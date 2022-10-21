Read full article on original website
Hays County public defender's office contract that was expected in August not yet ready
The Hays County Commissioners will vote on the public defender's office contract Nov. 22. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County commissioners were set to receive an update on the status of the county's public defender's office Oct. 25, five months after selecting Neighborhood Defender Service, Inc. to take on that challenge. However, there was not much of an update at the meeting that drew several community members who spoke in favor of the public defender's office and asked why there has not been much progress.
Williamson County Transformative Justice Program receives $1M federal grant
The Williamson County Commissioners Court heard from officials Oct. 25 about the Transformative Justice Program. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for its Transformative Justice Program, four years after starting the diversion initiative meant to keep young people charged with nonviolent felonies from reoffending.
Travis County seeks to expand internet access with St. David’s Foundation grant
Travis County Commissioners, along with St. David's Foundation and city of Austin officials, held a press conference Oct. 25 to announce their partnership. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Officials with Travis County and St. David’s Foundation are partnering to bridge the digital divide between the internet and Travis County families. “Together,...
First day of early voting brings over 35,000 ballots in Travis County
Austin Oaks Church brought in 1,488 Travis County voters on the first day of early voting. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Over 35,000 Travis County voters cast ballots on the first day of early voting, Oct. 24. The first day of early voting for the Nov. 8 election brought in 35,393 ballots,...
Georgetown City Council to consider age-restricted community at Oct. 25 meeting
Local developers, the Novak Brothers, have requested a special-use permit to develop a new senior living community. (Courtesy City of Georgetown) Georgetown City Council will consider a special-use permit regarding age-restricted housing at a meeting Oct. 25. The property totaling 9.29 acres is located at 4775 Williams Drive and would...
With Austin's 911 call center in 'crisis,' city and police leaders seek to boost staffing
City and police officials say Austin's 911 call center is currently short 50 call-takers and more than 20 dispatchers. (Courtesy City of Austin) Austin residents can expect to wait an average of 2 and a half minutes for their 911 calls to be answered with the city's 911 call center currently short around 70 staffers—a "crisis" situation that city and police leaders are hoping to address with an ongoing hiring and retention push.
Flu season active in Travis County as cases rise
The flu positivity rate tripled in the beginning of October, according to Austin Public Health. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Influenza is spreading around Travis County at higher levels this season, with the positivity rate at 21.9%. The usual flu positivity rate at this time of year is less than 1%, according to Austin Public Health.
Nearly 5% of registered Williamson County voters cast ballots on first day of early voting
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election runs from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On the first day of early voting in Williamson County on Oct. 24, 15,127 voters visited the polls to cast a ballot, according to unofficial voting data released by the county. In addition, 4,439 mail-in...
Local shop Archery Country provides equipment, services ahead of hunting season
Tyler Vanderkolk (pictured) has owned Archery Country along with Brendan Hansen and Alan McGraw since 2016. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) In preparation for the Texas hunting season beginning Oct. 1, steady streams of customers waited in late September to check out at Archery Country, a store carrying archery gear and accessories.
Hays County continues to be hot bed for industrial projects with Stonefield 35 completion expected in mid-2023
Stonefield 35 broke ground in September and is expected to be completed in mid-2023. (Rendering courtesy EastGroup Properties) Real estate investment firm EastGroup Properties broke ground on an industrial park called Stonefield 35 on Sept. 12 at the corner of Robert S. Light Boulevard and I-35 in Buda. Sitting on a 21-acre lot of land, the project will consist of three rear-loaded industrial buildings totaling just over 275,000 square feet.
Crumbl Cookies planning first Round Rock location
A Crumbl Cookies location is coming to 3021 S. I-35 Ste. 140, Round Rock, although an opening date has not yet been set, a company representative confirmed. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) A Crumbl Cookies location is coming to 3021 S. I-35, Ste. 140, Round Rock, although an opening date has not...
Mayoral candidates lay out their visions for Austin in city forum
Five of six Austin mayoral contenders participated in a city-sponsored candidate forum Oct. 20. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Just ahead of early voting kicking off, five candidates in the running to be Austin's next mayor shared their thoughts on top city issues and pitched voters on why they believe they should be elected to lead City Council.
Spicewood Vet Clinic moves to new location
Dr. Brady Bennett is practicing partner and founder of Spicewood Vet Clinic. The clinic relocated to 22012 O’Dell Fairway Trail, Spicewood, on Oct. 24. (Courtesy Spicewood Vet Clinic) Spicewood Vet Clinic relocated from 21818 Hwy. 71 W., Ste. 400, Spicewood, to 22012 O’Dell Fairway Trail, Spicewood, on Oct. 24....
Georgetown Parks and Recreation to hire consultant for new recreation center
The Georgetown Recreation Center was expanded in 2009 for a total of 64,000 square feet. (Community Impact/ Hunter Terrell) The Georgetown Parks and Recreation department received approval from City Council to move forward with a feasibility study for expansion of the current recreation center and potential construction of a new facility at a meeting Oct. 25.
Williamson County celebrates completion of the 200th voter-approved road project
Williamson County commissioners court passed a resolution on Oct. 18 recognizing the 200th road project completed under the voter-approved road bond program. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Williamson County commissioners court recognized the completion of CR 200 in Precinct 2 as the 200th road project completed under the voter-approved road bond program...
Election Q&A: Austin ISD at large Place 9 candidates
Meet the Austin ISD District 9 candidates. (Community Impact) Five of Austin ISD's 10 school board seats are up for election this November. Four of the five races—districts 1, 4, 6 and at-large Place 9—feature two candidates. The incumbents for places 1 and 9 are both running for...
Election Q&A: Austin ISD District 1 candidates
Meet the Austin ISD District 1 candidates. (Courtesy Candace Hunter, Roxanne Evans/Community Impact) Five of Austin ISD's ten school board seats are up for election this November. Four of the five races—district 1, 4, 6 and at-large place 9—feature two candidates. The incumbents for place 1 and 9...
Pflugerville ISD trustees opt against moving graduation to Cedar Park H-E-B Center
At an Oct. 20 meeting, Pflugerville ISD trustees considered moving the district's graduation ceremonies to the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Pflugerville ISD's graduation ceremonies will continue to take place at the Pfield following action from the PfISD board of trustees. At an Oct. 20 meeting, the...
Local restaurants in Northwest Austin facing challenges amid inflation
On any given day, The Boat General Manager Heather Smith will bus tables, do payroll and fill in as needed in addition to her usual duties due to staffing shortages. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Dream Bakery and Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls closed this summer, owners cited the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Here is what Cedar Park, Leander residents need to know about voting in Nov. 8 election
Residents in Williamson and Travis counties may cast their ballots at any polling location in the county in which they are registered to vote. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting runs Oct. 24-Nov. 4 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and voters in the Cedar Park and Leander area are able to cast ballots in a number of races.
