ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday

OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
OAKLAND, CA
BoardingArea

Is The Grand Hyatt at SFO Really The Best Domestic Airport Hotel?

Whenever we review an airport hotel, no matter if the place is good or horrible, there will undoubtedly be a comment about how the Grand Hyatt at SFO is the best airport hotel in the country. Opened in 2019, the 351-room hotel is the only one to have a dedicated stop on the Airtrain. That makes it a great place to stay for a quick overnight and not unreasonable for a night in San Francisco as you’re only 30 minutes from the city on the BART.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Where Can I Find Tatami-Style Seating in San Francisco?

Welcome to Ask Eater, a column from Eater SF where the site’s editors answer difficult dining questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit it via this form. Dear Eater SF,. My daughter is obsessed with Japan and wants to go to a restaurant where you...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Most Popular City San Francisco

San Francisco is a fantastic metropolis that overflows with conveniences and entertainment options. People, restaurants, and nightlife spots come in all shapes and sizes. With every sizable metropolis, some locations are more secure than others. Dishonest people and bad actors indeed coexist in any community, but some regions seem to have a higher concentration of both, making it less safe to live in or visit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Snapchat shutters San Francisco office amid major reorganization

Snapchat is ending its office lease in San Francisco and leaving The City as the company undergoes a major reorganization. The company is dealing with less demand from advertisers, a trend that is expected to continue for the rest of the year. Recent restructuring efforts by parent company Snap, which included laying off about 1,200 people and shutting down a number of projects, led to the decision to close its office in San Francisco. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Mount Diablo Summit via Mitchell Canyon

Mount Diablo, 35 miles east of San Francisco, is one of the most recognizable peaks in the Bay Area, with encompassing views of Northern California’s cities, parks, wilderness, waterways, and neighboring peaks for 100 miles in each direction from its 3,849-foot perch in the East Bay. Although you could drive to the summit, this challenging and strenuous loop hike climbs to it with stops at Eagle Peak, Twin Peaks, and Mitchell Rock on the return. You can even get an ice cream sandwich at the top!
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things: Here is what’s happening in the Bay Area

(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are four fun things you can do in the Bay Area this weekend. 1. Dogfest Bay Area — Oakland (11 a.m. on Saturday) 2. Howl-O-Ween Parade — San Francisco (10 a.m. on Saturday) 3. Alameda Arts Festival...
TheSixFifty.com

How the Silicon Valley tech boom and a baseball background shaped a College of San Mateo professor’s new novel, ‘Tell Us When To Go’

Emil DeAndreis’ fictional book is ‘a love letter to the San Francisco that I knew,’ but also a recognition of how tech’s influence has changed the Bay Area. Emil DeAndreis, a born-and-raised San Franciscan, isn’t a typical writer. For starters, he says he does a lot of writing during his day job as a substitute teacher in San Francisco public schools (he’s also an English professor at College of San Mateo). He began teaching and writing after seeing his dreams of becoming a professional pitcher fall apart following a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis — the subject of his previous book, a memoir called “Hard to Grip.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy