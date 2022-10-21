AEW President Tony Khan has a lot of love for professional wrestling and no one can doubt that. However, things have not been going well for him regarding his reputation. The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally burying them in the process. They then got involved in a brawl backstage and were subsequently suspended. In fact, AEW is in talks of buying out CM Punk’s contract.

20 HOURS AGO