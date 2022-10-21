Conference bragging rights and postseason implications on the line as Chaps host Rattlers

LUBBOCK, Texas - A goal by Cian Foley with 2:23 left in the match gave no. 8 St. Mary's the 2-1 win over Lubbock Christian on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Rattlers (10-0-5, 6-0-1 LSC) picked up the first shot of the game in the 11th minute, but Tom Miles saved the laser from Andrick Ferrer. Just three minutes later, Pablo Galietero Diez tallied the first shot of the match for the Chaps (7-6-3, 4-2-1 LSC), but Johnny Thurbin made the save for St. Mary's to keep the match scoreless.

