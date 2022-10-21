Nomad Global Communication Solutions, which is celebrating its 20th year designing and building connected specialty vehicles, is set to host a Job Fair at its Columbia Falls facility on Oct. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. From its Montana headquarters on Highway 2, the company has manufactured custom solutions for NASA, Verizon, the U.S. Department of Defense, utilities, educational institutions, healthcare providers, and dozens of state, local, and federal agencies. It has posted robust sales growth for several years and is poised to continue the trajectory. As it experiences explosive growth, Nomad is looking to add team members of all types, from welding and fabrication, to assembly, autobody, electrical, IT, sales, support, and more. And it hopes to attract a diverse cross-section of the community that has helped it achieve two decades of success. The Nomad Job Fair gives the community a chance to learn more about what the company does, and how peoples’ unique skills and talents might fit into the picture. There will be activities for kids and opportunities for behind-the-scenes facility tours. Tour attendees are asked to wear closed-toe shoes. No shorts, skirts, dresses, tank tops, or open-shouldered tops.

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO