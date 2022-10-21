Read full article on original website
Turning the Page to Notre Dame
Opportunity once again knocks for the No. 16 Syracuse football team, which hosts Notre Dame for the first time in 18 years on Saturday, as a chance to bounce back from a close loss at No. 5 Clemson this past week. Syracuse will once again play in front of a...
Orange Set To Open Exhibition Season Against IUP
Game Details: Tuesday, Oct. 25, Syracuse, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Syracuse men's basketball is set to open its exhibition slate at the JMA Wireless Dome when it takes on Division II Indiana (Pa.) on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7:00 p.m. SETTING THE STAGE. Both teams start their season with the exhibition....
CHA Honors For A Trio of Orange
Orange defenseman Mae Batherson, goaltender Arielle DeSmet and forward Mik Todd are College Hockey America Award winners for their effort at the Ice Breaker Tournament in Lake Placid. The honors are the first for each player this season. The Orange took third place at the tournament by winning a shootout against Holy Cross after a 3-3 overtime tie. Syracuse lost to #11 Clarkson in the opening round.
Orange Name Captains for 2022-23 Season
The Syracuse women's basketball team selected its captains for the 2022-23 season. Dyaisha Fair, Teisha Hyman, and Kyra Wood will help lead the Orange through head coach Felisha Legette-Jack's first season at the helm. "We are excited that our team has selected our 2022-23 captains for this upcoming season," Legette-Jack...
Meet the Orange: #22 Kyra Wood
In this episode of Meet the Orange, sophomore captain Kyra Wood discusses her decision to transfer to Syracuse, her love for football and her hometown Buffalo Bills as well as what she's excited for this upcoming season. Wood, a Buffalo, N.Y., native transferred to Syracuse after her freshman year at...
Saturday's Game is Sold Out
For the second-straight Syracuse football game, the JMA Wireless Dome will have a sellout crowd on hand. Syracuse Athletics' allotment of tickets for the general public is now sold out for Saturday's game vs. Notre Dame. Fans still seeking tickets can purchase verified resale tickets on the secondary market via Ticketmaster. Only a limited number of student tickets remain, which can be purchased here: student tickets.
Orange Rank 16th in Both Polls
After suffering their first loss of the season on Saturday at No. 5 Clemson, the Syracuse football team fell two spots in both polls to No. 16. The Orange remain one-of-five ACC teams ranked in both the AP Poll and USA Today/AFCA Coaches Polls. 'Cuse hosts Notre Dame on Saturday...
No Place Like Home for No. 12 Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Four different goal scorers helped lift No. 12 Syracuse University field hockey to a perfect 9-0 regular season at J.S. Coyne Stadium, knocking off No. 19 Rutgers 4-3 Sunday afternoon, the first unbeaten season at Coyne since 2015. Prior to the game, the team honored its...
Orange Lose at #10 Georgia Tech
ATLANTA, Ga. - Syracuse Volleyball lost to No. 10 Georgia Tech in three sets (18-25, 21-15, 20-25) on Sunday afternoon at O'Keefe Gymnasium. "We had several chances to compete against Georgia Tech," said head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam. "They took advantage of our inconsistencies today and it got the best of us. We had our chances today but we have to take advantage of our consistent moments moving forward."
Varsity Eight Takes Eighth at Head of the Charles
The Syracuse varsity eight finished eighth and the second varsity eight took 20th in the Women's Championship Eight at the Head of the Charles on the Charles River in Cambridge, Mass. "The results today are positive for our program," said head coach Luke McGee. "We are much more competitive internally...
Syracuse Earns Top Collegiate Finish at Head of the Charles Regatta
The men's rowing team had its best finish in program history at the Head of the Charles Regatta on Sunday afternoon. The Orange won the College Championship in the Men's Championship Eights division finishing second overall behind the U.S. Men's National Team while the Champ 4+ finished fourth overall and third in the College Championship of the Championship Fours.
