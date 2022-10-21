With Halloween just around the corner, there’s no escaping the tempting candy lining the shelves at the grocery store. And while holidays are certainly a time to have some treats (especially when it comes to holidays dedicated to them!). However, it’s important not to go overboard on the sugar, as this can lead to serious health consequences and derail your weight loss goals if you’re not careful. Luckily, sweet treats don’t have to be unhealthy! There are tons of better-for-you alternatives that are just as good for your body as they are for your taste buds.

4 HOURS AGO