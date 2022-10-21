Read full article on original website
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Open Offers 52 Free Dinners
Whether you like to eat or you like opera, this article will have you belting out, "Figaroooooooooooo! Figaro! Figaroooooooooo!" The New Orleans Opera is offering up a chance for you and a guest to win 52 amazing meals for one full year. In partnership with 52 New Orleans top restaurants, the New Orleans Opera are selling raffle tickets, culminating with the winner being announced at the Hansel and Gretel performance (Mahalia Jackson Theater) on Sunday, November 20 at the 2:30 p.m. showing. The raffle tickets are being sold in two options: one ticket for $100, or six tickets for $500. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. Increase your odds of winning by purchasing more than one ticket. All proceeds will benefit The New Orleans Opera. Purchase your tickets here: https://neworleansopera.org/nola-52/
Vampires in New Orleans | Sink Your Teeth Into This Interview
When you think of New Orleans and vampires, what comes to mind? For most, it's the iconic film Interview with the Vampire with Hollywood star boys Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, or the or new AMC+ TV series, both based on the novel by Anne Rice. Or maybe the gruesome figures attributed to the Crescent City's historical vampiric legacy, such as the Carter Brothers, Jacques St. Germaine, or maybe the Ursuline convent's own Casket Girls. There are definitely vampires in New Orleans, and we found a real Nola vampire to give us the scoop.
K-Town BBQ & Tofu serves Korean cuisine in Gretna
David Park challenges curious eaters to try his home-style Korean food. “I don’t think too many people here know Korean food,” says the owner of K-Town BBQ & Tofu, which sits next to Hong Kong Food Market in Gretna. “Vietnamese, Chinese, sushi, yes, but even my staff wasn’t familiar with our cuisine.”
Krewe of Boo 2022: What to know about the parade and other frightfully fun activities
Get the right fright this weekend for the Krewe of Boo collection of events that culminates with the Carnival-style parade that celebrates the Halloween season like only New Orleans can. What's the parade route? What else is going on? Do I need a costume? Here are all the answers to...
Lost Black settlement on the Chalmette Battlefield is the topic of documentary
The Chalmette tract where Americans beat the British in the Battle of New Orleans is open and grassy, leaving no hint that the St. Bernard Parish acreage once contained a village called Fazendeville that was established after the Civil War for freed slaves. The community included houses, a grocery, a...
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
15+ free things you get with a New Orleans Public Library card: Zoo tickets, cake pans, more
A New Orleans Public Library card gets you access to more things than books. Just this month, the library unveiled a new service — free menstrual products. Cardholders also can get free tickets to the Audubon Zoo, free internet through mobile hot spots, free streaming movies, free plant seeds and free cake pans, among other things.
Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District
The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
Nike Honors New Orleans With New Air Force 1
Fresh off of delivering the “Bronx Origins” colorway last week, Nike continues to honor the accession of hip-hop with this upcoming Air Force 1 release. Shown here is the “Nola” Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is slated to drop on early November. According to the product description on SNKRS, the shoe’s color scheme pays homage to the rise of hip-hop in New Orleans, Louisiana. This pair features special dubraes attached to the shoelaces, gold eyelets, and a metallic silver Swoosh on the lateral side that possibly references the city’s “Bling Bling” era from the ‘00s. Completing the look are special details on the heel counter and an all-white tooling underneath.
'Ghosts in the Oaks' returns to City Park, offering spooky family fun
NEW ORLEANS — "Ghosts in the Oaks" returns to City Park after a hiatus due to COVID-19. The spooky, family-friendly event is happening Oct. 22 and 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. for early admission guests and 6 to 9 p.m. for general admission. All proceeds will benefit the...
Sky Zone Debuts New Thrills
Sky Zone in Metairie is reaching new heights with the addition of the Air Court, Boulder Balls, and Mega Launch. The radical trampoline park is also ready to challenge you on the Warrior Course complete with swinging jump pads, rope climbs, and a balance beam. Those with superb balance may enjoy trying the fair favorite: The Ladder Climb. Don't be surprised if you can't get past the first rung! The Mega Launch slide is guaranteed to give you a lot of air before you land on the bounce pad.
Does your child have the flu? Cases in kids surging in the New Orleans area
After two years of nearly nonexistent flu seasons, hospitals in the New Orleans area are dealing with a spike in the respiratory virus unseasonably early this year. “There’s a tremendous amount of it out there right now,” said Dr. Mark Kline, the physician in chief at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Influenza is running rampant.”
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area for Week 8
The high school football season is in Week 8 and there are plenty of big games taking place across the New Orleans area and South Louisiana Friday night. Country Day-Newman, Covington-Slidell and Rummel-Brother Martin are among the important contests on the slate. If you're having a hard time viewing the...
New Orleans police negotiating with man barricaded inside Gentilly home with child
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is responding to a man barricaded inside a home in Gentilly with a child early Monday morning. NOPD reports that the man is threatening to harm himself. The situation began around 2 a.m. Officials say SWAT and negotiators are on scene.
Day of the Dead Parade Rolls with New Route
On Wednesday, November 2, beginning at 7 p.m., join your neighbors in celebrating the Day of the Dead – the Día de Muertos – honoring the lives of those who have died (particularly in the preceding year). In a city famous for parades, the Krewe de Mayahuel’s annual Mexican Day of the Dead procession is always one of the most magical events of the year. Along with the Krewe of Mayahuel, members of the Lucha Krewe (devoted to Mexican pro wrestling), krewedelusion, and Krewe of Red Beans Carnival clubs will also be marching.
Two women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East
According to the New Orleans Police Department, a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old woman were shot in the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive just after 8 p.m.
'Afraid to come home and get out of the car': neighbors worry about broken streetlights
NEW ORLEANS — Neighbors living next to the canal in New Orleans East told WWL-TV the streetlight outside their home has been out for about two years. “I’ve been begging, I say I fear for my life. Alligators come out of that canal. One of them could be in my yard," one neighbor told Eyewitness News.
A soaring foyer and a saltwater pool mix for luxe living in a $1.9M Belle Chasse home
A blend of traditional and contemporary styles melds well in this stately home in Belle Chasse's Parks of Plaquemines gated subdivision. Completed in 2019 for a parade of homes, it features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and more than 5,200 square feet on an almost half-acre lot. The home, at 326...
Unfinished road work trapping some ailing New Orleans residents in their homes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Faye Avan lives in the Seventh Ward, just off of North Roman Street, where recent road work has made it nearly impossible for her to get around. “I’m working on trying to find out who my representative is for my area, and then I’m gonna call them,” she said. “My name is Faye, but I’ll become a Karen.”
New Orleans police investigating Lakeview carjacking with infant in car
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after someone reportedly stole a car with an infant inside. Officers say they responded to the reported auto theft at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street on Sunday morning. According to the NOPD, initial reports...
