FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
WMUR.com
Keene celebrates Gathering of the Gourds
KEENE, N.H. — Some kids were able to get an early start to trick-or-treating in Keene. Saturday's Gathering of the Gourds had trick-or-treating- pumpkin carving contests, more than two dozen vendors and fall-themed dinner and drink specials. Organizers said they wanted to plan it in a way that was...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire veteran celebrates 100th birthday with ride in Corvette convertible
BEDFORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire veteran celebrated her 100th birthday by riding in style. Marian turned 100 years old and the community at Bedford Nursing and Rehab Center came together to help her celebrate. The Navy World War Two veteran was welcomed to the celebration by staff at...
worldatlas.com
5 Best Winter Destinations in New Hampshire
Situated in New England, New Hampshire's small-town charms and proximity to the expansive wilderness make it a great state for winter getaways. Avid skiers and winter activity enthusiasts can easily enjoy New Hampshire's winter, especially in regions that encompass the White Mountain National Forest and parts of the Appalachian Trail. Aside from its nature-filled winter activities, select destinations in New Hampshire transform into a winter wonderland during the cold months, inviting visitors to explore their heritage and community. From Keene's charm to Portsmouth's friendly nature, these New Hampshire destinations are some of the best to enjoy the colder months.
universalhub.com
Plywood windows never a good look for a Boston skyscraper
Our own Cybah looked up and noticed all these plywood windows on the new 55-story Millennium Partners tower in Winthrop Square. Probably nothing to worry about, but Bostonians still haven't forgotten time the Hancock tower became the world's tallest plywood building in the early 1970s. 1973 Hancock photo by Ernst...
This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
WATCH: Largest ship to ever enter Boston terminal arrives from Asia
BOSTON — The largest ever ship to enter to enter Boston’s Conley Container Terminal arrived from Asia on Thursday morning. The ship, packed with 13,500 containers, made its way to the city after making stops in Vietnam and China, a spokesperson for Massport said in a statement. The...
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
natickreport.com
Natick resident group wants town to be sanctuary community
A group of Natick residents is urging the town to develop a sanctuary policy to help “protect our non-citizen friends and neighbors.” It sounds as though this could become an agenda item for a future Natick Select Board meeting after resident Cody Jacobs read a letter from the Natick Sanctuary Policy Coalition at the start of this week’s Board meeting during citizen speak.
nerej.com
Mass General Brigham celebrates new 62,000 s/f Integrated Care Center at at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH
Salem, NH In support of Mass General Brigham’s commitment to improve access to care for patients, Mass General Brigham opened a new Integrated Care center at Tuscan Village. Approximately 200 attendees joined Mass General Brigham for the opening of the new location, which will provide both primary care and specialty treatment for patients in Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs
Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
nerej.com
Griffith and Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millchap broker $5.825 million sale
Allston, MA Marcus & Millichap completed the sale of he Raymond Townhomes, a six-unit apartment building, according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm’s Boston office. The asset sold for $5.825 million. Evan Griffith, senior vice president investments, and Tony Pepdjonovic, senior vice president investments, in Marcus &...
WBUR
The energy flashpoint in last night's Mass. gov debate
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Hope you've already locked down those restaurant reservations; the Head of the Charles is back in town this weekend — and it's bigger than ever. That means traffic and crowds along the Charles River, as hundreds of thousands of spectators and rowers descend on the area.
I Don’t Think Newington, New Hampshire is a Real Town
My family moved to the Seacoast in 1986. And it dawned on me that in 36 years, I have never met a single person from Newington, New Hampshire. I’ve spent a LOT of time in Newington. Whether it was shopping, going out to eat, or bowling with friends, Newington has always been a part of my life.
Town of Reading dealing with trash backup
READING, Mass. — Town officials say they have been dealing with trash delays all month after switching to a new contractor. Republic Services has been apologizing for the delays but they say they are trying to get back in track with some of their new cities and towns. Lawrence also reported backed up trash pick ups.
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen approve sewer rate increase to help pay for largest DPW project in Manchester history
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The average Manchester resident will pay an extra $3.50 a month on their sewer bill beginning next April to help defer costs on the largest Department of Public Works project in Queen City history. The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the increase, which jumped...
whdh.com
WATCH: Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Andover Fire Department confirmed that they responded to a 3-alarm fire at 15 Somerset Dr. Sunday. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published,...
