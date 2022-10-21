Read full article on original website
Obituary: Perine, Nancy Lee
Nancy Lee Perine, 54, of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the University Hospital of Cleveland. She was born and raised in Marietta by her father Orivlle Perine of Marietta, and the late Sharon Gaskins Perine. Nancy enjoyed her crafts and was an amazing person with a...
Obituary: Thomas, Edward John
Edward John Thomas, 95, of Parkersburg passed away on October 22, 2022. He was born October 13, 1927, a son to the late Louis and Sadie (Kantoush) Thomas. Eddie graduated from Parkersburg High School where he was involved in football, basketball, and track. Shortly after graduation, he began his lifelong career in the automobile industry. During this time, he served in the United States Army in the Korean War. Upon his return, he went back to work at Louis Thomas Auto Sales. In April of 1971, he started the Louis Thomas Subaru dealership. He actively participated in the Wood County Auto Dealers Association, West Virginia Auto Dealers Association, National Automobile Dealers Association, and American International Automobile Dealers Association. Eddie sure left his mark at 636 7th street. His hard work and determination had one main purpose: to provide a prosperous and happy life and future for his family.
Obituary: Kreger, Charles Albert
Charles Albert Kreger, 61, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 21, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. Charles was born June 24, 1961, in Almont, Michigan, to the late Raymond Edward and Ann Marie (Strauch) Kreger. He was a member of Parkersburg Baptist Church. In...
Obituary: Lynch, Emolene
Emogene Lynch, 89, of Coolville, OH, died October 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta, OH. Emolene was born December 13, 1932, in Gilmore County, WV, and was the daughter of the late Carrell H. and Magdalene Kerns Weaver. Emolene was a member of Gospel Baptist Church in Torch, OH....
Obituary: Burdette, Scott Andrew
Scott Andrew Burdette, 49, of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2022, in an automobile accident along with his faithful companion, Roxy. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Lawrence “Larry” Burdette and Mary (Deem) Burdette Wildt. He received his Master’s degree from Marshall University, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
Obituary: Jones, Icie
Icie Jones, 88, of Marietta, OH. passed away peacefully Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Icie was born Icie Frances Groves on October 27, 1933, to Dix and Dale Chapman Groves in Calvin, Nicholas Co., WV. She graduated from Mountain State Business College, where she studied Accounting and...
Obituary: Riddle, Carol Ann
Carol Ann Riddle, 65, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on June 29. 1957 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Earl Clifford and Dorothy Louise Richards. Carol was a Pennsboro High School graduate...
Obituary: Stewart, Betty M.
Betty M. Stewart, 88, of Rockport, WV, passed away on October 20, 2022, at the Willows Center in Parkersburg. She was born on October 28th, 1933, in Rockport, WV, a daughter of the late Harold and Thirza Bowersock Kerr. Betty was retired from Hills Department Store. She enjoyed flowers and...
Obituary: Dailey, Cecelia Anne
Cecelia Anne Dailey, 65, of Belleville, WV, passed away on October 18, 2022, at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. She was born on September 22, 1957, in Langley, VA, the daughter of Jack Ray Sampson of Elkview, WV, and the late Marilyn Jean Scott Schmucke of Cairo, WV.
Obituary: Hammer, Delores Helen Roberts Carpenter
Delores (Dee) Helen Roberts Carpenter Hammer, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, retired Licensed Practical Nurse and loving follower of Christ, went home to her Lord and Savior on October 2, 2022, in Sandersville, Georgia, at the age of 88. Dee was born December 27, 1933, in Parkersburg, WV, to Bruce and...
Obituary: West, Shawn Scott “Scottie”
Shawn Scott “Scottie” West, 48, of Elizabeth, WV, died October 25, 2022, at the Arbors in Marietta, Ohio. He was the son of Louise Jones West and the late Layman B West. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony West, and Jon West.
Obituary: Waldron, Lola Anita Sams
Lola Anita Sams Waldron, 92, of Rockport, WV, passed away at the Willows Center in Parkersburg, WV, on October 19, 2022. She was born November 11, 1929, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Ralph O. Sams and Gladys Herdman Sams. She is survived by four children, Tom (Carol) Waldron of Mineral Wells, WV, Kathy (Bob) Dowler of Rockport, WV, Mike (Stephanie) Waldron of Rockport, and Eric (Kathy) Waldron of Columbus, OH; Also surviving is her brother, Ralph Sams, Jr. (Wilma) of Parkersburg; sisters, Wanda Dille of Mineral Wells, WV and Lorna Wright of Belleville, WV; 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Obituary: Fox, Walter Jeffrey “Jeff”
Walter Jeffrey “Jeff” Fox, 61, of West Union, WV, departed this life Friday, October 21, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born May 20, 1961, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Richard Walter and Gypsy Lou...
Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery in Belpre honors veterans
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery on State Route 339 in Washington County now has medallions and American flags on the graves of veterans buried there. The Washington County Veterans Service Office and the Belpre Area Veterans spent Tuesday afternoon placing them there. New management took over...
Student Athlete of the Week: Jocelynn Thorn
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jocelynn Thorn, a junior from Parkersburg Catholic high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. As a three year member of the volleyball team and three year member of the basketball team, Jocelynn has been a very big part of sports at Parkersburg Catholic as well as being a great student.
Public Art Committee is currently searching for local artists
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Public Art Committee along with Marietta Main Street are searching for artists within 90 miles of Marietta.T. They will be hiring six artists who will create a gallery style art exhibition along the Post St. bike path. This art project falls under the same project...
Gov. Jim Justice awards funding for Public Resource Officer in Blennerhassett Middle School
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has awarded Jackson Middle School, Williamstown High School, Blennerhassett Middle School and other schools throughout Vienna funding for Public Resource Officers. This will continue to allow officers to act as mentors and educate the youth on topics such as drug and...
Local schools promote a drug-free life through Red Ribbon Week
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Red Ribbon Week is a drug prevention initiative schools across the Mid-Ohio Valley do. This week, multiple Wood County schools are participating. If you walk through the halls of a handful of Wood County schools this week, you may find Batman, a hippie, or even a Disney character because of themed days. You’d also see Halloween parties and educational activities.
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of cold case investigators is coming to the Wood County area to look into a 14-year old cold case. In February of 2008, Judy Petty died in a structure fire at her family’s farm. Petty’s family and others saying that Judy died before...
Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m. Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene. The business...
