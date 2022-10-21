ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Presents Illustrative Plan Demonstrating Potential for Six Minority-Opportunity Legislative Districts

CITY News

Rochester Monroe County Election Guide

This year, every single seat in the New York state Assembly and Senate are on the ballot, as is a high-stakes Monroe County Legislature contest. Here's what's on the line. In case you missed the attack ads on television, the many mailers, and the fresh crop of lawn signs, it’s election season. Some years are big for local elections, others for state...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
NY1

Hochul, Zeldin look to boost support in final weeks of campaign

Trying to boost Democratic turnout for Election Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul met with residents and seniors at a public housing development in Manhattan Saturday as part of the final stretch of campaigning. The governor received a warm welcome from the residents of the James Weldon Johnson Houses, which included a...
MANHATTAN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Mayor Spano Appoints Lisa Reyes Deputy Director of Communications

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced this week his appointment of Lisa Reyes as the city’s new Deputy Communications Director. “I know Lisa will use her years of experience in communications to great advantage,” said Mayor Mike Spano. “She will certainly prove to be an incredible asset for this city, with her diverse background specifically as a former journalist, she will bring a fresh new perspective to our Communications team.”
YONKERS, NY
rew-online.com

CPP Announces the Closing of Second Affordable Housing Community in Rochester New York

CPP (Community Preservation Partners), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, today announced the closing of Keeler Park Apartments located in Rochester, NY. The two, 16-story multi-family housing towers consist of 526 units containing one, two and three-bedroom apartments. “There is a strong demand and significant need for subsidized and affordable...
ROCHESTER, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: A kindergartner wanders away from school. Has RCSD changed its policies following the 2018 death of Trevyon Rowe?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday, the district released a statement saying it’s investigating the incident in which a 5-year-old at School 39 was left outside alone following recess. The frightened child walked almost a mile looking for help before a neighbor found little Jonathan Greene crying on her doorstep. News10 NBC reported the incident exclusively on Thursday.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

The future of ambulance services in Hilton and Parma

The village of Hilton and northern Parma will be losing access to rapid advance life support ambulance services at the end of this year according to Hilton Fire District. HFD has had an ambulance on standby for call in the village since 1936. The Hilton Fire Department was the first fire department in Monroe County to sponsor a volunteer ambulance service more than 80 years ago. The department suspended the volunteer ambulance and moved to an ambulance company that was stationed right at the Fire Department 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning in 2017. The fate of the residents having a housed local rapid response ambulance will be decided in the next few weeks by the Village.
HILTON, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night

Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
YONKERS, NY

