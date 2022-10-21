Read full article on original website
AP_000489.ba36a8c67003479d8bb828df0755efff.1933
2d ago
Should be up to the parents whether to vaccinated or not. As drug companies can’t be sued if child has a bad reaction to drug.
Reply
3
Related
Doctor rips White House shielding COVID vaccine data as CDC OKs shot for immunization schedules: Shame on them
Dr. Marty Makary warned that the CDC will reverse years of public trust surrounding vaccines by recommending the COVID vaccine without publicizing the clinical trial data.
Ars Technica
That Florida “analysis” on COVID vaccines is—you guessed it—total garbage
Epidemiologists and public health experts spent the past weekend collectively shaking their heads at the latest harmful pronouncement from Florida's provocative surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, who on Friday announced that he was recommending against mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines for men ages 18 to 39. Ladapo based his recommendation on a dubious...
COVID-19 will be added to immunization schedule for schools
The CDC's independent advisers voted 15-0 to add most COVID-19 vaccines to the childhood, adolescent and adult immunization schedules.
CDC: Black, Hispanic adults among those more likely to be hospitalized with flu
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Peak flu season in the United States is right around the corner. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says we usually see the most flu cases between December and February, but health officials say now is the time to get your flu shot.
Top Florida Doctor Warns Young Men COVID Vaccines Pose 'High Risk' of Death
Florida's Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo warned on Friday against young men receiving COVID-19 vaccines, citing a disputed analysis by the state health department that they pose an "abnormally high risk" of death. "Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This...
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
Enterovirus, a paralyzing respiratory disease, is on the rise. Here’s what parents should know
Over 50% of children or teens who required emergency care or hospitalization in the week of Aug. 8 tested positive for the virus. What is Enterovirus? IS there a cure to Enterovirus? Does Enterovirus target children? How many cases of Enterovirus are there in the U.S.?
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
Flu off to an early start as CDC warns about potentially severe season
Reports of flu and other respiratory illnesses are higher than what would normally be seen in the U.S. at this time of year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We've noted that flu activity is starting to increase across much of the country," especially in the Southeast...
CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed
This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
CDC: COVID-19 vaccine vote is now a school immunization requirement
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee unanimously voted Thursday to update their recommended immunization schedules by adding the COVID-19 vaccine, including to the schedule for children. This move though has no immediate effect since COVID-19 shots are already recommended for virtually all Americans. Rather, it would put the shots on the annually […]
Should You Get the Flu Shot and COVID Booster at the Same Time? Doctors Share the Pros and Cons
With COVID cases expected to go up in the winter months, we’re all thinking about what we can do to prepare to stay healthy and safe. One of the best preventative measures is getting the new bivalent booster, according to health experts. Since the flu will also be a...
News-Medical.net
Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines
The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
News-Medical.net
Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
CDC and FDA clear Novavax vaccine as a first COVID booster for adults
U.S. regulators on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax to be used as a booster. The shot can now be administered to people 18 and older who received the Novavax, Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines as their primary series, at least six months after the completion of those initial doses, according to the Food and Drug Administration.The Novavax booster, however, should not be given to those who have already been boosted with one or more booster doses of the other approved vaccines, the agency said in a fact sheet for health care providers.
Regular physical exercise could boost the effectiveness of your COVID-19 vaccine
New research shows 150 minutes of physical activity per week increases your level of COVID protection.
Washington Examiner
List of GOP governors dismissing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for school entry
Several governors across the country were quick to assure residents that they would not institute statewide COVID-19 vaccine requirements for school and day care entry after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 's vaccine advisory committee voted Wednesday to include the COVID-19 shot on the childhood immunization schedule. Many states use the schedule as a guideline when crafting vaccination requirements.
tipranks.com
CDC panel says COVID shots to be added to regular vaccinations, WSJ says
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, voted unanimously to advise the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the addition of COVID-19 vaccines to the CDC’s lists of recommended regular vaccinations, the Wall Street Journal’s Dominique Mosbergen reports. The panel supports including COVID-19 shots on the lists of measles, tetanus, and other inoculations that adults and children six months and older should receive in the U.S., the author says, noting that the CDC must sign off on this recommendation before any changes occur. Companies with approved COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. include Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Moderna (MRNA), and Novavax (NVAX). Reference Link.
CDC is now 'monitoring' XBB Covid variant deemed 'most vaccine resistant strain ever' - but say it is still rare in the US
US health chiefs are 'monitoring' a new Covid variant that is feared to be the 'most vaccine-resistant yet' after it sent cases spiraling in Singapore. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the strain — dubbed 'XBB' — was still 'very rare' in the US with just 52 cases detected in 15 states to date.
Comments / 3