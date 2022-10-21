Man accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend days before she was supposed to give birth

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man was recently arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his pregnant girlfriend earlier this year.

According to a news release from the Houston Police Department, on April 8 at approximately 9:35 a.m., patrol officers found Amber Butler, 27, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a white Chevrolet Malibu parked in the main lane of traffic on Willowben Boulevard. Police said she had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim was days away from giving birth to her second child, KTRK-TV reports.

Upon further investigation, police identified the victim’s boyfriend, Devin Marsalis Allen, as the suspect. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, he was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for capital murder and unlawful carry of a weapon, records show. He remains held on over $1 million bond.

Police did not release the suspect’s motive in the killing.

