Conference bragging rights and postseason implications on the line as Chaps host Rattlers

Lady Chaps roll for first win in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Four goals in the second half and three in the final 14 minutes of the game gave Lubbock Christian a 5-1 win over St. Edward's on Saturday, Oct. 22. The scoring started early, with Lexi De La Cruz scoring just 3:38 into the contest to put the Lady Chaps (8-2-6, 5-2-3 LSC) ahead 1-0.
Foley's late goal breaks Chaps hearts
LUBBOCK, Texas - A goal by Cian Foley with 2:23 left in the match gave no. 8 St. Mary's the 2-1 win over Lubbock Christian on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Rattlers (10-0-5, 6-0-1 LSC) picked up the first shot of the game in the 11th minute, but Tom Miles saved the laser from Andrick Ferrer. Just three minutes later, Pablo Galietero Diez tallied the first shot of the match for the Chaps (7-6-3, 4-2-1 LSC), but Johnny Thurbin made the save for St. Mary's to keep the match scoreless.
