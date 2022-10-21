ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, VA

Inside Nova

Woodbridge rallies to beat Colgan in overtime

Dominic Williams caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Ethen Horne in overtime to lift host Woodbridge past Colgan 27-21 on homecoming in a Cardinal District matchup. The Vikings (2-2 in district, 4-4 overall) sent the game into overtime with five seconds left in regulation when Horne connected with Denzel Lambert on a 7-yard touchdown pass. Ryan Carney then converted the extra point. Woodbridge had trailed the entire game up until that point and scored the game’s final 20 points after falling behind by 14 in the third.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
theburn.com

Kailee Horvath is Miss Virginia USA — and a local first responder

For Kailee Horvath, 23, helping protect people runs in the family. Her father, Julius, signed on with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department more than 20 years ago and served as a rescue chief for a time. Her brother, Alex, is a professional firefighter with the city of Fairfax while also volunteering in Ashburn.
ASHBURN, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

Armed guards now stationed at all 9 of Gainesville’s schools

The Gainesville City school board announced Monday that it has hired 10 armed guards to be stationed at its nine schools. Each elementary and middle school will have its own armed guard with two assigned to Gainesville High School. The guards started Oct. 18. “The guards come from varied backgrounds...
GAINESVILLE, GA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Halloween Decor in Arlington To Get Thrilled About

It’s almost Halloween—that black-and-orange-tinged time of year when everywhere you look, there’s a fabric ghost, plastic skull or felt jack-o’-lantern. We took some strolls around Arlington to check out the frights, er … sights. Take a peek, if you dare. Here’s a good way to...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Take a Weekend Trip to One of These Enchanting Airbnbs

Every now and then, we all need a break—especially if that break comes in the form of a weekend trip. Looking for a new place to go? Let these charming Airbnbs within driving distance of Arlington serve as your next destination or spark some ideas for a future journey.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man dead after targeted shooting near Nats Park

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Shots rang out in the streets near Nationals Park on Sunday afternoon. Police said that this targeted shooting left one man dead. Police responded to the report of the shooting on N Street Southeast around 1 p.m. They found a man with gunshot wounds inside a car. He was pronounced […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WOWK 13 News

Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
royalexaminer.com

Ongoing staff challenges prompt action by School Board

To attract more licensed teachers to the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) homebound instruction program, the Warren County School Board voted 4-1 to approve an increased hourly rate to $40 from $25 during its work session on Wednesday, October 19. School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi,...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia

Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Overturned Amazon Truck Closes Several Lanes of I-495

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the outer loop I-495 after this morning’s crash involving an Amazon truck. An overturned Amazon truck with spill has closed several lanes on the outer loop of I-495 between Georgia Ave (exit 31) and Connecticut Ave (exit 33), according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The incident occurred around 6am on Sunday morning and as of 12pm, only a single left lane gets by, according to @WTOPTraffic on twitter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

