local Schools Board of Education recently met in regular session to conduct routine business of the district. The district received $20,716 in donations for September, including $5,000 from the River View Schools Foundation for the Steinway Project, $4,200 from the Conesville PTO for 42 students to attend sixth grade camp and $2,500 from the Coshocton Foundation for the Steinway Project.

