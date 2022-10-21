Read full article on original website
Simple pumpkin dump cake recipe
The Food Charlatan shared her easy pumpkin dump cake recipe that takes just 10 minutes of active prep time.
Make Pumpkin Sheet Cake
I can't help it: when fall hits, I find myself utterly powerless to resist all the pumpkin spice hype. This sheet cake has a rich, moist texture and a delectable cream cheese frosting but still comes in at fewer than 200 calories per slice. Like most sheet cakes, it's incredibly quick and easy to make.
How to make this pumpkin smash cake recipe from Half Baked Harvest
Half Baked Harvest founder and cookbook author Tieghan Gerard shares her recipe for a pumpkin smash cake.
thecountrycook.net
Pumpkin Oreo Balls
These Pumpkin Oreo Balls are super simple, absolutely delicious and a fun treat for everyone! Perfect for Halloween or the Fall season!. Made with a mixture of golden Oreo cookies, pumpkin pie spice and chocolate, these Pumpkin Oreo Balls are not only cute but taste so good! Once you start at one, you may not be able to stop! They are the perfect poppable dessert that are great for bake sales, gatherings or just to enjoy all to yourself! There is nothing you won't love about this Pumpkin Oreo Ball recipe. They look like they take a lot of work but they couldn't be simpler to make!
The Simple Pasta Rachael Ray Constantly Feeds Her Family
Keeping it down-to-earth and real, Rachael Ray believes the best way to express love is with food. When she greets her home audience, it's like she is talking to friends. No ceremony, no stress — just fun. "I'm going to show you guys this super-simple, so-flavorful pasta," the popular...
AOL Corp
How to avoid these common pie crust mistakes
When considering essential skills in baking, creating a perfect pie crust is often near the top of many people's lists. Unfortunately, it is common for some people to find creating a homemade crust daunting or intimidating, especially when the baking is for the holidays or special events. Even though making...
These Martha Stewart-inspired pumpkin bars are packed with the best flavors of fall
In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. Fall slipped quietly through the side door a few weeks ago with its cooler, crisper air, and I didn't even notice....
thespruceeats.com
Pumpkin Pie Spice
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Thanks to its eagerly awaited addition to lattes at coffee bars, we know how beloved pumpkin spice is; it has its own hashtag (#PSL) to prove it. But people have been using pumpkin spice (aka pumpkin pie spice) long before it became a fall staple at your local cafe. And so whether you’re making your own pumpkin spice latte at home or want your pumpkin pie to live up to its full (and delicious) holiday potential, this homemade blend comes together fast. Chances are, you have the ingredients on your spice rack already.
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
thecountrycook.net
Pumpkin Delight
Pumpkin Delight is a deliciously easy four layer dessert made with a buttery pecan crust, a cheesecake layer, a pudding layer then topped off with whipped topping!. I'm a huge fan of layered desserts! They are really easy to make but pack a whole lot of flavor! This Pumpkin Delight is one that I make every Fall and everyone goes crazy for it! The layers of the brown sugar pecan crust, pumpkin pudding, cream cheese and whipped topping all just work so well together. This is one of those recipes that is easily made with other flavors for other occasions. If you are a pumpkin spice lover, then you have to make this Pumpkin Delight recipe!
Spiced Pumpkin Bread Pudding with Chocolate Chips
Bread pudding is a humble dessert made from basic ingredients like bread, eggs, sugar, and dairy. It is often simply flavored with vanilla and served warm with a generous dusting of powdered sugar. This version, made with a pumpkin custard and laced with orange zest and warm spices, was created with the holidays in mind. Proudly serve it as a Thanksgiving dessert (topped with vanilla ice cream, of course!) to round out your meal or as a sweet Christmas morning breakfast, with a dollop of yogurt and side of bacon, berries, and extra maple syrup.
The $4 Aldi Dinner Shortcut That I Always Have in My Freezer
Aldi sometimes transports me back to the Italian neighborhood I grew up in: I’m not Italian, but I grew up mooching off Mrs. Silvestri’s Italian home cooking. I would play with her daughter, my friend Anna, and deliberately try to hang around through dinnertime because her pasta was way better than my mom’s.
Delish
Pumpkin Pie French Toast Bake
Homemade pumpkin pie and pumpkin spice lattes aren't the only way to get into the spirit of pumpkin season. This cozy pumpkin pie French toast bake recipe is the easiest way to enjoy all the warm, autumnal flavors you love. When you don’t want to be standing over the stove all morning, a make-ahead baked French toast is the best way to get a delicious breakfast on the table.
Meatloaf seasoning mix & meatloaf
For this recipe, the spice ingredients are common, and they're probably spices that you already have stored in your spice rack. This recipe will be the equivalent to one store-purchased package of meatloaf seasoning. So, if you're cooking more than just one meatloaf, just double or triple the list of ingredients.
thecountrycook.net
Easy Apple Pie Cookies
These Easy Apple Pie Cookies are fun, tasty and a great treat for fall! Using pie crust and apple pie filling, these cookies are so easy to make and are so cute!. Have you seen recipes floating around for apple pie cookies? They are cookies that are made to look like little apple pies. It usually involves a homemade dough and then making a from-scratch apple pie filling then chilling dough then rolling out dough to create the beautiful lattice topping. Well, this recipe is not that! This is a much simpler version of that recipe that you can make far quicker but still comes out tasty and just as cute! Made with pie crust, apple pie filling and a few other ingredients, these are really the most adorable cookies that you will love to make and share!
5 Anti-Inflammatory Pumpkin Spice Smoothies That’ll Give You a Burst of Energy (Plus Protein) Without the Jitters
While you can never have too many pumpkin spice lattes when they’re in season, there comes a time when you find yourself needing to switch things up. So, when you’ve already had more than enough caffeine for the day but still want to indulge in a jitter-free, fall-flavored beverage, these pumpkin spice smoothie recipes will definitely do the trick.
Chicken Fried Steak, the king of comfort food that warms both the body and soul
Cooler weather is a perfect time from some good comfort food that not only warms the body, but the soul and Chicken Fried Steak is at the top of that list especially in the south. This true Southern favorite, chicken-fried steak is actually not chicken but beef that gets its name because it consists of a thin steak that fried in the same manner as fried chicken. The meat is coated with a seasoned flour mixture, deep-fried and then topped with a creamy, white peppered gravy.
Country-style chicken pot-pie
Ahh, comfort food! It's definitely turning colder outside, but here's a warm and comfy all-in-one dinner that will surely knock your socks off. So, cozy up to your warm fireplace and let's dig into a delicious, piping hot, country-style chicken pot-pie.
How to clean oven racks
From chocolate brownies to oven-baked pizzas, ovens are a lifesaver when it comes to cooking. It is important, however, to keep your oven racks clean after each use to prevent them from getting greasy and dirty. How do I clean oven racks?. Using an oven is a great way to...
