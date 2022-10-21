Dominic Williams caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Ethen Horne in overtime to lift host Woodbridge past Colgan 27-21 on homecoming in a Cardinal District matchup. The Vikings (2-2 in district, 4-4 overall) sent the game into overtime with five seconds left in regulation when Horne connected with Denzel Lambert on a 7-yard touchdown pass. Ryan Carney then converted the extra point. Woodbridge had trailed the entire game up until that point and scored the game’s final 20 points after falling behind by 14 in the third.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO