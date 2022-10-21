Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Fannie White, 96, Brookville
Fannie White, age 96, of Brookville, Indiana died Sunday morning October 23, 2022 at the Brookville Healthcare Center in Brookville. Born May 28, 1926 in Oolitic, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Joseph & Mary (Sisino) Garofola. On August 10, 1948 she was united in marriage to Elza E. White, and he preceded her in death on October 3, 2006.
WRBI Radio
Hazel Eileen Schuck
Hazel E. Schuck, age 98, of Oxford, Ohio and a former long-time resident of Franklin County, Indiana died Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Knolls of Oxford in Oxford, Ohio. Born on March 29, of 1924 she was the daughter of Glenn and Carrie Beesley. She was united in marriage on September 11, 1946 to Harold J. Schuck who passed away on March 4, 2016. She was a member of St. Michael Church in Brookville, Ind.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Current Publishing
Carmel couple leads efforts to bring holiday cheer to Hamilton County families
Jay Kern wants to make sure Christmas cheer comes to Hamilton County families in need. “I think there is a misconception that there is no need for support in this area because everybody’s rich,” Kern said. “That’s truly not the case. There are 14,000 people that fall below the poverty line.”
WRBI Radio
Greensburg officially opens Pirate Park
Greensburg, IN — The City of Greensburg cut the ribbon for Pirate Park Wednesday morning (pictured). Past and present city and community leaders and state officials braved chilly winds to participate in the ceremony officially opening the nine-acre green space across from Greensburg High School. The facility, which includes...
14news.com
Princeton, Jasper, & Reitz all advance to IHSAA Cross Country State Finals
BROWN CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It was an exciting day, for three SW Indiana cross country teams, up at Brown County, Saturday. The Jasper and Reitz boys teams, along with the Princeton girls squad, all placed in the top 6 of their respective meets, to advance to the IHSAA state finals, next weekend.
Remains found in 2004 in Monroe County identified as Kentucky man
A turkey hunter found the remains in May 2004 and despite several attempts to identify the person, a match was never found — until last week.
speedonthewater.com
Mercury Marine Opens Global Distribution Center In Indiana
Located just outside Indianapolis in Brownsburg, Ind., Mercury Marine’s new global distribution center opened late this week. According to a press release from the Fond du Lac, Wis.-headquartered marine engine and accessories company, the current Fond du Lac distribution center will be repurposed to expand production capacity. Officially opened...
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves
INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
korncountry.com
Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
korncountry.com
Smoke, no fire at Columbus auto dealership
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department CFD) was called to the Hyundai of Columbus used car store, at 3040 National Rd., on Friday afternoon, after the report of smoke in the building. When firefighters arrived and investigated the situation, they could not find a fire associated with the...
Shelbyville woman pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $700K from local business
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville woman has pled guilty to multiple wire fraud charges after nearly $700,000 was embezzled from a local business over the span of 8 years. Tammy Scudder was charged with four counts of wire fraud after she allegedly stole over $690K from Plymate, Inc. between 2012 and Dec. 2020. Scudder began […]
WRBI Radio
Found – Cat (Batesville)
A cat with a collar was found on Park Avenue and is now at the Batesville Street Department. For more information please call 812-934-4393 or 812-528-7478.
WRBI Radio
Andy Hill, age 30 Greensburg
Andrew “Andy” Edward Hill, age 30 of Greensburg passed away on Monday October 10, 2022. Andy was born on August 10, 1992 the son of Brad and Irma (OConnor) Hill in Greensburg. Andy grew up in Osgood along with his brother and sister. He had attended Jac-Cen-Del High...
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Sept. 1-30
Star Eby, 21, Morgantown and Skylar Jeandervin, 24, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Adam Friedman, 28, Wilder, Vt. and Danika Geisler, 28, Wilder, Vt. Jasmine Imming, 22, Nashville and Baylee Mosier, 23, Nashville. Sept. 8. Vivian Koch, 57, Magnolia, Ky. and James Pepper, 60, Magnolia, Ky. Sept. 16. Adam Gorp, 38, Delaware,...
Indy coroner looks to identify male found on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are looking to identify a John Doe involved in a death investigation after a man’s remains were found on the near southeast side of Indy. The Marion County Coroner’s Office announced the death investigation on Saturday, saying that deputies responded on Thursday to the 1900 block of S. Sherman Drive for a […]
WRBI Radio
Two arrested on numerous charges during traffic stop near Batesville
Ripley County, IN — Two people are facing a lengthy list of charges following a traffic stop Friday afternoon on eastbound I-74 east of Batesville. Indiana State Police troopers say they found crystal meth, marijuana, two guns, $3,700 in cash plus several controlled substances and pills. Twenty-eight-year-old Dashawn Powell...
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
7-vehicle accident at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, Ind. —Emergency responders are asking the public to avoid State Road 144 and Mann Road due to a mass casualty crash involving several vehicles and causing multiple injuries. The Bargersville Fire Department stated they were en route to the crash shortly after 3 p.m. with multiple crews heading toward the scene to assist. Initially, […]
