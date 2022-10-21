Read full article on original website
Related
hardingsports.com
Harding's Megias Places 12th in Huge Field at UAH Invitational
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Harding senior Nieves Megias placed 12th of almost 400 runners Saturday at the UAH Invitational. Megias, who has finished as Harding's top runner in all four meets this season, completed the 5K race in 17 minutes, 36.80 seconds, her career best 5K time. Her previous best was 17:48.9 at the Chile Pepper Festival earlier this month.
hardingsports.com
No. 23 Harding Posts 56-43 Road Win at UAM
MONTICELLO, Ark. – 23rd-ranked Harding scored four rushing touchdowns in the first half, but a 75-yard touchdown pass and a 97-yard fumble return in the third quarter broke open a close game and the Bisons defeated Arkansas-Monticello 56-43 Saturday in Great American Conference at Convoy Leslie Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Comments / 0