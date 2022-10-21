HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Harding senior Nieves Megias placed 12th of almost 400 runners Saturday at the UAH Invitational. Megias, who has finished as Harding's top runner in all four meets this season, completed the 5K race in 17 minutes, 36.80 seconds, her career best 5K time. Her previous best was 17:48.9 at the Chile Pepper Festival earlier this month.

