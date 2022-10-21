The City of Murrieta to Host Its 20th Annual Veterans Day Parade

The City of Murrieta has long prided itself on its support for those serving in and those who have served in the nation’s armed forces. It is with pride that the City celebrates the 20th anniversary of its Veterans Day Parade. Join the City of Murrieta on Friday, November 11, for a patriotic celebration throughout Downtown Murrieta. At 10 a.m., the event will kick off with the singing of the national anthem and, hopefully, a military flyover. The parade will then start on Washington Avenue and conclude at Town Square Park (11 Town Square, Murrieta, CA 92562) with the Murrieta Rotary’s Field of Honor. This year, the City is excited to feature all three Murrieta high school marching bands and JROTC groups, in addition to other schools in the region, in the parade. The parade will be kicked off by this year’s grand marshal, Congressman Darrell Issa.

Selected by Murrieta Mayor Jonathan Ingram, Grand Marshal Issa represents California's 50th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Originally from Ohio, Issa enlisted in the U.S. Army as a senior in high school. Through his military service, he received an ROTC scholarship and graduated with a degree in business from Sienna Heights University in Michigan. After graduation, Issa was commissioned as an Army officer and obtained the rank of captain. He completed his active-duty military service in 1980 and entered the private sector. He has been recognized as an entrepreneur and holds 37 patents.

“This event is woven into the fabric of our community and showcases how patriotic Murrieta is. For 20 years, our residents have come together on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate those who have served in the military. This event exemplifies the support Murrieta residents have for our military, and I am honored to select this year’s grand marshal, Congressman Darrell Issa,” shared Murrieta Mayor Jonathan Ingram.

The Field of Honor, organized by the Rotary Club of Murrieta, will feature more than 2,000 full-sized American flags honoring both local and national heroes. The City of Murrieta is proud to sponsor the Field of Honor and support the majestic and moving display of flags honoring those who have served and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. The Field of Honor will be displayed at Town Square Park from Saturday, November 5, until Sunday, November 13. For more information about the Field of Honor, please visit the Murrieta Rotary Club’s website.

The City is proud to show gratitude to our very own hometown heroes and thank all the men and women who have fought for this nation’s freedom. We invite the community to join us and line the streets with patriotism as we unite for our veterans. If your group, business, or organization would like to participate in the parade, please visit tinyurl.com/VeteranParade.

Have questions about the parade or participating? Please contact the City’s Community Events Coordinator, Laura Frasso, at (951) 461-6110 or [email protected].