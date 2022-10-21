ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Cinemablend

Halloween Ends Set Photo Shows Michael Myers Without His Mask

In 1978, John Carpenter’s Halloween kicked off the Golden Age of slasher films that would also give birth to franchises like Friday the 13th. Over 40 years later, the reign of Michael Myers has apparently concluded with Halloween Ends. The Shape has gone on many rampages over the years, with and without Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, but now that he’s hanging up his knife, the mask is going off too.
ComicBook

Halloween Fans Petition to Redo Halloween Ends: "This Isn't Our Michael Myers"

Halloween may be over, but some frustrated fans are demanding a do-over. Halloween Ends is the third and final film in the David Gordon Green-directed reboot trilogy, following 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, both of which starred Jamie Lee Curtis for the final time as original "final girl" Laurie Strode. But the end of the Green trilogy — touted by studio Universal and Blumhouse as the "epic, terrifying conclusion" to "the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history" — focused more on new character Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), causing some viewers to accuse Halloween Ends of a bait and switch. (The film received a franchise-low CinemaScore and earned poor reception from critics and fans alike.)
Tyla

New horror movie is so disturbing people are fainting and walking out of the cinema

People are reeling with shock after watching a recently released horror sequel which caused some cinema goers to throw up or pass out. I've never watched a horror film in the cinema and I never plan to. If I do ever dare to branch out from the safety of a good, old rom-com and dip my toe into the dark side of cinema, I'll do it firmly from the comfort of my sofa, my back against the wall (so nothing can creep up on me), with the lights on, volume down as low as possible and my fingers planted firmly in front of my eyes.
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
thedigitalfix.com

Jason actor Kane Hodder refused to film this Friday the 13th scene

Jason Voorhees is one of the great icons of horror movies. The hockey mask, the machete: he’s just so imposing and menacing, and most don’t live to tell the tale if they see him. But even hardened killers have their limits, and for Jason it’s dogs. During...
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror diehards recommend brilliant slasher films you’ve absolutely never seen

Slashers are arguably the most consistently successful horror films out there, with the likes of Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Halloween, and the various Friday the 13th movies and Nightmare on Elm Street films all prevalent in the public’s mind. There’s a whole swathe of slasher films that, while brilliant,...
wegotthiscovered.com

A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out

Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
ComicBook

Halloween Ends Nearly Included Major Season of the Witch Reference

Halloween Ends was released last week, and it's the latest movie in the franchise to divide fans. Not only does the movie have a franchise-low CinemaScore, but it is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 39% critics score and a 57% audience score. Long before David Gordon Green's trilogy, one of the first divisive movies of the franchise was Halloween III: Season of the Witch. The movie has gained a huge cult following over the years, but many fans don't like that it's the only movie of the bunch that isn't about Michael Myers. However, Green has paid tribute to the movie a couple of times. The iconic masks from Season of the Witch were spotted in Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends used the same blue opening credits font. Recently, the director told MovieMaker that Ends almost had a much bigger connection to Season of the Witch.
WREG

Best Funko POP! horror toys

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What’s your favorite scary movie? Funko Pop has everything from superheroes to fantasy heroes to sci-fi stars, classic cult icons and horror characters from your favorite scary movies. Some of the original horror figurines are now pretty hard to come by, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t impressive ones out there waiting to terrify you. Here are the creepiest, spookiest Funko Pop toys every horror fan can appreciate.
TVLine

House of the Dragon Showrunner Confirms the Time Jumps Have Ended: 'We're Not Recasting Anybody'

House of the Dragon‘s first season is now behind us — and so, too, is the show’s penchant for major time jumps between episodes. “I will say, as a reward to our wonderful audience for following us through all the time jumps and recasts, they are done,” showrunner Ryan Condal told our sister site Deadline after Sunday’s freshman finale. “We tell the story in real time from here forward.” House of the Dragon‘s inaugural season moved through Targaryen history quite quickly, with new installments picking up months, or often years, after the preceding hour. Episode 6, in particular, delivered a 10-year leap...
wegotthiscovered.com

An iconic horror film house may be massacred permanently

The original home from the Texas Chain Saw Massacre film is about to have its final curtain call, with the house expected to be sold and potentially knocked down. The property on the grounds of Kingsland, Texas’s The Antlers Hotel is believed to be on the way out following its status as a horror tourism rite of passage for many years. Currently operating tours and offering fans the chance to feel the authentic terror of Leatherface’s home, the owners has posted a call for the last ever tours.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: ‘Chucky’ is close to unveiling an iconic legacy character while ‘Halloween Ends’ was apparently doomed from the start

It’s creepy and it’s kooky, mysterious and spooky, it’s all-together ooky — it’s the daily horror roundup at We Got This Covered! Now that the leaves have fully embraced a yellow-orange hue and the hunt for sexy Halloween costumes has officially commenced, a plethora of spooky news is scaring the headlines from behind and putting the bone-chilling genre in an unbreakable chokehold. Amongst a strong line-up of horror-esque updates, the Chucky television series is prompting fans to pine for an iconic legacy character while Halloween Ends was revealed to be truly doomed from the start — with a conclusion that diehard fans would simply not enjoy.

