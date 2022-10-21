Read full article on original website
Pumpkin Spice Season Is Here — but Why Are Products So Expensive?
If there’s one thing we can depend on the fall season for, it's the cool breeze and that delicious pumpkin spice flavoring. For nearly two decades, pumpkin spice has become a signature fall flavor retailers use to create scrumptious treats and beverages. And while most would agree that the limited-time flavor is rather tasty, pumpkin spice products are quite expensive.
The Scary Downside To Pumpkin Spice Lattes, According To Health Experts
Out of all of the seasonal drinks coffee chains have to offer, it seems that none rival the popularity (and infamy) of the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks. Many of us can’t resist the pull of this sweet beverage when the leaves start to change; it tastes just like fall in a cup. However, our body’s don’t necessarily love PSLs as much our taste buds do. As it turns out, drinking this latte in excess could lead to serious health risks.
TODAY.com
There’s a ‘pumpkin spice tax,’ and it’s costing consumers up to 161% more at the store
Pumpkin spice is a fall-flavor juggernaut, its the seasoning blend that has launched a thousand dips and it’s the undisputed champion of the cozy comfort of the autumn season, to be sure. Still, according to researchers, your pumpkin spiced items may also contain an uncomfortable truth. A study that...
'I Made a Pumpkin Spice Latte at Home and It Tasted Better Than Starbucks'
As I had never tasted pumpkin before, I really did not know what to expect.
Elite Daily
Starbucks’ Holiday Drinks & Cups Could Return Earlier Than Last Year
Everyone knows the holidays officially begin the day Starbucks rolls out its seasonal menu and you can sip a Peppermint Mocha in a festive AF cup on the reg. You can usually count on a November return, but the date — and day of the week — when holiday drinks come back to Starbucks varies from every year. If you’re wondering when Starbucks’ holiday drinks and cups will come back for 2022, here’s what to know about reports of a slightly earlier return. Plus, check out which seasonal drinks and food items you can expect to see on the menu.
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
I'm a professional baker. I compared apple pies from 3 grocery stores, and I'd only consider buying 1 again
I tried the iconic fall dessert from Kroger, Whole Foods, and Safeway to find the best option for when you don't have time to make it at home.
Hypebae
Krispy Kreme Adds Pumpkin Spice Kremey Chiller to its Halloween Line-Up
This Halloween, much-loved donut brand Krispy Kreme is adding to its existing Krispy Skreme offering with an all new range of donuts and drinks. First up is the highly-anticipated Pumpkin Spice Kremey Chiller, a white chocolate and pumpkin spice-flavored drink, topped with fresh “Kreme” and Halloween sprinkles. The new drink follows the recently introduced Freaky Frozen Chiller, made with green apple and wild grape.
Thrillist
M&M's Is Releasing a New Coffee-Inspired Flavor & It's Surprisingly Sweet
Some significant changes are underway at M&M's. The candy maker introduced its first new character in a decade, and now, a new flavor is coming too. M&M's Caramel Cold Brew, which is rolling out nationwide in February 2023, boasts the same signature milk chocolate and colorful candy shell but with a smooth, robust taste of coffee and sweet caramel.
The Daily South
You Are Going To Love The New OREO Flavor
When I was a sugar-deprived latchkey kid, I would come home from school and head to the kitchen. I would proceed to whip up a tiny batch of my favorite cookies—snickerdoodles. I'd measure out the Cream of Tartar, carefully roll each little ball of dough in cinnamon, and bake them up. I ate all the evidence and washed all the dishes, carefully putting everything back so my mother never knew. Kids these days may not have to go to all that trouble, because OREO's newest flavor is snickerdoodle.
I'm a former barista. I tried instant coffee from Starbucks, Folgers, Maxwell House, Nescafé, and Café Bustelo to find the best.
To find the best instant coffee at the grocery store, I reviewed instant brews from Starbucks, Folgers, Maxwell House, Café Bustelo, and Nescafé.
