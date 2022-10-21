ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Open Offers 52 Free Dinners

Whether you like to eat or you like opera, this article will have you belting out, "Figaroooooooooooo! Figaro! Figaroooooooooo!" The New Orleans Opera is offering up a chance for you and a guest to win 52 amazing meals for one full year. In partnership with 52 New Orleans top restaurants, the New Orleans Opera are selling raffle tickets, culminating with the winner being announced at the Hansel and Gretel performance (Mahalia Jackson Theater) on Sunday, November 20 at the 2:30 p.m. showing. The raffle tickets are being sold in two options: one ticket for $100, or six tickets for $500. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. Increase your odds of winning by purchasing more than one ticket. All proceeds will benefit The New Orleans Opera. Purchase your tickets here: https://neworleansopera.org/nola-52/
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Vampires in New Orleans | Sink Your Teeth Into This Interview

When you think of New Orleans and vampires, what comes to mind? For most, it's the iconic film Interview with the Vampire with Hollywood star boys Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, or the or new AMC+ TV series, both based on the novel by Anne Rice. Or maybe the gruesome figures attributed to the Crescent City's historical vampiric legacy, such as the Carter Brothers, Jacques St. Germaine, or maybe the Ursuline convent's own Casket Girls. There are definitely vampires in New Orleans, and we found a real Nola vampire to give us the scoop.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
K-Town BBQ & Tofu serves Korean cuisine in Gretna

David Park challenges curious eaters to try his home-style Korean food. “I don’t think too many people here know Korean food,” says the owner of K-Town BBQ & Tofu, which sits next to Hong Kong Food Market in Gretna. “Vietnamese, Chinese, sushi, yes, but even my staff wasn’t familiar with our cuisine.”
GRETNA, LA
Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District

The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nike Honors New Orleans With New Air Force 1

Fresh off of delivering the “Bronx Origins” colorway last week, Nike continues to honor the accession of hip-hop with this upcoming Air Force 1 release. Shown here is the “Nola” Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is slated to drop on early November. According to the product description on SNKRS, the shoe’s color scheme pays homage to the rise of hip-hop in New Orleans, Louisiana. This pair features special dubraes attached to the shoelaces, gold eyelets, and a metallic silver Swoosh on the lateral side that possibly references the city’s “Bling Bling” era from the ‘00s. Completing the look are special details on the heel counter and an all-white tooling underneath.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sky Zone Debuts New Thrills

Sky Zone in Metairie is reaching new heights with the addition of the Air Court, Boulder Balls, and Mega Launch. The radical trampoline park is also ready to challenge you on the Warrior Course complete with swinging jump pads, rope climbs, and a balance beam. Those with superb balance may enjoy trying the fair favorite: The Ladder Climb. Don't be surprised if you can't get past the first rung! The Mega Launch slide is guaranteed to give you a lot of air before you land on the bounce pad.
METAIRIE, LA
Does your child have the flu? Cases in kids surging in the New Orleans area

After two years of nearly nonexistent flu seasons, hospitals in the New Orleans area are dealing with a spike in the respiratory virus unseasonably early this year. “There’s a tremendous amount of it out there right now,” said Dr. Mark Kline, the physician in chief at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Influenza is running rampant.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area for Week 8

The high school football season is in Week 8 and there are plenty of big games taking place across the New Orleans area and South Louisiana Friday night. Country Day-Newman, Covington-Slidell and Rummel-Brother Martin are among the important contests on the slate. If you're having a hard time viewing the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Day of the Dead Parade Rolls with New Route

On Wednesday, November 2, beginning at 7 p.m., join your neighbors in celebrating the Day of the Dead – the Día de Muertos – honoring the lives of those who have died (particularly in the preceding year). In a city famous for parades, the Krewe de Mayahuel’s annual Mexican Day of the Dead procession is always one of the most magical events of the year. Along with the Krewe of Mayahuel, members of the Lucha Krewe (devoted to Mexican pro wrestling), krewedelusion, and Krewe of Red Beans Carnival clubs will also be marching.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

