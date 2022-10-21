Read full article on original website
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain
Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
Denver named one of the most "rat infested" cities in the U.S.
According to a recent report by Orkin, the pest control company, Denver is one of the "rattiest" cities in the United States. "Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments," the report reads.
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
coloradosun.com
Heidi Ganahl says Colorado’s inflation rate is 16% and the highest in the U.S. Both claims require many asterisks.
Inflation was bound to become a campaign topic this political season. During the gubernatorial debate hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 two weeks ago, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl shared some striking new numbers about how much prices have increased since a Democrat became president. “Inflation came out (Thursday) at...
Love Mexican Food? This Classic Colorado Mexican Restaurant Is A Must Try
Colorado residents are lucky because we have no shortage of places to get great Mexican food. This classic Colorado Mexican restaurant is one that many don't know about but have to try. Classic Mexican Restaurant In Colorado Is A Must Try. I've been to many different states in my lifetime...
These Are the 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds in Colorado
Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Would you stay in the most haunted room at this Denver historic hotel?
A historic photo of the lobby at The Oxford Hotel, which opened in 1891.The Oxford Hotel. (Denver, CO) Providing a luxury stay for travelers passing through Union Station, The Oxford Hotel opened in 1891 with marbled floors and frescoed walls. Officially, the Oxford is Denver’s oldest hotel, and it’s earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
Since 1929, this Colorado family has perfected the cherry pie | Craving Colorado
LYONS • A sweet smell drifts through the sweetest memories of Anthony Lehnert. He’s transported to an old home in the Wisconsin countryside, a converted school house where there always seemed to be a pie in his grandma’s oven. “You could smell that burnt apple when you...
Four Colorado bourbon bars dubbed 'best in West,' including one with 2,000-plus options
Whiskey-themed website 'The Bourbon Review' recently released their top 2022 picks for bourbons bars around the country and four Colorado spots made the cut to be featured on the 'West' region list. On the unranked list, the first spot to be included was The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge in...
Daily Record
A second metro Denver town clamps down on lawns amid drought: “Water’s on everyone’s mind”
Coming to a yard near you — everything but the lawn. Castle Rock this week became the second metro area municipality in as many months to pass a measure severely limiting the amount of water-intensive “cool-season turf” that can be rolled out with new homes in the Douglas County town.
KJCT8
Bones in Our Backyard: 3 True Horrific Happenings in Colorado’s History
(Yellow Scene Magazine) - Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Our mountains stand proudly over us like great protectors, awe-inspiring in their majesty. There are fields of green that roll on forever. Waterfalls hide in evergreen forests and the birds seem to sing just a little sweeter. But under the beauty lies a darkness. Colorado is home to some of the strangest, most horrific occurrences in our nation’s history. Murders, hauntings, massacres, acts of pure depravity, these have all happened under the mountains’ gaze. These are three of the most horrific happenings in Colorado’s history to remind you why you should be afraid of the dark.
Millions of synchronized lights featured at drive-thru Halloween display in Colorado
Halloween may only be one day, but spooky season lasts all month long. The drive-thru Halloween light display, Fright Lights, has returned to Colorado, and it might be a great addition to your October calendar. "Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to popular halloween music that you’ll hear right through your radio. Drive by giant pumpkins, through a spooky graveyard, arched pathways and more. Take your time enjoying this...
Sold out 'Witch Paddle' event to bring hundreds to Colorado lake this month
Everyone knows that witches fly on broom sticks, but as it turns out, some witches from Colorado use paddleboards to get around. On October 23, hundreds of "witches" will flock to Chatfield State Park in Littleton for the second annual Colorado Witch Paddle. The event, which was founded in 2021...
Westword
Trevor Hughes's Finger Costs Denver-Area Cops $485K
Photographer Trevor Hughes nearly had a finger blown off when he was shot with a projectile while trying to capture an image of law enforcement officers during the 2020 George Floyd protests. He filed suit last year, and on October 20, attorney Andrew McNulty of Denver-based Killmer, Lane & Newman LLP revealed that a settlement agreement had been reached with several municipalities, including Denver, Golden, Arvada and Jefferson County.
Lawsuit over "The Holly" film and book dismissed
Two men who sued author and filmmaker Julian Rubinstein claiming he named them as gang members in his works called "The Holly" have dropped their lawsuit. Sheria Hicks and Pernell Hines sued Rubinstein, the publishers of his book and the companies that produced his documentary for libel and slander, claiming Rubinstein named them as members of the Bloods and informants for the Denver Police Department. But they dropped their claims...
Call of Duty character based on Denver model
The video game Call of Duty's newest iteration, Modern Warfare 2, includes a new character whose name is Nova. She’s depicted from a real-life person from the Denver area.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
