Welcome to Plathville’s Kim Plath Has a Criminal History: Inside Her Past Arrest

Welcome to Plathville star Kim Plath made headlines when she was arrested on a warrant for driving under the influence (DUI) in October 2022. However, it is not the first time the reality star has found herself in trouble with law enforcement.

The recent arrest took place in Wakulla County, Florida, In Touch exclusively confirmed on October 20.

“She came to the Sheriff’s Office to turn herself in on a warrant from outside of our agency,” a Public Information Officer for the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office told In Touch in a statement. The DUI includes charges of property damage/personal injury, according to documents exclusively obtained by In Touch.

The October warrant arrest was in relation to the reality star’s drunk driving incident that occurred on June 10, In Touch exclusively confirmed. Plath was initially charged with careless driving under the case type “traffic infraction” in Wakulla County in Crawford, Florida. On September 8, the charge was updated to a pending DUI charge.

Plath is best known for starring on Welcome to Plathville alongside her estranged husband, Barry Plath, and their kids: Moriah, Ethan, Micah, Lydia, Hosanna and Isaac.

The reality show documents the former couple and their kids as they live a strict and religious lifestyle that includes no alcohol.

Plath has been open about her experiences with alcohol on the show. In a previous episode, she explained to Moriah that her past home life inspired the strict rules she raised her kids under.

“I grew up with a single alcoholic mother,” Plath revealed to her eldest daughter. “I didn’t have a family. I didn’t have a home life. I didn’t have a dad. I had a mom when she was there, and she was sober, but for the most part, I raised myself. I have tried really hard to make sure you have a family to grow up in.”

She also shared that her own educational experience influenced her to form a negative perception on college, associating it with “drinking and partying.” Due to the experience, Plath and Barry did not support Moriah’s dreams to continue her education.

On the show, the TLC star reflected on how different her fate could have been if she had stayed on the path she was on while still a college student.

“I could have died so many different ways when I was in college, and by God’s grace, I came out of it, and he saved me and I live a different life now,” Plath noted. “But to me, the better thing would be for her to not have to experience all of the junk that I’ve experienced.”

Keep scrolling to learn about Plath’s criminal past.