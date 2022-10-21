Read full article on original website
Land Trust seeks support for critical river habitat
Hungry Horse News The Flathead Land Trust is asking for letters of support for a conservation easement on the Owen Sowerine area on the Flathead River near Kalispell. Owen Sowerwine is located in the heart of one of the most complex sections of the Flathead River, an area near the confluence with the Stillwater River with intertwined channels, islands, sloughs, wetlands, and riparian forest. It borders over a mile of the Flathead River, a mile of the Stillwater River, and at least 1.3 miles of braided channels connecting the two rivers. The area provides excellent bird, fish and wildlife habitat and helps...
Don’t have a tent? Sleeping bag? Rent one
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News RightonTrek recently completed its facade for its equipment rental business in Columbia Falls. The company takes a three-pronged approach to the area’s backcountry adventures. First, it has an online trip planning website, where a person can research and plan trips. Secondly, the company rents gear like tents, sleeping bags and other amenities. Thirdly, it sells ready-to-eat meals that require a pot and some boiling water. The company was founded by Silicon Valley entrepreneur and backpacking enthusiast Victoria Livschitz and partners in 2018. The company owns about 25 acres of land south of the Blue Moon off Highway 2. David Diehl...
Governor's house task force recommends curbing local say. They also want taller and more dense housing, even in single family areas
Much higher densities. Taller buildings. Smaller lots and less say from local governments. Those are all some of the recommendations of a housing task force preliminary draft that was released earlier this month under the behest of Gov. Greg Gianforte. The task force recommendations call for a host of regulatory and zoning reforms — particularly for cities and towns like Columbia Falls with municipal sewer and water systems. One recommendation would prohibit minimum lots sizes of more than 2,500 feet (or 50 by 50 feet), with just one parking spot required per unit. The document offered no solutions for parking, where most Montanans have...
Limited hunting proposed for Bad Rock Wildlife Management Area
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission is expected to consider hunting regulations for the Bad Rock Canyon Wildlife Management Area near Columbia Falls. FWP staff is proposing limited access permit only for hunting. Archery season would open Thursday through Sunday (or Monday if it is a holiday) to archery equipment for all legal species, limited to two individuals/week awarded by lottery. General hunting and spring turkey seasons would open to youth ages 10–15 and hunters with a permit to hunt from a vehicle for all legal species, limited to one party/day, also awarded by lottery. The state...
Couple files suit over Kreck Park, claims nuisance
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News A Columbia Falls couple has filed suit in Flathead County District Court claiming the city’s Kreck Riverside Park is a nuisance and the court should force the city to do something about it. Mark and Inge Cahill filed the complaint in late August. They own property both to the north and to the south of the park, which is about a 50-foot wide strip of land that provides access to the Flathead River. “People frequently use the path to trespass and engage in other unlawful conduct that interferes with the uninterruptible enjoyment of Cahill property and is unreasonable,” the...
Death Notices for Oct. 19, 2022
Carroll Clyde Lindsey, 87 Carroll Clyde Lindsey, 87, died Oct. 13, 2022, at Logan Health Whitefish. He is survived by his wife Virginia Lindsey, children Kyle and Donna Lindsey, and grandchildren Stephen, Connor, and Ava Lindsey. A celebration of life will be held this summer at the South Fork of Flathead River. Columbia Mortuary is caring for the family. Elliott M. Schmidt Elliott M. Schmidt, 34 of Whitefish, passed away at his home on Oct. 13, 2022. Elliott is survived by his parents Wayne and Nancy Schmidt. A ceremony will be scheduled at a later time. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Elliott’s family.
Yesterdays: Goats on Teakettle
70 years ago Oct. 10, 1952 A mountain goat came down off Teakettle Mountain to view the construction of the Anaconda Aluminum Co. plant. The goat came within 15 feet of a worker operating a crane on the mountain. Goats are no longer seen on the mountain. 60 years ago Oct. 12, 1962 Clearing and grubbing of the new Camas Road which would run from Apgar to the North Fork of the Flathead around the Apgar Range was underway. The road is a popular cutoff for North Fork travelers today. 50 years ago Oct. 13, 1972 Plum Creek announced it was building a new “particle board” plant called...
