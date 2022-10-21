The House of the Dragon Negroni Sbagliato meme has now infected Google

If you've been on the internet at all for the past few weeks, you're probably aware of the House of the Dragon Negroni Sbagliato meme.

Stars Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower) and Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen) were interviewing each other for a fun little HBO promo for the series when Cooke asked D'Arcy "what's your drink of choice?" The response ("Negroni Sbagliato. With prosecco in it.") became a viral TikTok, a frequently used audio, and the subject of countless Google searches - which the tech company is now fully leaning into.

Now, if you Google either Emma D'Arcy or Olivia Cooke, a little animated doodle will appear at the bottom of your search window. The doodle shows a green-clad arm holding a gin martini with a twist and a black-clad arm holding a Negroni Sbagliato clinking their glasses together. Though Cooke's drink of choice didn't go as viral as D'Arcy's, it is exactly what the green arm (clearly meant to be Alicent Hightower) is holding.

I'd like to imagine that Alicent and Rhaenyra could put aside their differences, abandon the greens versus blacks battle, avoid any sort of war between their families, and have a cheeky little cocktail together. But knowing how Game of Thrones goes (and having read Fire and Blood, the book upon which House of the Dragon is based), I know that won't be the case.

Make sure you check out that Easter egg on Google, but try and avoid the House of the Dragon spoilers that seem to be leaking out ahead of the finale.

The House of the Dragon Season 10 finale drops this Sunday, October 23. Get exact timings with our House of the Dragon release schedule .