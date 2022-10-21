Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift's Record Breaking 10th Studio Album Midnights Is Released
Here you go swifties, Taylor Swift's latest album Midnights is out. The singer-songwriter’s 10th studio album is a return to the pop music genre and production from Jack Antonoff, her longtime musical collaborator.
Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported
Music streaming service Spotify experienced a system crash ahead of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th album release, "Midnights." Swift fans were outraged Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight early Friday morning, Eastern time. Nearly 8,000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector, according to Bloomberg.
“I actually didn’t know…”- Billie Eilish Once Told How She Could Not Recognize Taylor Swift on One of Her Favorite Songs
Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
Fans Think Taylor Swift's Song "Vigilante Sh-t" Is About Scooter Braun
Another day, another Taylor Swift album full of Easter eggs, references to her life, and fun lyrics that will keep you dancing until midnight. Her 10th studio album, titled "Midnights," has finally arrived, and fans are already loving the new sound. Some of the songs include deeply personal reveals in the lyrics, but recently, some fans are curious about one of her more vengeful songs.
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's shoutout on new song 'Snow on the Beach'
She's already a member of Rhythm Nation, but is Janet Jackson now also a Swiftie?. It seems so, as Jackson posted a video of herself on TikTok listening to a track off Taylor Swift's new album, Midnights, bobbing and her head and whispering, "That's nice." The song in question, "Snow...
The Taylor Swift–Jack Antonoff Conundrum
On Friday, Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights. Like many of her recent offerings, it prominently featured the pop producer du jour, Jack Antonoff. And while their work together is some of the most important of Swift’s career, is there a certain sameness to much of it? Would she be better served looking elsewhere for her next projects? On the latest Every Single Album, Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard discuss all things Midnights, including other production options Taylor could explore in the future. To hear the full conversation, listen here and subscribe for upcoming episodes dissecting Midnights.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album Is Shockingly Dull
Believe it or not, Taylor Swift is our most grandiose pop star. That may seem like a stretch in a world where we have Gagas, Beyoncés, and Madonnas, but it’s true. Taylor Swift is a maximalist at heart—she goes for broke every single time and milks everything for all it’s worth. Even the stripped-down, singer/songwriter folk of her pair of pandemic albums, folklore and evermore, was massive in scale; Taylor Swift, the most popular artist in the world, had surprise-released two albums within six months. The world stops whenever her hand grabs the globe.
Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Breaks Spotify Record For First Day Album Streams Amid Miscarriage Rumors
The pop megastar is “mind-blown” by the love, as fans take special note of the bonus track “Bigger Than The Whole Sky.”. In a year already littered with massive releases from the likes of Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles, pop icon Taylor Swift just threw her hat in the ring for ‘Biggest Album of the Year.” It seems her toss was worth it. Less than 24 hours after the album was released, Spotify took to Twitter to announce that Midnights broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a single day.
You'll Be Enchanted By Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Rare NYC Outing
Watch: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Have New Song on Midnights: DETAILS. Welcome to New York, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. The superstar singer, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed walking around the Big Apple on Oct. 17, just days before Taylor drops her 10th studio album Midnights.
Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer
Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Swifties convinced Taylor Swift used media shaming to write an impactful ‘Midnights’ lyric
Taylor Swift is taking the music industry by storm again with the release of Midnights, a collection of songs that comprise her tenth studio album and are no less potent in getting their message across than all the singer’s back catalog. The purveyor of the greatest bridges in pop...