Community events: Town meeting in Hungry Horse
Town meeting There will be a town meeting in Hungry Horse at the fire department Oct. 12 (today). There will be kids activities from 6 to 7 p.m. and a meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Spaghetti dinner provided. Women meet Columbia Falls Women’s Connection will host a luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 827 9th St West in Columbia Falls. Guest speakers will be Shirley Willis from Lighthouse Christian Home Cost is $10 and all women are welcome to attend. For reservations call Candy at 387-4119 or Janet at 892-3621 or email cfwomensconnection@yahoo.com by 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Please honor or cancel reservations. Affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.
Vandalism at Columbia Falls city parks is proving costly to taxpayers
Hungry Horse News Broken slide. Graffiti on the walls. Busted up signs. Columbia Falls city parks have taken a beating by vandals this year and the city is asking neighbors to keep an eye out for suspicious activity. “I’m distraught over the vandalism in our parks,” city councilwoman Jenny Lovering said recently. The damage earlier this year at Red Bridge Park was so bad that it reached felony status, city manager Susan Nicosia said. At Marantette Park, the slide is currently closed because someone broke it. Lovering noted vandalism is not only expensive, it ruins the experiences for children who want to play on the...
Rocky Road Work
Usually, when I fail to write a column it is because nothing of importance has happened on the North Fork and I have not prepared a story about North Fork history. That was not the cause this time. There were actually several reasons this is time. Two important, maybe vital, issues that could impact the North Fork have had me arguing with myself trying to decide what is really the best for the North Fork in the long term. The first and perhaps the most important in the long term is the Trail Creek Road which meanders from the North Fork...
Judge denies bail reduction in Martin City alleged murder
Judge Dan Wilson denied a request to lower bail for accused killer Del Orrin Crawford in Flathead County District Court on Wednesday, while also questioning the strength of Crawford’s potential self-defense case. Crawford, 40, of Kila, faces counts of deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence following the shooting death of Whisper Sellars outside of a Martin City bar in late August. Crawford also allegedly shot and wounded her common law husband, Doug Crosswhite, in the incident, which began over a golf cart, before fleeing and discarding his gun. Crawford pleaded not guilty to all charges Sept. 6. Bail was set at...
Shooting victim fears for life
By DERRICK PERKINS For the Hungry Horse News The Olney man who was allegedly shot and wounded by his wife in September worried aloud in Flathead County District Court on Thursday that she would finish him off if released on bail. “I’m afraid she’s going to come back and do it again,” Clayton Johnson said during an Oct. 13 bail modification hearing. “I’m scared of her getting released.” His wife, 64-year-old Kay Lynn Johnson, moments before he spoke pleaded not guilty to a single felony count of assault with a weapon. She is being held in the county detention center with bail set at...
Mitchell, Getts to square off in House District 3 race
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Two candidates will square off in the House District 3 Legislative race this November. The district covers the city of Columbia Falls, the North Fork and the Canyon all the way to Marias Pass. Incumbent Republican Braxton Mitchell is challenged by Democrat Andrea Getts. Braxton Mitchell Age: 22 Occupation: Works at Highland Site Services and Vandevanter Meats Education: Graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 2018, went to Flathead Valley Community College for two years. Mitchell said his No. 1 legislative priority this session is to return at least some of the $1.5 billion in state surplus revenue...
Robert “Bob” D. Adams
Robert “Bob” D. Adams, 92, of Columbia Falls, passed away Oct. 10, 2022. He was born March 10, 1930 in St. Paul, Minnesota to the late Robert Roy Adams and Ruth Elizabeth Adams (Major). Bob was a true outdoorsman. Outside is where he enjoyed hunting, camping, and fishing. Some of Bob’s hobbies included playing cribbage, dancing, and singing. Bob served our nation’s military as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War, from 1948-1952. Once he returned home, Bob worked at Plum Creek (Superior), Hungry Horse Dam, Anaconda Aluminum and finally retired from Bonneville Power in...
