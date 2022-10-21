Read full article on original website
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
NWS issues multiple warnings, advisories across Utah amid winter weather
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service on Sunday added an additional alert to the list of warnings, watches and advisories currently in place across the state during the first winter weather of the season. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place for Salt Lake,...
Utah Avalanche Center reports first human-caused slide of the season
Just one day after the first snowfall of autumn 2022, an avalanche occurred in one of Utah's canyons and was apparently human-caused.
Strong cold front moves through Saturday
Saturday will bring some drastic changes to the Beehive State as the strongest cold front of the season moves through.
Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah or travel there often, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Utah teen featured in Warren Miller ski movie after overcoming serious injury
A teenager from Utah with an inspiring story is the featured skier in this year's annual Warren Miller film.
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
Former Aggie hired as VP of public policy for Utah Farm Bureau
SANDY – A former Hyde Park resident and Utah State University graduate Terry Camp was recently hired as Vice President of Public Policy for the Utah Farm Bureau Federation (UFBF). “I am excited to be working here at the Utah Farm Bureau, where I can help implement policy that...
Utah lawmaker’s exit, environmental worries and an off-road tussle
The Environmental Protection Agency looks into the operations of a Sandy medical device maker after new data shows that its use of ethylene oxide gas can pose a cancer risk to neighbors. Embattled state Sen. Gene Davis announces he’ll retire early after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. And yet another battle over off-road vehicles looms as the Bureau of Land Management considers rule changes at Gemini Bridges outside of Moab.
Record fish caught in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Wyoming from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Sportsman warns lawmakers of threats wolves pose to Utah game herds
SALT LAKE CITY — The founder of the powerful Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife lobbying organization warned a committee of lawmakers on Wednesday that wolves are perched on Utah's doorstep, and should they make an entrance, the fallout would be devastating. "I think awareness should be No. 1 for...
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 21, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
Big cool down ahead
Mild weather to close out the workweek ahead of drastic weekend cool down!
Southern Utah Events Guide – October 20th, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Horrorfest International Film Festival, Utah Repertory Dance Theatre, Art After Dark, Halloween events, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or...
State provides millions for hundreds of affordable housing units in Salt Lake City, across Utah
Five developers landed tax credit financing from the state housing corporation to help construct hundreds of low-income housing units in Salt Lake City. Among them is one of the only low-income housing projects on the city’s east side and another that could remove some of the scant remaining commercial space in Glendale.
Property tax bill could end a free ride for many water users in Utah's drought
A major bill unveiled on Utah's Capitol Hill could dramatically change how water is paid for in the state. The bill was formally presented on Wednesday by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton
New Wyoming Transmission Line Will Bridge National Grids Together
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will be home to a transmission line that will bridge a gap between the electric grids of the eastern and western United States. The project will not only open energy export opportunities for the state’s electricity producers, it could lower...
Tribal members in Utah to hold protest at only uranium mill in US
Tribal members and environmental advocates will hold an annual protest Saturday at the site of the only operational uranium mill in the U.S. They’re concerned about its potential impacts to public health and the environment. Tribal members and leaders from the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe...
