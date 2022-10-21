Read full article on original website
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Using a TENS Unit to Treat Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a condition characterized by unpleasant sensations in the legs, causing an urge to move to alleviate symptoms. Sensations of restless leg syndrome occur or worsen at rest and happen mainly at night. TENS, or transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, is a treatment that delivers a gentle electrical current through the skin and muscles and may reduce these unpleasant symptoms. This article will review the potential benefits and risks of using a TENS unit to treat restless legs syndrome.
Bowel Problems With MS
MS can have several effects on the function of the intestines. Constipation affects about half of the people with MS. It usually results from one of two causes. First, decreased gut motility due to interrupted nerve signals to the gut can cause constipation, bloating, and belly pain. Second, difficulty eating or swallowing may lead to inadequate water or fiber intake.
What Is a Sweat Test?
A sweat test—also called a sweat electrolyte, chloride sweat, or iontophoretic sweat test—measures the amount of chloride in your sweat. This noninvasive, quick, and painless test can diagnose cystic fibrosis, a disorder that damages the lungs and digestive tract. That's because people with the condition have higher levels of chloride (a component of salt) in their sweat.
Polyp vs. Cyst: What Are the Differences?
It’s not uncommon to confuse polyps and cysts. Both are abnormal growths that can develop on nearly any part of the body and are generally harmless except in certain situations. But polyps and cysts differ in their material makeup, the types of symptoms they cause, and the treatment options available.
Alinia (Nitazoxanide) - Oral
Alinia (nitazoxanide) is a prescription drug used to treat diarrhea caused by certain parasite infections in people 1 year and older. It is an antiprotozoal drug. Alinia is available as an oral tablet and reconstituted suspension. The suspension is strawberry flavored, containing a red dye. On the other hand, the pill contains corn starch, blue dye, and yellow dye.
Physical Therapy for Psoriatic Arthritis
Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is an inflammatory form of arthritis that causes the body’s immune system to attack its joints. Affecting up to one-third of the people who have psoriasis (an autoimmune skin condition), this condition can cause pain, stiffness, and swelling to develop in multiple body regions at the same time.
Selzentry (Maraviroc) - Oral
Warning: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) assigned a black box warning of liver toxicity to Selzentry (maraviroc). Some people might experience symptoms of a severe allergic reaction before having liver toxicity. Symptoms of a severe allergic reaction may include a severe rash, swelling, and breathing difficulties. If you have worsening liver function, symptoms may be dark-colored urine and yellowing of the eyes or skin. If you're experiencing these symptoms, get medical help right away.
Vitamin D and Type 2 Diabetes
Interest in vitamin D and its role in the prevention and treatment of diabetes has grown tremendously over the past two decades. Despite many studies showing a connection between vitamin D and diabetes, uncertainty of vitamin D's effects still exists. This article will explore available research surrounding vitamin D and...
Xopenex (Levalbuterol) – Inhalation
Xopenex (levalbuterol hydrochloride) is a prescription drug known as a rescue inhaler for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasms in adults, adolescents, and children 6 and older with asthma (reversible obstructive airway disease) or chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD) in adults 18 and older. Xopenex Inhalation Solution is in a...
Bladder Cancer Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Bladder cancer impacts the bladder, an organ in the pelvis that stores urine before it leaves your body. It’s the fourth most common cancer in men and the eighth most common cancer in women. About 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States,...
Eucrisa (Crisaborole) - Topical
Eucrisa (crisaborole) is a prescription medication used to treat mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (eczema) in adults and children 3 months and older. It is available as a topical ointment that you apply to the skin. Eucrisa is in a drug class known as topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitors. It blocks...
Trophamine (10% Amino Acid Injection) - Intravenous
Treatment with Trophamine should be avoided in people with inborn errors of amino acid or branched amino acid metabolism where the body has trouble breaking down amino acids (e.g., maple syrup urine disease, isovaleric acidemia), hypersensitivity to any amino acids in the solution, untreated anuria (kidneys don’t produce urine), or hepatic coma (brain function decline when the liver can’t remove toxins from the blood). Calcium and phosphate solutions like Trophamine contain aluminum (normally no more than 25 micrograms per liter [mcg/L]). Aluminum can be toxic if your child has kidney conditions or is premature (with less developed kidneys). Let your or your child’s healthcare provider know if you have questions or concerns about using Trophamine.
