Nurses discover unique similarity with twins they delivered
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter helped deliver and care for twin girls who are also named Emma and Julia.
BET
Jamie Foxx Remembers Sister DeOndra Dixon With A Heartfelt Post
Jamie Foxx is keeping his sister, DeOndra Dixon, spirit alive by remembering her with a gallery collection of photos of them two on the anniversary of her passing. “Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to your songs,” captioned the actor. “...
McCurdy: Never forget the impact of high school heroes on youth
MARION ― When I was in elementary school, these were my favorite basketball players: Larry Bird, Clark Kellogg and Freddie Ross. Actually, let me amend that. My favorite basketball players on the planet in 1980 and 1981 were Ross, Bird and Kellogg in that order. Ross was a dynamo...
22 WSBT
Elkhart swim school holds fundraiser to help kids learn to swim
Elkhart's Shepard Swim School held a fundraiser Saturday for swimmers to pick their own floating pumpkin. The more than 90 swimmers could also decorate their pumpkin after picking it out. There was also a hay ride, face painting and a silent auction. All proceeds go towards the Shepard Swim School...
