ATLANTA, Ga. - Syracuse Volleyball lost to No. 10 Georgia Tech in three sets (18-25, 21-15, 20-25) on Sunday afternoon at O'Keefe Gymnasium. "We had several chances to compete against Georgia Tech," said head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam. "They took advantage of our inconsistencies today and it got the best of us. We had our chances today but we have to take advantage of our consistent moments moving forward."

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO