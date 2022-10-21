ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

WTRF

Happy 100th Birthday, Jeri Carpenter!

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – A Shadyside woman is celebrating a very special birthday. Jeri Carpenter turned 100 years old on Friday, and four generations of family members came together to celebrate with her. Jeri is originally from California and moved to Ohio with her husband and has not left...
SHADYSIDE, OH
cleveland19.com

Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)

MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid. According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse. The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township...
MINERVA, OH
WHIZ

South Zanesville Fire Department Meat Raffle

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- The cost of meat is on the rise and two organizations are finding a way to make sure you can put together a mouth-watering meal. This weekend the Amrou Grotto and the South Zanesville Fire Department will hold a Meat Raffle event, with several different items available. South Zanesville Fire Department Chief Russel Taylor spoke about about what types of meat will be available at the event.
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

What were the intentions of the Bellaire, Ohio animal hoarders and how can other hoarders stop?

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — After cats, dogs, chickens and a donkey were discovered in a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation last week, hoarding is again in the spotlight. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Hoarders’ intentions are not cruel. Belmont County animal rescue professionals say that while the animals are […]
BELLAIRE, OH
Your Radio Place

Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail will be dedicated Sunday in Bellaire

BELLAIRE , Ohio – Belmont County Tourism Council, together with the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society, will be dedicating the Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail on Sunday, October 23, and the community is invited. Few structures in Belmont County are as iconic as the Great Stone Viaduct....
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Local businesses donate 50 Thanksgiving dinners

Martins Ferry, OHIO (WTRF) – Not too long after Halloween, we’ve got Thanksgiving on the horizon. What are you thankful for? Well, a group of business owners are sharing their thanks by giving away 50 Thanksgiving dinners! Lisa Bell, the manager of the Daily Bread Center in Martins Ferry, gave her clients tickets for the […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Athens Co. fugitive taken into custody

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office has been taken into custody. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force located and arrested Randall Deeds, Jr. Deeds had been wanted on burglary and drug...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTRF

West Virginia island to be featured on “Ghost Hunters”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show, “Ghost Hunters,” say reports. Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park outside of Parkersburg in Wood County has long been rumored to have...
PARKERSBURG, WV

