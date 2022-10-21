ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Letters: N.O. retirees are long overdue for a cost-of-living increase

The city of New Orleans is in the process of developing both the 2023 operating budget and uses for federal relief funds designed to fill holes in local budgets because of the loss of revenues due to the pandemic. Some of these funds are going to massive pay packages for police, fire, emergency services and other current city employees. One group that appears to be left out is the city retirees.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Two of a kind: Twins Bryce, Brooks Leonard help lead 10th-ranked Ascension Catholic

Twins share a bond before they are born. What Brooks and Bryce Leonard extends beyond that. The senior duo has helped put Ascension Catholic in position to win a fourth consecutive district football title. Ascension Catholic (6-2, 2-0) hosts rival White Castle (6-1, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Donaldsonville’s Boutte Stadium with first place in District 8-1A on the line.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lutcher's Brock Louque busy man in fall and spring; right now he's starring in football as a safety

Anyone who follows Lutcher High athletics is familiar with the exploits of Brock Louque, a junior safety on the Bulldogs football team. Louque was a starter as a sophomore but made a name for himself in baseball by driving in all five Lutcher runs when the Bulldogs defeated Berwick 5-4 for the Class 3A state title in May. Even so, that success wasn’t enough to pull him away from football, where he has been one of the leaders on a team that is 7-1, 4-0 in District 7-4A.
LUTCHER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy