Read full article on original website
Related
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday
OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
Is The Grand Hyatt at SFO Really The Best Domestic Airport Hotel?
Whenever we review an airport hotel, no matter if the place is good or horrible, there will undoubtedly be a comment about how the Grand Hyatt at SFO is the best airport hotel in the country. Opened in 2019, the 351-room hotel is the only one to have a dedicated stop on the Airtrain. That makes it a great place to stay for a quick overnight and not unreasonable for a night in San Francisco as you’re only 30 minutes from the city on the BART.
Eater
Where Can I Find Tatami-Style Seating in San Francisco?
Welcome to Ask Eater, a column from Eater SF where the site’s editors answer difficult dining questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit it via this form. Dear Eater SF,. My daughter is obsessed with Japan and wants to go to a restaurant where you...
sfstandard.com
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
theeastcountygazette.com
The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Most Popular City San Francisco
San Francisco is a fantastic metropolis that overflows with conveniences and entertainment options. People, restaurants, and nightlife spots come in all shapes and sizes. With every sizable metropolis, some locations are more secure than others. Dishonest people and bad actors indeed coexist in any community, but some regions seem to have a higher concentration of both, making it less safe to live in or visit.
californiaglobe.com
Snap Becomes Latest Company To Leave San Francisco Amid Office Pullout In City
Snap, the parent company to popular social media sites such as Snapchat, became the latest tech company to pull out of San Francisco this week due expensive San Francisco leasing prices and more workers in the company working at home. This week alone, San Francisco has seen more retail establishments...
Bob's Donuts is expanding outside of the foggy confines of San Francisco for the first time
"Everyone has lifted us up to become who we are."
National Saving Senior Dogs Week: Meet the Bay Area dogs available for adoption
(KRON) — Alice Mayn with Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary in Petaluma joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to introduce us to some lovable senior dogs looking for their FURever homes.
Golden Hour in This Small San Francisco Rental Apartment Is Breathtaking
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Mandy Shold, partner, Blake, and tiny apartment panther, Misty. Location: San Francisco, California. Type of home: Apartment. Size: 800 square feet. Years...
SFist
Those Fireworks Over the Bay Wednesday Night Were For a Movie Shoot
Some people in SF and the East Bay heard the booming of fireworks, and some had the pleasure of watching an impromptu show over Treasure Island Wednesday night. But what holiday was this for?. The answer is there was no holiday or special event you missed. The fireworks — which...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport readies to open new terminal, launch Palm Springs flights
Next month, Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport plans to open its new terminal, as well as begin service to Palm Springs. “It’s been a long-sought-after destination,” Airport Manager Jon Stout said Thursday. Nonstop service between Palm Springs and the Santa Rosa facility by Avelo Airlines starts Nov. 11....
This $6 Meal Is One Of The Best In San Francisco According To A Professional Foodie
From cheap eats to affordable housing in the Bay Area, lots of California residents know how to sniff out a great deal. A good example is this hidden gem in San Francisco that serves a delicious meal for the low cost of only $6, according to a professional foodie. Tim...
The Bay Area Glass Institute's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch sparks next generation of glassblowers
BAGI's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch encourages visitors to stroll through unique art pieces--and make their own!
Snapchat shutters San Francisco office amid major reorganization
Snapchat is ending its office lease in San Francisco and leaving The City as the company undergoes a major reorganization. The company is dealing with less demand from advertisers, a trend that is expected to continue for the rest of the year. Recent restructuring efforts by parent company Snap, which included laying off about 1,200 people and shutting down a number of projects, led to the decision to close its office in San Francisco. ...
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SFist
13 Best Bay Area Haunted Houses, Pumpkin Patches, and Halloween Whatnot For 2022
Submitted for your approval… 13 spooky Halloween weekend attractions in SF and the grave beyond for haunted houses, fiendish drag queens, spooky nights out, and family-friendly pumpkin patch spirits. The Bay Area spooky Halloween event season is now Hell-a upon us. A blood feast of Halloween events swarms SF...
cohaitungchi.com
Mount Diablo Summit via Mitchell Canyon
Mount Diablo, 35 miles east of San Francisco, is one of the most recognizable peaks in the Bay Area, with encompassing views of Northern California’s cities, parks, wilderness, waterways, and neighboring peaks for 100 miles in each direction from its 3,849-foot perch in the East Bay. Although you could drive to the summit, this challenging and strenuous loop hike climbs to it with stops at Eagle Peak, Twin Peaks, and Mitchell Rock on the return. You can even get an ice cream sandwich at the top!
KRON4
4 Fun Things: Here is what’s happening in the Bay Area
(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are four fun things you can do in the Bay Area this weekend. 1. Dogfest Bay Area — Oakland (11 a.m. on Saturday) 2. Howl-O-Ween Parade — San Francisco (10 a.m. on Saturday) 3. Alameda Arts Festival...
How the Silicon Valley tech boom and a baseball background shaped a College of San Mateo professor’s new novel, ‘Tell Us When To Go’
Emil DeAndreis’ fictional book is ‘a love letter to the San Francisco that I knew,’ but also a recognition of how tech’s influence has changed the Bay Area. Emil DeAndreis, a born-and-raised San Franciscan, isn’t a typical writer. For starters, he says he does a lot of writing during his day job as a substitute teacher in San Francisco public schools (he’s also an English professor at College of San Mateo). He began teaching and writing after seeing his dreams of becoming a professional pitcher fall apart following a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis — the subject of his previous book, a memoir called “Hard to Grip.”
Comments / 1