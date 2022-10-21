ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC News

A teenager tried to save his 6-year-old brother after Hurricane Ian. They both drowned in a flooded canal.

Six-year-old Tahjir Burrowes wandered out of his Florida home on Oct. 5, wearing only a diaper and a T-shirt, and headed straight for a hurricane-flooded canal. He had the severest form of autism and was drawn to water, his mother said. The storm had bulldozed the fence around their property, giving the boy, who was nonverbal, the brief opportunity he needed to escape undetected.
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Leaves Florida Residents With ‘Yard Full’ of Catfish: VIDEO

Hurricane Ian made landfall yesterday afternoon, battering into Florida’s gulf coast and causing extreme devastation in just a matter of hours. From historic flooding to downed power lines, the hurricane has decimated the area and left thousands in the dark. While we know these are commonalities during any storm; however, there’s one odd anomaly that has confused many Floridians.
The Independent

Hurricane Ian video of ‘street shark’ swimming up floodwater is real

As Hurricane Ian ploughed through Florida, it brought a long-running hoax about marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters to life. A viral video of a shark swimming in the Fort Myers backyard has now been confirmed as original footage.Racking up more than 13 million views on Twitter, the video showed a large, dark fish with sharp dorsal fins thrashing in the flood water, as users responded with disbelief, some dismissing it as fake.The hapless fish was quickly dubbed as a "street shark” as users drew parallel with the cult classic Sharknado, a 2013 comedy disaster film in which sharks...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Whiskey Riff

Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat

Whoa… Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin' hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn't imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this. Would I start saying my prayers? Would
News Channel Nebraska

How to Choose the Best Boat Trailers

Originally Posted On: https://www.slideon.com/how-to-choose-the-best-boat-trailers/. Did you know that roughly 100 million Americans go boating every year?. This not only shows that boating is one of our favorite activities, but also that there are a lot of boat trailers on the market!. After all, getting a boat from land to water...
Parade

120 of the Best Boat Names & Ideas for Your New Yacht, Fishing Boat, Canoe or Kayak

Buying a boat is a major purchase, and maintaining one takes a lot of work. Like a car, a boat becomes a part of the family, in a way. And every member of the family deserves a suitable name. But how does one even go about naming their boat or coming up with ideas? You don’t want anything too cheesy, but a serious name may not be your vibe either.

