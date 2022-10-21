ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

REVIEW: Cate Blanchett is ‘Tár’-iffic in ‘Tár’

It wouldn’t be a true awards season without talking about the latest film starring Cate Blanchett. In the case of 2022, this happens to be writer-director Todd Field’s “Tár.” After receiving a strong critical reaction at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, it finally saw release here in Albuquerque on Friday, Oct. 21, allowing us commonfolk to dig in to the masterpiece that Field has crafted.
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Freddy Krueger From The ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Movies Called Me To Talk Scary Stuff And Halloween

Robert Englund is probably the most well-known horror actor, since he’s one of the few who play a recurring role, and one where the killer isn’t always wearing a mask. Freddy Krueger has been a household name since Robert brought him to life in the original Nightmare On Elm Street movie. But he’s also done a ton of other roles including lots of cartoon voice acting, and many other roles. Check out a career retrospective from IMDB.
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies

Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'

"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut

Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie

Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney

Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond

Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...

