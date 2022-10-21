ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
netflixjunkie.com

“I actually didn’t know…”- Billie Eilish Once Told How She Could Not Recognize Taylor Swift on One of Her Favorite Songs

Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
Distractify

Fans Think Taylor Swift's Song "Vigilante Sh-t" Is About Scooter Braun

Another day, another Taylor Swift album full of Easter eggs, references to her life, and fun lyrics that will keep you dancing until midnight. Her 10th studio album, titled "Midnights," has finally arrived, and fans are already loving the new sound. Some of the songs include deeply personal reveals in the lyrics, but recently, some fans are curious about one of her more vengeful songs.
The Ringer

The Taylor Swift–Jack Antonoff Conundrum

On Friday, Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights. Like many of her recent offerings, it prominently featured the pop producer du jour, Jack Antonoff. And while their work together is some of the most important of Swift’s career, is there a certain sameness to much of it? Would she be better served looking elsewhere for her next projects? On the latest Every Single Album, Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard discuss all things Midnights, including other production options Taylor could explore in the future. To hear the full conversation, listen here and subscribe for upcoming episodes dissecting Midnights.
TheDailyBeast

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album Is Shockingly Dull

Believe it or not, Taylor Swift is our most grandiose pop star. That may seem like a stretch in a world where we have Gagas, Beyoncés, and Madonnas, but it’s true. Taylor Swift is a maximalist at heart—she goes for broke every single time and milks everything for all it’s worth. Even the stripped-down, singer/songwriter folk of her pair of pandemic albums, folklore and evermore, was massive in scale; Taylor Swift, the most popular artist in the world, had surprise-released two albums within six months. The world stops whenever her hand grabs the globe.
hotnewhiphop.com

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Breaks Spotify Record For First Day Album Streams Amid Miscarriage Rumors

The pop megastar is “mind-blown” by the love, as fans take special note of the bonus track “Bigger Than The Whole Sky.”. In a year already littered with massive releases from the likes of Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles, pop icon Taylor Swift just threw her hat in the ring for ‘Biggest Album of the Year.” It seems her toss was worth it. Less than 24 hours after the album was released, Spotify took to Twitter to announce that Midnights broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a single day.
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer

Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
Rolling Stone

See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift

William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy