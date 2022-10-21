ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets odds, picks and predictions

The Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) will take on the Houston Rockets (0-1) on Friday at the Toyota Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Grizzlies vs. Rockets odds, and our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Grizzlies were able to escape with a narrow 115-112 overtime home win over the New York Knicks in their season opener Wednesday – they didn’t cover as 4.5-point favorites. Memphis had 5 players score in double figures, including 34 points from PG Ja Morant, who also recorded 4 rebounds and 9 assists.

The Rockets lost at the Atlanta Hawks 117-107 in a high-scoring game in their season opener Wednesday – they covered by a hook as 10.5-point underdogs. It was newly-signed G Kevin Porter Jr. leading the way with 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in the loss.

Grizzlies at Rockets odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 3:37 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Grizzlies -280 (bet $280 to win $100) | Rockets +215 (bet $100 to win $215)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Grizzlies -6.5 (-117) | Rockets +6.5 (-103)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 232.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Grizzlies at Rockets key injuries

Grizzlies

  • F Dillon Brooks (thigh) doubtful
  • G Danny Green (knee) out
  • F Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) out
  • F Ziaire Williams (knee) out

Rockets

  • F Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) out
  • G TyTy Washington Jr. (knee) out

Grizzlies at Rockets picks and predictions

Prediction

Grizzlies 118, Rockets 106

AVOID.

At -280, the Grizzlies odds aren’t worth taking straight up. Memphis is missing a couple of its starters, but it should be able to win against a young Houston squad.

MEMPHIS -6.5 (-117) is the ideal choice in this game as the Grizzlies have with plenty of capable contributors outside of Morant.

Turnovers could be an issue for the Rockets after turning the ball over 15 times in the season opener against the Hawks.

The Grizzlies are 19-7 ATS in their last 26 games against a team with a losing record.

Even though this game could be played at a faster pace, UNDER 232.5 (-115) appears to be the logical bet in this contest.

The Grizzlies have hit the Under in 8 of their last 11 road games and the Under is 4-0 in their last 4 games following an ATS loss.

Meanwhile, the Under is 30-14 in the last 44 meetings between the Grizzlies and the Rockets when the game is played in Houston.

Community Policy