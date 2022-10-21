Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Wind fuels bean field fire in northern Buffalo County
SHELTON — Firefighters from 10 agencies are battling a field fire southeast of Ravenna in northern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was call to a bean field fire near at 27760 Sodtown Road. Shortly after, Gibbon and Ravenna fire departments were called for mutual aid.
KSNB Local4
Wild and windy weather this evening followed by a quieter, cooler day Monday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mother Nature is getting in on the spirit of October with more tricks than treats today as we have seen fires, dust storms, high winds, record temperatures and even a little severe weather already this evening. Things have been wild and windy this afternoon with a strengthening storm system to the north of us swinging a dry line and cold front through the region. Winds will continue to be sustained between 20 to 30 mph up until midnight with gusts to 45 mph at times. There is a risk of severe weather along and east of highway 281 as the dry line and cold front push east this evening. Right now it looks as if the best chance will be further east toward Lincoln-Omaha and Beatrice-Falls City areas. In those area, damaging wind gusts to 70 mph will be the biggest threat. Some isolated large hail to quarter size will also be possible. Can’t rule out a tornado as well with plenty of wind shear present in the lower and mid levels of the atmosphere.
Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs With Power to Kill 600,000 People
A simple traffic stop turned into a staggering find for authorities Wednesday afternoon. A driver was pulled over for speeding at approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on westbound I-80 near Lincoln, Nebraska. The driver would later tell authorities that he was on his way to York, Nebraska, less than an hour west of Lincoln. What they found in the vehicle was scary to think about.
KSNB Local4
City is seeking feedback on plans for Grand Island’s future
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island officials are encouraging the public to participate in two items that will help shape the future of the city. There will be three public meetings, all starting at 6 p.m., where an update will be provided on the Grand Island Comprehensive plan. Tuesday,...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
KSNB Local4
Town harvests crops for Sam Ruhter
PROSSER, Neb. (KSNB) - When Sam Ruhter passed away in April of this year, his family had no idea what they would do about the harvest season. Enter Sam’s neighbors and friends, who planted his fields and on Friday, harvested the over 600 acres of crops. Sam’s brother, Randy,...
KETV.com
Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade
Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
Kearney Hub
New Kearney Area Animal Shelter director is happily settling in
KEARNEY — Braden Wilkes knelt down on the floor inside the Kearney Area Animal Shelter to coax Pee Wee, her 2-week-old pygmy goat, to follow her into her office. “Come,” she said gently. Soon, Pee Wee scampered into Wilkes’ office, nosed around a bit and settled down on a soft pad Wilkes keeps for Pee Wee on the floor.
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
KSNB Local4
Dinosaurs roar into Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For families looking for something to do this weekend, you can go back in time to the age of the dinosaurs. Jurassic Quest, North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience, is back at Fonner Park in Grand Island from Oct. 21-23. Jurassic Quest opens...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
Twelfth case of bird flu in Nebraska identified in York County gamebirds
According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the affected flock was humanely depopulated and will be disposed of in an approved manner.
KSNB Local4
Aurora football stays perfect on the regular season with win over Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City football welcomed on in Aurora for the season finale of the regular season. In the end, the Huskies roll to a perfect season, taking down the Bison 49-21. See embedded video for highlights.
Additional case of avian influenza reported in York County
LINCOLN, Neb.-The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is announcing another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska this year to 12. The 12th farm is a commercial flock of gamebirds in York County.
KSNB Local4
York football dukes out win over Northwest
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - York football hosted Grand Island Northwest Friday. The Dukes defeated the Vikings 24-21. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
nwmissourinews.com
Northwest football blows out Northeastern State for Homecoming triumph
Like one might expect during a Homecoming game, the cheers of the 5,271 fans inside Bearcat Stadium rose as Northwest football converted a fourth-and-five in an unorthodox manner. The Bearcat offense set up for what appeared to be a routine punt from Northeastern State’s 46-yard line with 18 seconds remaining...
