Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Presents Illustrative Plan Demonstrating Potential for Six Minority-Opportunity Legislative Districts

This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Stop-Work Orders Issued for Belleville High School ProjectMorristown MinuteBelleville, NJ
Rochester Monroe County Election Guide
This year, every single seat in the New York state Assembly and Senate are on the ballot, as is a high-stakes Monroe County Legislature contest. Here's what's on the line. In case you missed the attack ads on television, the many mailers, and the fresh crop of lawn signs, it’s election season. Some years are big for local elections, others for state...
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Faith leaders, community gathers outside RCSD in support of ‘Solutions Not Suspensions’ bill
Many faith leaders at this event were also calling upon members of the community to sign a letter to call on New York officials to support the "Solutions Not Suspensions" bill
Race for NY governor: Zeldin receives big endorsement, tightens gap with Hochul in polls
The race for New York governor between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin is getting tighter and Zeldin received a key endorsement as crime spikes in the city.
NY1
Hochul, Zeldin look to boost support in final weeks of campaign
Trying to boost Democratic turnout for Election Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul met with residents and seniors at a public housing development in Manhattan Saturday as part of the final stretch of campaigning. The governor received a warm welcome from the residents of the James Weldon Johnson Houses, which included a...
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announces 13 new bird trail locations
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will be adding 13 new locations to the New York State Birding Trail.
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Mayor Spano Appoints Lisa Reyes Deputy Director of Communications
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced this week his appointment of Lisa Reyes as the city’s new Deputy Communications Director. “I know Lisa will use her years of experience in communications to great advantage,” said Mayor Mike Spano. “She will certainly prove to be an incredible asset for this city, with her diverse background specifically as a former journalist, she will bring a fresh new perspective to our Communications team.”
rew-online.com
CPP Announces the Closing of Second Affordable Housing Community in Rochester New York
CPP (Community Preservation Partners), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, today announced the closing of Keeler Park Apartments located in Rochester, NY. The two, 16-story multi-family housing towers consist of 526 units containing one, two and three-bedroom apartments. “There is a strong demand and significant need for subsidized and affordable...
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams unveil plan to keep subway system safe: Cops, cameras and care
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new plan Saturday to increase safety across the New York City transit system in the wake of nine subway deaths so far this year.
NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul in Long Island Thursday where polls show Lee Zeldin has closed gap
Kathy Hochul was in Long Island Thursday where she'll likely appear often over the next three weeks as recent polls show Lee Zeldin has closed the gap
Adams and Hochul announce plan for even more cops in the subway, new mental health facilities
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a series of initiatives aimed at lowering crime in New York City subways on Saturday. The programs include an additional 1,200 police overtime shifts in the subway.
A new Hasidic village in Monroe? Proposal debated in court after two years in limbo
An Orange County conflict that seemed to vanish during the pandemic resurfaced this week as lawyers argued in a Brooklyn courtroom over two cases involving plans to create a new Hasidic village next to Kiryas Joel. Both cases were appeals of state Supreme Court rulings in 2019 and 2020 in...
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
The Unexpected City That Was Voted The Most Neighborly In America
There are many wonderful cities to live in around America, but some are more friendly than others. Here is what unexpected city was voted the most neighborly.
Elite NYC private schools make parents sign 'anti-racist' commitment, attend 'anti-racist training'
New York City private schools are requiring parents, in addition to students, to learn about "anti-racism" and "diversity, equity and inclusion."
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: A kindergartner wanders away from school. Has RCSD changed its policies following the 2018 death of Trevyon Rowe?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday, the district released a statement saying it’s investigating the incident in which a 5-year-old at School 39 was left outside alone following recess. The frightened child walked almost a mile looking for help before a neighbor found little Jonathan Greene crying on her doorstep. News10 NBC reported the incident exclusively on Thursday.
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
westsidenewsny.com
The future of ambulance services in Hilton and Parma
The village of Hilton and northern Parma will be losing access to rapid advance life support ambulance services at the end of this year according to Hilton Fire District. HFD has had an ambulance on standby for call in the village since 1936. The Hilton Fire Department was the first fire department in Monroe County to sponsor a volunteer ambulance service more than 80 years ago. The department suspended the volunteer ambulance and moved to an ambulance company that was stationed right at the Fire Department 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning in 2017. The fate of the residents having a housed local rapid response ambulance will be decided in the next few weeks by the Village.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night
Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’
You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
