Halloween Ends was released last week, and it's the latest movie in the franchise to divide fans. Not only does the movie have a franchise-low CinemaScore, but it is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 39% critics score and a 57% audience score. Long before David Gordon Green's trilogy, one of the first divisive movies of the franchise was Halloween III: Season of the Witch. The movie has gained a huge cult following over the years, but many fans don't like that it's the only movie of the bunch that isn't about Michael Myers. However, Green has paid tribute to the movie a couple of times. The iconic masks from Season of the Witch were spotted in Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends used the same blue opening credits font. Recently, the director told MovieMaker that Ends almost had a much bigger connection to Season of the Witch.

