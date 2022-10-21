Treatment with Trophamine should be avoided in people with inborn errors of amino acid or branched amino acid metabolism where the body has trouble breaking down amino acids (e.g., maple syrup urine disease, isovaleric acidemia), hypersensitivity to any amino acids in the solution, untreated anuria (kidneys don’t produce urine), or hepatic coma (brain function decline when the liver can’t remove toxins from the blood). Calcium and phosphate solutions like Trophamine contain aluminum (normally no more than 25 micrograms per liter [mcg/L]). Aluminum can be toxic if your child has kidney conditions or is premature (with less developed kidneys). Let your or your child’s healthcare provider know if you have questions or concerns about using Trophamine.

