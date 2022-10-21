Read full article on original website
ESPN, F1 agree to multiyear rights extension
F1 has officially signed a multiyear contract renewal with ESPN through the 2025 season. SBJ first reported on the renewal in June in a deal that would pay in the range of $75-90M per year. At least 16 races "will air on ABC and ESPN each season," more than in the previous five years since F1 returned to ESPN networks in 2018. All race telecasts on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 also "will continue the commercial-free presentation used over the past five seasons." In what "may be a harbinger of an as-yet unannounced but long-rumored online gambling venture," the new agreement also gives ESPN "flexibility to roll out additional ways for US fans to explore F1 content over the next three years, including on ESPN+" (DEADLINE, 10/22).
Udonis Haslem grew up watching two sports with his grandfather: NASCAR and baseball. It meant Haslem’s trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday carried an added air of significance beyond just experiencing a unique sporting environment for the first time in his home county.
Disney’s F1 Renewal Is a $255M Play to Rev Up ESPN+ Subs
In confirmation of what may have been one of the worst-kept secrets in sports media, the Walt Disney Co. on Saturday announced that it has re-upped with Formula One, inking a new deal that will keep the racing circuit cruising on the ESPN family of networks through 2025. Under terms of the renewal, a minimum of 16 F1 races will air on ABC and ESPN each season, and (as has been the case since 2018) each event will air without any commercial interruptions. While financials were not disclosed, sources said that the new pact is valued at around $85 million per...
Weekend Hot Reads
Under the header, "Big Ten TV deal issues: Will Week 0 matchups expand? More Black Friday games?," THE ATHLETIC's Scott Dochterman wrote there are "plenty of questions and not many answers" about the Big Ten’s new television package, which goes into effect in 2023 and runs through the 2029 football season. The unresolved issues will "command attention from league officials and media partners in the months ahead." The Big Ten would like to "make Week 0 part of its annual schedule," but the NCAA currently has "only three permissible ways for teams to compete in Week 0: stage an international game, face an FCS opponent or compete against a school that plays in Hawaii that season." The Big Ten also has "agreed to schedule two annual Black Friday games" beginning in 2023, but outside of Nebraska-Iowa, "no other schools have volunteered for a Black Friday game despite the league previously soliciting interest." Some campuses "host high school football championships or deal with logistical challenges on Thanksgiving weekend."
High Stakes In Ohio
The 10,000-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook that will begin taking bets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at the start of January sits on a busy downtown Cleveland thoroughfare, where it will both serve Cavaliers fans inclined to wager at a kiosk or window during a game and beckon would-be bettors driving by. One...
Quick Hits....
“You express yourself with people you know and people you’re around a lot ... in different ways. I would say that in this particular case, it’s probably accurate that I did express myself in probably a way that’s not in good taste" -- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, on a report that he told Patriots owner Robert Kraft “don’t f*** with me” during a conversation about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract and compensation at a NFL’s owners-only session last Tuesday (KRLD-FM, 10/21).
Closing Shot: Start Of The Monkey Business
Of all the memorable dates in the 62-season history of the Los Angeles/California/Anaheim/Los Angeles Angels, it is hard to find any two more significant than the consecutive nights of Oct. 26 and 27, 2002. It was on those enchanted evenings that the Angels won Games 6 and 7 of the World Series against the San Francisco Giants to secure the first and still only title in the franchise’s existence.
Private equity firm Brand Velocity Group launches a new sports vertical with a personal touch and a star-studded roster
In the months following Eli Manning’s retirement announcement in early 2020, the longtime New York Giants quarterback and his agent, Excel’s Alan Zucker, had no shortage of inbound business opportunities. One that stood out to Manning was a chance to invest in grill retailer BBQGuys alongside a recently launched private equity firm, then known as Brand Velocity Partners.
