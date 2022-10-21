Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
Prairieville 18-year-old killed in morning shooting in Ascension Parish; another injured: deputies
An 18-year-old from Prairieville was killed and another was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Ascension Parish, parish sheriff’s deputies said. The shooting happened on John Broussard Road around 8 a.m., according to authorities. The two victims were taken to the hospital, where one later died. Deputies identified...
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to eight after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
One driver dead, another arrested on DWI in Assumption Parish crash, State Police says
One driver died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Assumption Parish and the other driver arrested on first-offense DWI, State Police said. The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on La. 308, near Orchid Street in Labadieville. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban south...
Some Livingston bus drivers on strike amid shortage: 'Some of us can't survive on this'
The night before 21 Livingston Parish bus drivers went on strike Friday, calling for higher pay and better working conditions, driver Victoria McDonald urged the parish school board to address an ongoing crisis. “What can bus drivers do that would possibly allow us to make more than the bare minimum?"...
Mirroring post-Katrina New Orleans, a new immigrant community blossoms in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES - At El Gallo Latin Market, kitchen staples from nearly every Latin American country abound. The small store is packed with culturally-specific ingredients: Salvadoran hard cheese, various types of corn meal, bottled mojo marinade. Since the 2020 hurricanes and subsequent disasters in 2021, population numbers in the Lake...
Our Views: Poor Ray Nagin, once again trying to dodge the consequences of his theft
As mayor of one of America’s poorest cities, Ray Nagin should know through the experiences of his constituents what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. These days Nagin is a disgraced convicted felon living in Dallas, and he now claims he is living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to repay $72,000 he owes to the IRS for dodging taxes.
Former Louisiana official improperly billed taxpayers for trips, state ethics board says
The former head of the board that regulates private security companies in Louisiana misused taxpayer money for a trip to South Africa and a hotel stay in New Orleans, the state's public corruption watchdog says. The state board of ethics issued charges earlier this month against Fabian Blanche III, who...
Why did this prominent Metairie Race Course painting disappear? Curious Louisiana finds out.
The oval is still there, but the Metairie Race Course isn't. Neither is the painting that immortalized the days when horse races were the sport of the day in Metairie. Perhaps the the most famous of those races, an 1852 contest between the race horses Lexington and Lecomte, would result in the renaming of a Louisiana town.
Cameras coming to special education classes due to new law, local districts getting to work
By next summer, the Ascension Parish school district expects to have video cameras installed in each of its special education classrooms where students spend the majority of their school days, with video available to a student's parents upon request. The district's plan goes beyond what's required by a state law...
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
New K-8 Southside campus holds community event, names courtyard after J. Rogers Pope
Livingston Parish school officials held a community celebration Oct. 15, to commemorate the opening of the new Southside Campus, which houses the K-5 Southside Elementary and 6-8 Southside Junior High School. The day’s activities included presentations by school and elected officials, a tour of the campus and lunch for participants....
Letters: N.O. retirees are long overdue for a cost-of-living increase
The city of New Orleans is in the process of developing both the 2023 operating budget and uses for federal relief funds designed to fill holes in local budgets because of the loss of revenues due to the pandemic. Some of these funds are going to massive pay packages for police, fire, emergency services and other current city employees. One group that appears to be left out is the city retirees.
Letters: Ever a Tulane fan, but the numbers don't support big attendance
On Oct. 17, there was a letter by Robert Segari concerning the number of fans attending the Tulane games. Let me say that I am a Tulane fan, was when they went undefeated, was when Hontas was stopped on the 1-yard line and lost to LSU, was when they last defeated LSU. I was there in person.
Letters: Yes to resuming LSU-Tulane, but no to burying Green Wave football news
As a boy born into a mixed marriage between LSU and Tulane alums, I couldn't agree more with your editorial last week that they should return their annual home and away football games. This classic in-state rivalry should never be just about money. LSU plays several games each year against...
Two of a kind: Twins Bryce, Brooks Leonard help lead 10th-ranked Ascension Catholic
Twins share a bond before they are born. What Brooks and Bryce Leonard extends beyond that. The senior duo has helped put Ascension Catholic in position to win a fourth consecutive district football title. Ascension Catholic (6-2, 2-0) hosts rival White Castle (6-1, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Donaldsonville’s Boutte Stadium with first place in District 8-1A on the line.
Lutcher's Brock Louque busy man in fall and spring; right now he's starring in football as a safety
Anyone who follows Lutcher High athletics is familiar with the exploits of Brock Louque, a junior safety on the Bulldogs football team. Louque was a starter as a sophomore but made a name for himself in baseball by driving in all five Lutcher runs when the Bulldogs defeated Berwick 5-4 for the Class 3A state title in May. Even so, that success wasn’t enough to pull him away from football, where he has been one of the leaders on a team that is 7-1, 4-0 in District 7-4A.