Land to Hand celebrates new home at junior high
CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Beet hummus. Rhubarb mint lemonade. Potato salad. Pizza with squash. Those were just some of the menu items last week as Land to Hand celebrated its new building and Wildcat Garden at the Columbia Falls Junior High School. Earlier this year School District 6 donated one of its buildings at Glacier Gateway School to the nonprofit so it could have an office and storage space at the Garden, which it runs in addition to a host of school food programs. While the building was free, the move came at considerable expense — about $130,000. But generous donations from Swank Enterprises,...
Yesterdays: Truman visits Columbia Falls
Oct. 3, 1952 President Harry Truman visited Columbia Falls and the Flathead Valley to dedicate the Hungry Horse Dam. Editor Mel Ruder called the visit $1 million worth of publicity for the county of 30,000 people. Truman’s speech and ceremonial flipping of the switch to turn the dam’s generators on was actually in Kalispell. 60 years ago Oct. 5, 1962 A raccoon showed up in a gopher trap. The animals were relatively scarce in the region at the time, but were being sighted more and more. Raccoons are fairly common in the valley now, and are very common in the eastern U.S. 50 years...
EPA says cyanide gas a concern with CFAC cleanup
The prospect of physically removing waste from the former Columbia Falls Aluminum Co. site appears slim, according to data presented by the Environmental Protection Agency recently. The EPA notes that in the final 2021 remedial investigation/feasibility study there is the possibility of releasing poisonous cyanide gas if spent potliner is dug up at the site. Spent potliner contains cyanide and other metals. It’s the remains of the liner of the large pots where aluminum was smelted. Up until 1990 or so, millions of tons of spent potliner were dumped at the plant site. “It should be noted that spent potliner can be reactive with...
Abandoned dogs up for adoption
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Some of the multitude of dogs that were abandoned up the Hungry Horse Reservoir a few weeks ago are now up for adoption. Five of the dogs are currently up for adoption, including four 7-month old pups. The pups are a rambunctious, but friendly lot, as they bide their time at the Flathead County Animal Shelter. The father of the pups is also up for adoption, noted shelter director Cliff Bennett. The remaining 12 dogs are still in quarantine and being held as evidence, as Flathead County Sheriff detectives continue to investigate the case of who abandoned the dogs on...
Nomad hosting job fair later this month as it sees growth
Nomad Global Communication Solutions, which is celebrating its 20th year designing and building connected specialty vehicles, is set to host a Job Fair at its Columbia Falls facility on Oct. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. From its Montana headquarters on Highway 2, the company has manufactured custom solutions for NASA, Verizon, the U.S. Department of Defense, utilities, educational institutions, healthcare providers, and dozens of state, local, and federal agencies. It has posted robust sales growth for several years and is poised to continue the trajectory. As it experiences explosive growth, Nomad is looking to add team members of all types, from welding and fabrication, to assembly, autobody, electrical, IT, sales, support, and more. And it hopes to attract a diverse cross-section of the community that has helped it achieve two decades of success. The Nomad Job Fair gives the community a chance to learn more about what the company does, and how peoples’ unique skills and talents might fit into the picture. There will be activities for kids and opportunities for behind-the-scenes facility tours. Tour attendees are asked to wear closed-toe shoes. No shorts, skirts, dresses, tank tops, or open-shouldered tops.
Support for write-in Jack Fallon
Are you tired of the Flathead County Commissioners treating Columbia Falls like a dumping ground for projects—like the jail—nobody else wants? Repeatedly attempting to thwart the will of the voters? Treating the county health department and library like their personal enemies, instead of public services? Refusing to fully fund the sheriff’s department but happily spending your tax dollars to defend the county against endless lawsuits brought on by their own actions? So are lots of other people—Pam Holmquist won her primary against Republican challenger Jack Fallon by just 40 votes. It’s time to show the commissioners what we think about them disrespecting our town and wasting our money. Write in “Jack Fallon” for county commissioner, and fill in the bubble next to his name. (Spelling counts!) Jack’s priorities are law enforcement funding, infrastructure improvement, and responsible government that will stop the lawsuits. Ballots are here—make your voice heard. Alice Biel Columbia Falls
