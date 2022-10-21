AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stock rose 0.45% (As on October 21, 11:52:16 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company raised its annual profit view and reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit in Q3 on strong demand for its phone and internet services. The company’s promotional offers on wireless plans and smartphones helped it add 708,000 net new monthly bill-paying wireless phone subscribers. The carrier also added 338,000 fibre internet customers in the third quarter and held it on track to achieve its annual free cash flow target of USD 14 billion. Internet of Things (IoT) connections, including wholesale, have now reached more than 100 million. Income from continuing operations was USD 6.3 billion compared with USD 5 billion a year earlier. Cash from operating activities from continuing operations was $10.1 billion, up $0.8 billion year over year. Capital expenditures from continuing operations were $5.9 billion in the quarter, up $1.5 billion year over year. Capital investment from continuing operations, which includes $0.9 billion of cash payments for vendor financing, totaled $6.8 billion. Free cash flow from continuing operations was $3.8 billion for the quarter. At the end of the third quarter, net debt was $131.1 billion with net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 3.22x.

3 DAYS AGO