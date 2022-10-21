Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Keene celebrates Gathering of the Gourds
KEENE, N.H. — Some kids were able to get an early start to trick-or-treating in Keene. Saturday's Gathering of the Gourds had trick-or-treating- pumpkin carving contests, more than two dozen vendors and fall-themed dinner and drink specials. Organizers said they wanted to plan it in a way that was...
homenewshere.com
Animal Food Pantry to help those in need
WILMINGTON — During these economically challenging times, many pet owners are faced with making the tough decision of whether or not they can afford to continue to care for their beloved pet. Despite the fact that many of these decisions are made from pet owners that provide good and loving homes for these pets, financial circumstances often force pet owners to surrender their pet to a shelter.
‘Kindness for Colleen’ day continues legacy of Danvers teacher murdered in school
This week, the family and friends of Colleen Ritzer are asking people to perform an act of kindness in her memory. Ritzer, a math teacher, was raped and killed inside Danvers High School on Oct. 22, 2013 by a student who was 14 at the time. Saturday marked the nine-year anniversary of her murder.
NECN
Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says
A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
homenewshere.com
Mattress and Textile Recycling: changes begin statewide on Tuesday, November 1
WAKEFIELD - The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has added mattresses and box springs to the list of materials banned from disposal in Massachusetts. Beginning November 1, 2022, they must be recycled. The Town of Wakefield is partnering with HandUp, a MassDEP-approved vendor, for mattress recycling and upcycling. Wakefield...
WMUR.com
Officials tout $44M grant to help Manchester become center for manufacturing human organs
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is one step closer to becoming a global center in the mass production of human organs. The city was recently awarded $44 million to establish a biofabrication cluster in the Millyard, working to engineer tissues and organs that can help save people's lives and treat disease.
liveboston617.org
BFD Responds to level 1 hazmat
On Saturday, October 22nd 2022, at approximately 21:00 hours the Boston Fire Department responded to the Sunoco fuel station at 2022 Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton. Upon arriving on scene, companies found a fuel pump that was unable to turn off causing gasoline to be spilt on the ground. Due to the large volume of gasoline, a Level 1 Hazmat response was requested to bring additional resources to the scene.
Multi-alarm fire rips through $2.5 million Andover home
ANDOVER, Mass. — An Andover home was destroyed after a 3-alarm fire ripped through the house on Sunday afternoon. Around 12:13 p.m., fire crews responded to 15 Somerset Drive where a $2.5 million house was shown spewing flames from the second-story windows. When Boston 25 crews arrived on the...
wzid.com
Wicked Scary Week at Copper Door
Then, on Wednesday, head to the Copper Door in Bedford between 5-7pm for another chance to win a $100 Copper Door gift card. Ghosts and goblins of all ages are coming out to celebrate Wicked Scary Week among mere mortals at Copper Door in Bedford and Salem! Order from either of the Prix Fixe lunch or dinner menus or the special holiday drinks and donations will be made to FEEDNH. Or spin the wheel at the restaurant for a $20 donation to FEEDNH and you could win a gift card $25-$100!
laconiadailysun.com
Artificial wildlife spotted at Tilton Island Park
TILTON — When a flock of pink plastic flamingos landed this month on Tilton Island Park in the middle of the Winnipesaukee River, there was immediate speculation that they might have arrived to help raise money for the restoration of the town’s unique pedestrian bridge. The bridge, which...
Wilmington Apple
RMLD Encourages Customers In Need To Apply For Good Neighbor Energy Fund
READING, MA — The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF), which helps families who do not qualify for federal or state assistance with the payment of their energy expenses, is currently open to all eligible candidates. This campaign year’s Fund disbursement is $500 per eligible household per heating season. The Fund was immediately opened to all eligible households in the state amid the heightened urgency of need for home energy assistance due to the high prices for essentials like food and utilities.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire veteran celebrates 100th birthday with ride in Corvette convertible
BEDFORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire veteran celebrated her 100th birthday by riding in style. Marian turned 100 years old and the community at Bedford Nursing and Rehab Center came together to help her celebrate. The Navy World War Two veteran was welcomed to the celebration by staff at...
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury Police and public schools collaborate to offer high school students a pathway to law enforcement
TEWKSBURY — Police Chief Ryan Columbus and Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan are pleased to share that Tewksbury Police Department and Tewksbury Public Schools are collaborating to offer students an introduction to the field of criminal justice through elective classes at Tewksbury Memorial High School. Currently, about 20 juniors and seniors...
MetroWest Free Medical Program Moving To Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program, which offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health, and vision clinics, has announced it will be changing locations to 246 Maple Street Suite 1 in Marlborough. The new location, with 2,000 square feet of medical space, will...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
thelocalne.ws
Police advise residents to secure valuables after vehicle break-ins
IPSWICH – After a “significant increase” in vehicle break-ins in local communities, police Chief Paul A. Nikas has reminded residents to secure their cars and belongings. “Over the past few days multiple North Shore communities, including Ipswich, have seen a significant increase in motor vehicle break ins,”...
N.H. man killed in crash on 495 in Chelmsford
One person is dead after a two-car crash on Route 495 in Chelmsford Saturday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. The two cars, a 2018 Toyota C-HR and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, were both traveling north on 495 at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred. The Toyota was...
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
Woman suffers carbon monoxide poisoning at Mass. high school ice rink
A woman suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a high school’s ice rink in Massachusetts on Friday, according to news outlets. The Hallenborg Ice Pavilion, which is run by Billerica Public Schools, was evacuated around 7:20 p.m. following a determination that the woman, 52, had symptoms in line with carbon monoxide poisoning, including dizziness and headaches, The Boston Globe reported.
Woman crashes into police cruiser following multi-city chase in New Hampshire
NEWPORT, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman with at least four warrants for her arrest crashed into a police department cruiser following a multi-city pursuit. New Hampshire state police tried to stop Ashley Smith, 29, Friday evening for not having license plates and defective equipment, according to WMUR. Smith...
