ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

The House of the Dragon Negroni Sbagliato meme has now infected Google

By Alyssa Mercante
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qgsA_0iiEpbHT00

If you've been on the internet at all for the past few weeks, you're probably aware of the House of the Dragon Negroni Sbagliato meme.

Stars Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower) and Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen) were interviewing each other for a fun little HBO promo for the series when Cooke asked D'Arcy "what's your drink of choice?" The response ("Negroni Sbagliato. With prosecco in it.") became a viral TikTok, a frequently used audio, and the subject of countless Google searches - which the tech company is now fully leaning into.

Now, if you Google either Emma D'Arcy or Olivia Cooke, a little animated doodle will appear at the bottom of your search window. The doodle shows a green-clad arm holding a gin martini with a twist and a black-clad arm holding a Negroni Sbagliato clinking their glasses together. Though Cooke's drink of choice didn't go as viral as D'Arcy's, it is exactly what the green arm (clearly meant to be Alicent Hightower) is holding.

I'd like to imagine that Alicent and Rhaenyra could put aside their differences, abandon the greens versus blacks battle, avoid any sort of war between their families, and have a cheeky little cocktail together. But knowing how Game of Thrones goes (and having read Fire and Blood, the book upon which House of the Dragon is based), I know that won't be the case.

Make sure you check out that Easter egg on Google, but try and avoid the House of the Dragon spoilers that seem to be leaking out ahead of the finale.

The House of the Dragon Season 10 finale drops this Sunday, October 23. Get exact timings with our House of the Dragon release schedule .

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

House of the Dragon episode 10 review: "Serves up heartbreak after heartbreak"

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode! The Dance of the Dragons is here. After last week's episode shifted the focus onto the greens, 'The Black Queen' is all about Team Rhaenyra – and it serves up heartbreak after heartbreak for the rightful heir. First, she learns of her father's death, then Rhaenys informs her...
Vogue

Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style

Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

31K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy