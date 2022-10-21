ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Should be up to the parents whether to vaccinated or not. As drug companies can’t be sued if child has a bad reaction to drug.

Ars Technica

That Florida “analysis” on COVID vaccines is—you guessed it—total garbage

Epidemiologists and public health experts spent the past weekend collectively shaking their heads at the latest harmful pronouncement from Florida's provocative surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, who on Friday announced that he was recommending against mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines for men ages 18 to 39. Ladapo based his recommendation on a dubious...
FLORIDA STATE
GMA

New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation

When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
MedicalXpress

Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
Scary Mommy

CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed

This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
WISCONSIN STATE
BigCountryHomepage

CDC: COVID-19 vaccine vote is now a school immunization requirement

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee unanimously voted Thursday to update their recommended immunization schedules by adding the COVID-19 vaccine, including to the schedule for children.  This move though has no immediate effect since COVID-19 shots are already recommended for virtually all Americans. Rather, it would put the shots on the annually […]
News-Medical.net

Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines

The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
News-Medical.net

Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
102.5 The Bone

CDC and FDA clear Novavax vaccine as a first COVID booster for adults

U.S. regulators on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax to be used as a booster. The shot can now be administered to people 18 and older who received the Novavax, Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines as their primary series, at least six months after the completion of those initial doses, according to the Food and Drug Administration.The Novavax booster, however, should not be given to those who have already been boosted with one or more booster doses of the other approved vaccines, the agency said in a fact sheet for health care providers.
Washington Examiner

List of GOP governors dismissing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for school entry

Several governors across the country were quick to assure residents that they would not institute statewide COVID-19 vaccine requirements for school and day care entry after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 's vaccine advisory committee voted Wednesday to include the COVID-19 shot on the childhood immunization schedule. Many states use the schedule as a guideline when crafting vaccination requirements.
VIRGINIA STATE
tipranks.com

CDC panel says COVID shots to be added to regular vaccinations, WSJ says

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, voted unanimously to advise the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the addition of COVID-19 vaccines to the CDC’s lists of recommended regular vaccinations, the Wall Street Journal’s Dominique Mosbergen reports. The panel supports including COVID-19 shots on the lists of measles, tetanus, and other inoculations that adults and children six months and older should receive in the U.S., the author says, noting that the CDC must sign off on this recommendation before any changes occur. Companies with approved COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. include Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Moderna (MRNA), and Novavax (NVAX). Reference Link.

