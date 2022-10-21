Ever the spectacular showman, when we asked Zach Gill to perform a pop-up for Pianos on State on Friday, October 21, we had no idea we’d be getting such a fabulous multi-instrument, multi-costumed, Halloween-themed one-man production. At one point he even stood on the piano bench to play his accordion! We love hearing Zach play with Jack Johnson and Animal Liberation Orchestra, among others, but bring on the solo shows! Santa Barbara is definitely game — and obviously, so is Zach!

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO