ETSU introduces locally roasted specialty coffee, Bucky’s Blend

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Dr. Randy Wykoff inducted into Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame
Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health, was inducted into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in a ceremony held at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University. With a mission to honor those who...
Kingsport Times-News
Sycamore Shoals presents Scary Stories at Fort Watauga on Thursday night
ELIZABETHTON — Strange things happen around All Hallows Eve, especially at an old fort by the river, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will get a jump on Halloween with its annual Scary Stories at Fort Watauga, which will be presented on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. inside Fort Watauga, so guests are invited to bring a chair, dress for the chilly night, and enjoy the evening of scary stories, songs and tales that are sure to get everyone in the mood for Halloween. The event is free.
Kingsport Times-News
From Tidewater to SWVA, Potter having a ‘great’ time expanding entertainment business
NORTON — Ten years ago, Jahmal Potter came from the Tidewater area of Virginia to become a UVA Wise student and football player. A decade later, Potter is a children’s book author and a fixture at many public events with his DJ and event business, and that business has taken an unexpected and expansive turn.
Kingsport Times-News
Clergy appreciation, unique art exhibit are 'Talk of the Town'
KINGSPORT — One of the best things about my job is the opportunity it presents to meet fascinating people from all walks of life. While I may meet and interact with some folks just once, the real gems are those with whom I cross paths on a more regular basis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to Words of Comfort, that circle grew to include a number of local faith leaders.
Kingsport Times-News
Meals on Wheels of Kingsport celebrated its 50th anniversary
Meals on Wheels of Kingsport celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sept. 23 with a dinner at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. Attendees were treated to a delicious meal by Food City, music by HarpStrings and a special program.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Fall color in Kingsport
It’s not too late to enjoy the fall color in Kingsport. In fact, this week will be the perfect time to do so. Temperatures are forecasted to hover around the mid-70s all week, with partly cloudy conditions.
Kingsport Times-News
Pioneer Band celebrates "excellent performance" at McChesney Band Festival
The David Crockett High School Pioneer Band recently participated in the McChesney Band Festival in Big Stone Gap, Virginia for the first time in years, bringing home several first place wins for the school. The McChesney Band Festival is a friendly competition hosted by Union High School in Big Stone...
Kingsport Times-News
Vermillion set to join father in UVA Wise record book
Drew Vermillion is 11 yards away from history. The redshirt junior from Gate City is likely to enter the Virginia-Wise record book on his next punt.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School
BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
Kingsport Times-News
Judah & the Lion to play at the ETSU Martin Center this December
Multi-platinum alternative rock/folk band, Judah & the Lion, is coming to the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m., with special guest Charlotte Sands, presented by 99.3 the X. In June, the band released its fourth album, “Revival”, a collection of songs that speaks...
Kingsport Times-News
Pound features fall events lineup
POUND — Late October and early November will be busy times in Pound, with stories, running, music and food. The fifth annual Red Fox Storytelling Festival has grown since some folks hiked to Killing Rock in 2017, built a campfire and told stories about U.S. Marshal, doctor and convicted killer Marshall Taylor — the Red Fox of Appalachian lore.
Kingsport Times-News
Kenny Martin
CHURCH HILL - Time to die: William Kenneth “Kenny” Martin, 71, of Church Hill, departed this life on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Time to plant: He retired from Holston Defense as a certified electrician.
Kingsport Times-News
Py wins Excellence in Leadership Award
KINGSPORT – Dr. Lauren Py, emergency medicine medical director at Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, was recently honored with the Excellence in Leadership Award at SCP Health’s annual Medical Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, which recognizes clinicians for excellence in their fields. The winners...
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful praises successful cleanup on U.S. 321
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is reporting another successful cleanup on a highway in the county. This one was on U.S. Highway 321 between Johnson City and Elizabethton on Saturday, Oct. 15. This is a 3-mile stretch of highway that connects the two cities and is heavily traveled, which has resulted in a lot of litter along the sides of the highway.
Kingsport Times-News
MECC Home Craft Days brings out crowds in force
BIG STONE GAP — A sunny and warm Indian summer day brought hundreds of people to Mountain Empire Community College’s 51st annual Home Craft Days on Saturday. Dozens of local artisans, craftspersons and authors displayed work ranging from pottery and blacksmithing to soapmaking, woodworking, decorative arts and supernatural stories.
Kingsport Times-News
Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller
CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
Kingsport Times-News
Local journalism is at the heart of all we do
Allen Rau, CEO of Six Rivers Media, wrote a column earlier this week to help readers understand why the company is veering toward a new course. Rau shared that SRM is reducing page counts on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in both the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News. Some content is being eliminated.
Kingsport Times-News
Boone dealing skillfully with adversity of winning
Friday’s Musket Bowl was yet another piece of evidence this Daniel Boone football team is different from all others in school history. And the latest information may have provided a smoking gun — or perhaps a smoking musket. The Trailblazers again showed they can thrive in terms of...
Kingsport Times-News
Kiwanis honors Tim Broyles for service to his community
ELIZABETHTON — The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton has presented its Legion of Honor Award to one of its longest-serving members this month. During the club’s October meeting, Tim Broyles was presented the award for 30 years of Kiwanis service to the community. Boyles, who joined Kiwanis in October 1992, has served in a variety of club leadership positions. He was club president in 2001 and again in 2015. He has chaired the club’s holiday flag display and chili supper committees for a number of years.
Kingsport Times-News
Skydiver described as beloved husband, father and grandfather
JONESBOROUGH — A skydiver who died after a hard landing during a pregame jump at Friday’s football game at David Crockett High School was described as a beloved husband, father and grandfather by Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The skydiver was part of a pregame ceremony for...
