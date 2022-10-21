Read full article on original website
In 1978, John Carpenter’s Halloween kicked off the Golden Age of slasher films that would also give birth to franchises like Friday the 13th. Over 40 years later, the reign of Michael Myers has apparently concluded with Halloween Ends. The Shape has gone on many rampages over the years, with and without Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, but now that he’s hanging up his knife, the mask is going off too.
Halloween may be over, but some frustrated fans are demanding a do-over. Halloween Ends is the third and final film in the David Gordon Green-directed reboot trilogy, following 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, both of which starred Jamie Lee Curtis for the final time as original "final girl" Laurie Strode. But the end of the Green trilogy — touted by studio Universal and Blumhouse as the "epic, terrifying conclusion" to "the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history" — focused more on new character Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), causing some viewers to accuse Halloween Ends of a bait and switch. (The film received a franchise-low CinemaScore and earned poor reception from critics and fans alike.)
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
Halloween Ends Nearly Included Major Season of the Witch Reference
Halloween Ends was released last week, and it's the latest movie in the franchise to divide fans. Not only does the movie have a franchise-low CinemaScore, but it is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 39% critics score and a 57% audience score. Long before David Gordon Green's trilogy, one of the first divisive movies of the franchise was Halloween III: Season of the Witch. The movie has gained a huge cult following over the years, but many fans don't like that it's the only movie of the bunch that isn't about Michael Myers. However, Green has paid tribute to the movie a couple of times. The iconic masks from Season of the Witch were spotted in Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends used the same blue opening credits font. Recently, the director told MovieMaker that Ends almost had a much bigger connection to Season of the Witch.
Best Funko POP! horror toys
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What’s your favorite scary movie? Funko Pop has everything from superheroes to fantasy heroes to sci-fi stars, classic cult icons and horror characters from your favorite scary movies. Some of the original horror figurines are now pretty hard to come by, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t impressive ones out there waiting to terrify you. Here are the creepiest, spookiest Funko Pop toys every horror fan can appreciate.
TAMPA —The paranormal investigative team known as the Ghost Brothers — stars of the “Ghost Brothers: Lights Out” television series — love two types of buildings: old ones and haunted ones. That’s why 96-year-old Tampa Theatre was on their “haunted wish list and bucket list,”...
An iconic horror film house may be massacred permanently
The original home from the Texas Chain Saw Massacre film is about to have its final curtain call, with the house expected to be sold and potentially knocked down. The property on the grounds of Kingsland, Texas’s The Antlers Hotel is believed to be on the way out following its status as a horror tourism rite of passage for many years. Currently operating tours and offering fans the chance to feel the authentic terror of Leatherface’s home, the owners has posted a call for the last ever tours.
Latest Horror News: ‘Chucky’ is close to unveiling an iconic legacy character while ‘Halloween Ends’ was apparently doomed from the start
It’s creepy and it’s kooky, mysterious and spooky, it’s all-together ooky — it’s the daily horror roundup at We Got This Covered! Now that the leaves have fully embraced a yellow-orange hue and the hunt for sexy Halloween costumes has officially commenced, a plethora of spooky news is scaring the headlines from behind and putting the bone-chilling genre in an unbreakable chokehold. Amongst a strong line-up of horror-esque updates, the Chucky television series is prompting fans to pine for an iconic legacy character while Halloween Ends was revealed to be truly doomed from the start — with a conclusion that diehard fans would simply not enjoy.
