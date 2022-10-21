ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Hays County public defender's office contract that was expected in August not yet ready

The Hays County Commissioners will vote on the public defender's office contract Nov. 22. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County commissioners were set to receive an update on the status of the county's public defender's office Oct. 25, five months after selecting Neighborhood Defender Service, Inc. to take on that challenge. However, there was not much of an update at the meeting that drew several community members who spoke in favor of the public defender's office and asked why there has not been much progress.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Williamson County Transformative Justice Program receives $1M federal grant

The Williamson County Commissioners Court heard from officials Oct. 25 about the Transformative Justice Program. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for its Transformative Justice Program, four years after starting the diversion initiative meant to keep young people charged with nonviolent felonies from reoffending.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Travis County seeks to expand internet access with St. David’s Foundation grant

Travis County Commissioners, along with St. David's Foundation and city of Austin officials, held a press conference Oct. 25 to announce their partnership. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Officials with Travis County and St. David’s Foundation are partnering to bridge the digital divide between the internet and Travis County families. “Together,...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
With Austin's 911 call center in 'crisis,' city and police leaders seek to boost staffing

City and police officials say Austin's 911 call center is currently short 50 call-takers and more than 20 dispatchers. (Courtesy City of Austin) Austin residents can expect to wait an average of 2 and a half minutes for their 911 calls to be answered with the city's 911 call center currently short around 70 staffers—a "crisis" situation that city and police leaders are hoping to address with an ongoing hiring and retention push.
AUSTIN, TX
Flu season active in Travis County as cases rise

The flu positivity rate tripled in the beginning of October, according to Austin Public Health. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Influenza is spreading around Travis County at higher levels this season, with the positivity rate at 21.9%. The usual flu positivity rate at this time of year is less than 1%, according to Austin Public Health.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Hays County continues to be hot bed for industrial projects with Stonefield 35 completion expected in mid-2023

Stonefield 35 broke ground in September and is expected to be completed in mid-2023. (Rendering courtesy EastGroup Properties) Real estate investment firm EastGroup Properties broke ground on an industrial park called Stonefield 35 on Sept. 12 at the corner of Robert S. Light Boulevard and I-35 in Buda. Sitting on a 21-acre lot of land, the project will consist of three rear-loaded industrial buildings totaling just over 275,000 square feet.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Spicewood Vet Clinic moves to new location

Dr. Brady Bennett is practicing partner and founder of Spicewood Vet Clinic. The clinic relocated to 22012 O’Dell Fairway Trail, Spicewood, on Oct. 24. (Courtesy Spicewood Vet Clinic) Spicewood Vet Clinic relocated from 21818 Hwy. 71 W., Ste. 400, Spicewood, to 22012 O’Dell Fairway Trail, Spicewood, on Oct. 24....
SPICEWOOD, TX
Georgetown Parks and Recreation to hire consultant for new recreation center

The Georgetown Recreation Center was expanded in 2009 for a total of 64,000 square feet. (Community Impact/ Hunter Terrell) The Georgetown Parks and Recreation department received approval from City Council to move forward with a feasibility study for expansion of the current recreation center and potential construction of a new facility at a meeting Oct. 25.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Williamson County celebrates completion of the 200th voter-approved road project

Williamson County commissioners court passed a resolution on Oct. 18 recognizing the 200th road project completed under the voter-approved road bond program. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Williamson County commissioners court recognized the completion of CR 200 in Precinct 2 as the 200th road project completed under the voter-approved road bond program...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Election Q&A: Austin ISD District 1 candidates

Meet the Austin ISD District 1 candidates. (Courtesy Candace Hunter, Roxanne Evans/Community Impact) Five of Austin ISD's ten school board seats are up for election this November. Four of the five races—district 1, 4, 6 and at-large place 9—feature two candidates. The incumbents for place 1 and 9...
AUSTIN, TX