CNET
Halloween Deals at Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin', Chipotle and More
Halloween season is here, and even if you're too old to go trick-or-treating (like there is such a thing), you can still snag great deals from some of your favorite quick-service eateries. Trick-or-treating as we know it didn't become a Halloween custom in the US until the 1930s. The tradition...
Can Dogs Eat Ice Cream? Here’s What the Experts Say
It’s hard to say who loves ice cream more: humans or dogs. While we devour a cone lick by lick, they patiently sit by, willing the ice cream to slide off the cone. Why are they so obsessed with it? “Dogs love ice cream for all the reasons we do,” says veterinarian Sam Meisler, DVM, founder and CEO of PetWellClinic. “It is high in sugar, fat and even salt. All those ingredients make it very palatable.” Translation: It’s delicious!
consumergoods.com
Expansion is Brewing: Nestlé to Acquire Seattle’s Best Coffee From Starbucks
As part of Nestlé’s strategy to drive sustained profitable growth in the coffee category, the brand will be acquiring Seattle’s Best Coffee from Starbucks. The deal will bring the line of whole bean, roast, and ground packaged coffee, as well as K-Cup pods under the Nestlé umbrella, expanding its North America coffee portfolio. The company already features a roster of well-known coffee brands, including Nescafé, Nespresso, and Blue Bottle.
If you have this popular chicken salad in your fridge, read this recall right now
The presence of cashews in food products can be problematic if the ingredient isn’t listed on the label. Cashews are a type of tree nut that can cause severe adverse reactions in people with allergies. We saw a couple of cashew-related recalls in the past few weeks, and it’s now time for a third. Albertsons Companies issued a recall for chicken salad that contain undeclared cashews.
3 Doctor-Approved Sweet Treats To Try This Halloween And Still Lose Weight
With Halloween just around the corner, there’s no escaping the tempting candy lining the shelves at the grocery store. And while holidays are certainly a time to have some treats (especially when it comes to holidays dedicated to them!). However, it’s important not to go overboard on the sugar, as this can lead to serious health consequences and derail your weight loss goals if you’re not careful. Luckily, sweet treats don’t have to be unhealthy! There are tons of better-for-you alternatives that are just as good for your body as they are for your taste buds.
We Tried Whataburger's New Chili Cheese Burger. Here's How It Went
When fast food outlets mash up two favorite items into a single deluxe creation like Whataburger has done with its Chili Cheese Burger, cults tend to form and movements are born. A burger that blends the spicy, savory goodness of a chili dog but replaces the dog with a beefy double stack is bound to draw notice and garner internet attention. When you consider that chili itself contains a fair amount of ground beef, it's really like getting three burgers in one bun, even though one is mashed to a pulp and blended with beans and sauce. Even in that state, burger beef is burger beef, which makes the Chili Cheese Burger a veritable feast for meat lovers.
Starbucks Japan Just Debuted A Bright Purple Halloween Frappuccino
Forget pumpkin spice — Starbucks Japan has moved on with a new seasonally appropriate beverage. This particular Asian arm of the coffee giant is known for pushing the envelope on creative drinks. In the past, Starbucks Japan has cultivated some pretty unique beverage options, according to The Travel, including the Sakura blossom latte, which is flavored with cherry blossom and even has pink strawberry chocolate as a topping! Then there's the chocolate pretzel mocha frappuccino, which is generally reserved for the Valentine's Day menu.
Halloween candy favorites see price spike
Candies like Skittles and M&M's are jumping in price, with some of the most popular brands seeing increases of more than 30%, according to recent data from Datasembly.
Nestle Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough recall: Everything you need to know
Nestle is a food industry giant, but the company isn’t impervious to product recalls. Nestlé just announced a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough recall because the product might contain white plastic pieces. The discovery of extraneous materials like plastic, glass, or metal inside food and drink products will invariably...
