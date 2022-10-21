Read full article on original website
R.E.A.C.H. Twin Cities connects equity and community health in a digital publication
The post R.E.A.C.H. Twin Cities connects equity and community health in a digital publication appeared first on Sahan Journal.
21 Ace Books To Read During Ace Week
That’s right, it’s Ace Week! And as an ace (and aro) person who reads constantly, you better believe I have a big ol’ list of asexual-spectrum books for you.
Blackboard Jungle vs. Class of 1984
For showtimes for Blackboard Jungle, click here. For showtimes for Class of 1984, click here. “Class of 1984 came about because of my love for Blackboard Jungle,” said director Mark Lester. In fact, the two films share a lot in common. Take a peek below!. Both begin with a...
Oprah Calls Barbara Kingsolver’s Latest “The Epic You Want to Read This Fall”
Oprah’s Book Club has announced that its latest book selection is Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. The book, published by HarperCollins, is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia. It’s the story of a boy born to a teenage single mother in a single-wide trailer, with no assets beyond his dead father’s good looks and copper-colored hair, caustic wit and a fierce talent for survival.
Remembering NPR's Renee Pringle, a pioneering audio engineer, friend and fashionista
Colleagues are paying tribute to NPR audio engineer Renee Pringle, who died Sunday after experiencing a number of health challenges in recent months. Pringle helped shape and safeguard the sound of NPR for more than 40 years. She is being remembered as a pioneer in her field, a prolific and steadfast presence — even on the most hectic of overnight shifts — and a friend to many.
