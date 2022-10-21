ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend days before she was supposed to give birth

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oX713_0iiEVkZy00

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man was recently arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his pregnant girlfriend earlier this year.

According to a news release from the Houston Police Department, on April 8 at approximately 9:35 a.m., patrol officers found Amber Butler, 27, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a white Chevrolet Malibu parked in the main lane of traffic on Willowben Boulevard. Police said she had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim was days away from giving birth to her second child, KTRK-TV reports.

Upon further investigation, police identified the victim’s boyfriend, Devin Marsalis Allen, as the suspect. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, he was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for capital murder and unlawful carry of a weapon, records show. He remains held on over $1 million bond.

Police did not release the suspect’s motive in the killing.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
HOUSTON, TX
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

48K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy