WTRF
Upcoming holiday décor sale will help special needs kittens to get medical care
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) If you’d like to update your holiday décor and help some homeless kittens at the same time, mark your calendar for Friday, Oct. 28. CatStrayShun, the organization that provides all the care for cats at the Belmont County Animal Shelter, is holding a “special needs fundraiser.”
WTRF
Happy 100th Birthday, Jeri Carpenter!
SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – A Shadyside woman is celebrating a very special birthday. Jeri Carpenter turned 100 years old on Friday, and four generations of family members came together to celebrate with her. Jeri is originally from California and moved to Ohio with her husband and has not left...
cleveland19.com
Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)
MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid. According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse. The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township...
WHIZ
South Zanesville Fire Department Meat Raffle
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- The cost of meat is on the rise and two organizations are finding a way to make sure you can put together a mouth-watering meal. This weekend the Amrou Grotto and the South Zanesville Fire Department will hold a Meat Raffle event, with several different items available. South Zanesville Fire Department Chief Russel Taylor spoke about about what types of meat will be available at the event.
What were the intentions of the Bellaire, Ohio animal hoarders and how can other hoarders stop?
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — After cats, dogs, chickens and a donkey were discovered in a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation last week, hoarding is again in the spotlight. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Hoarders’ intentions are not cruel. Belmont County animal rescue professionals say that while the animals are […]
WTRF
Fraternal Order of Police unanimously approves Belmont County Sheriff’s Office contract, with “substantial” wage increases
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Fraternal Order of Police and Belmont County Sheriff’s Office have come to a contract agreement, one that comes with “substantial” wage increases according to two county commissioners. We were advised by our attorney at the bargaining table that we would start...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Bamboo from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Bamboo WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!. Bamboo is an eight-year-old Catahoula Leopard dog mix who came to the shelter as a stray back in September. She is already spayed and is up to date on...
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
Your Radio Place
Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail will be dedicated Sunday in Bellaire
BELLAIRE , Ohio – Belmont County Tourism Council, together with the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society, will be dedicating the Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail on Sunday, October 23, and the community is invited. Few structures in Belmont County are as iconic as the Great Stone Viaduct....
Your Radio Place
Belmont County Engineer’s Office announces Winding Hill Road to Close for Slide Repair
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Engineer’s Office announced that on October 24, County Road 44 (Winding Hill Road) will be closed for one week for a slide repair. The estimated completion date is October 31.
Your Radio Place
Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Three Area Women at Annual Witch’s BREW Banquet
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — BREW stand for Boldy Recognizing Exceptional Women and the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce has been recognizing the work of exceptional women of Guernsey County yearly since 2017. On October 28, 2022, at the annual Witch’s BREW Banquet, 3 women will be awarded for their work...
Your Radio Place
North Liberty Road and John Glen High School Road Closed Monday in New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – On Monday, October 24, the Village of New Concord will be conducting road repair work on North Liberty Road and John Glen High School Road. Both roads will be closed temporarily and alternately in order to make asphalt repairs due to utility cuts. Repairs are anticipated to take place most of the day.
Monroe County, Ohio man arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Charles R. Black Jr. announced Thursday on their Facebook page that a Cameron, Ohio man was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl. Tim Ollom was arrested Thursday on one count of felony 1 rape. He was transported to the Monroe County Jail. […]
Local businesses donate 50 Thanksgiving dinners
Martins Ferry, OHIO (WTRF) – Not too long after Halloween, we’ve got Thanksgiving on the horizon. What are you thankful for? Well, a group of business owners are sharing their thanks by giving away 50 Thanksgiving dinners! Lisa Bell, the manager of the Daily Bread Center in Martins Ferry, gave her clients tickets for the […]
West Virginia police department is looking for officers, one of the highest paying departments in the state
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The Weirton Police Department is hiring. They are currently accepting applications for patrolmen. They have an opening right now and two upcoming retirees’ positions that need to be filled. With three PRO officers in the schools, they want to hire three new patrolmen. Chief Charlie Kush says being an officer in Weirton […]
WHIZ
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
OSHP: 12 juveniles in custody after barricade incident at northeast Ohio correctional facility
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A barricade incident involving 12 juveniles at a correctional facility in northeast Ohio has concluded, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP posted on social media around 2:40 a.m. Sunday the incident had concluded and "all the youth were safe and in custody." The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Athens Co. fugitive taken into custody
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office has been taken into custody. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force located and arrested Randall Deeds, Jr. Deeds had been wanted on burglary and drug...
WTRF
West Virginia island to be featured on “Ghost Hunters”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show, “Ghost Hunters,” say reports. Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park outside of Parkersburg in Wood County has long been rumored to have...
Here’s an update on the animals seized from a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The 25 cats and kittens, eleven dogs, four chickens and one donkey were found living in deplorable conditions. They are now recovering in the care of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Pedro the donkey is friendly, but hardly able to […]
