Boulder County, CO

Power 102.9 NoCo

Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain

Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire

Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

These Are the 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds in Colorado

Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Brittany Anas

Would you stay in the most haunted room at this Denver historic hotel?

A historic photo of the lobby at The Oxford Hotel, which opened in 1891.The Oxford Hotel. (Denver, CO) Providing a luxury stay for travelers passing through Union Station, The Oxford Hotel opened in 1891 with marbled floors and frescoed walls. Officially, the Oxford is Denver’s oldest hotel, and it’s earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

Bones in Our Backyard: 3 True Horrific Happenings in Colorado’s History

(Yellow Scene Magazine) - Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Our mountains stand proudly over us like great protectors, awe-inspiring in their majesty. There are fields of green that roll on forever. Waterfalls hide in evergreen forests and the birds seem to sing just a little sweeter. But under the beauty lies a darkness. Colorado is home to some of the strangest, most horrific occurrences in our nation’s history. Murders, hauntings, massacres, acts of pure depravity, these have all happened under the mountains’ gaze. These are three of the most horrific happenings in Colorado’s history to remind you why you should be afraid of the dark.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Millions of synchronized lights featured at drive-thru Halloween display in Colorado

Halloween may only be one day, but spooky season lasts all month long. The drive-thru Halloween light display, Fright Lights, has returned to Colorado, and it might be a great addition to your October calendar. "Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to popular halloween music that you’ll hear right through your radio. Drive by giant pumpkins, through a spooky graveyard, arched pathways and more. Take your time enjoying this...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Trevor Hughes's Finger Costs Denver-Area Cops $485K

Photographer Trevor Hughes nearly had a finger blown off when he was shot with a projectile while trying to capture an image of law enforcement officers during the 2020 George Floyd protests. He filed suit last year, and on October 20, attorney Andrew McNulty of Denver-based Killmer, Lane & Newman LLP revealed that a settlement agreement had been reached with several municipalities, including Denver, Golden, Arvada and Jefferson County.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Lawsuit over "The Holly" film and book dismissed

Two men who sued author and filmmaker Julian Rubinstein claiming he named them as gang members in his works called "The Holly" have dropped their lawsuit. Sheria Hicks and Pernell Hines sued Rubinstein, the publishers of his book and the companies that produced his documentary for libel and slander, claiming Rubinstein named them as members of the Bloods and informants for the Denver Police Department. But they dropped their claims...

