All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will
Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
sent-trib.com
Nov. 8: What to know to vote for Ohio attorney general
Ohioans will vote for the attorney general, whose role is to defend state laws, in the Nov. 8 general election. The race is highly contentious, with incumbent Dave Yost, a Republican, running against Democrat Jeff Crossman. The two have differing opinions on a variety of hot-button issues. Yost, who has...
WOUB
Supporters say Ohio’s third grade reading guarantee is ‘more necessary now than ever’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — An education policy research group is voicing its support for Ohio’s current reading education laws as legislators prepare to consider a bill that would eliminate the state’s required retention of third graders who do not pass their reading test. The state’s...
Fox 19
Ohio’s Midterm Election: A guide for voters
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Midterm Election is just 17 days away, and many Ohio residents have already submitted their ballots by mail or early voting. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there has been a 2.7% increase in absentee ballot requests and early in-person voting this year compared to the 2018 election.
The Spectrum: Ohio governor, U.S. Senate contests sprint toward election day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: With just more than two weeks to go until Election Day, Democrat Nan Whaley is working to close the gap with incumbent Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and calling out what she said is a culture of corruption at the Ohio Statehouse. “And we’ve just dealt with […]
bgindependentmedia.org
Former BG mayor urges support for school levy, Ghanbari
As most BG readers know and I hope appreciate, I have generally avoided getting involved in partisan political issues and campaigns in my various public service roles. My passions have been directed toward the adoption of BG park levies, BG school issues and the levies in support of the WCDPL.
Ohio may end reading assessment requirement for third-graders
The Third Grade Reading Guarantee remains one of the most hotly-debated policies in Ohio's education system, but it may cease to exist come next year.
No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial
No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
Ohioans to decide if non-citizens can vote in local elections
"We have a village value about being a welcoming community to all backgrounds, identities, and so this makes sense for us," Village Council President Brian Housh said.
Vote “no” on statewide Issue 2
Given the demise of nuance in political discussion these days, I fully expect that Ohio Issue 2, barring noncitizens from voting in local and state elections, will resoundingly pass in the upcoming election. This will be codified in the Ohio Constitution. What comes to my mind are the large communities of Marshallese immigrants who reside in our country, performing essential services, especially in food production.
When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
Times Gazette
You should vote for Issue 1
In case you’ve missed the mountain of political ads all over the television and internet, Ohio will hold an election on Nov. 8. Plenty of attention has been given to the various candidates for elected office, but very little has been given to the ballot issues which will also be decided by Ohio voters. Issue 1 and Issue 2 are both constitutional amendments, and any time the fundamental document which outlines the powers of our government is changed, then we should definitely pay attention.
Mount Vernon News
Early voting higher in Ohio than in 2018
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – More Ohioans have requested absentee ballots and voted early in person as of the close of business Tuesday than at the same point in the state’s 2018 gubernatorial election, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced. “While not a significant increase over the same point...
Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a petition to let voters decide if the […] The post Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
bgindependentmedia.org
Veteran educator questions the transparency of BG levy campaign
As an educator with 40+ years of teaching experience and someone who has worked on a few school levy campaigns, I know the value of updated and safe learning environments for students, staff, and community. As such, I can’t recall ever voting against a school levy. However, at the current time, it’s very unlikely I will support the Bowling Green School’s high school levy.
2022 voters' guide: Ohio
Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. Voting in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new district and look...
WOUB
Close race for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat shows voters may be splitting their tickets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Polls in the race for Ohio governor show a double-digit gap between incumbent Republican Mike DeWine and Democratic challenger Nan Whaley. The election is still more than two weeks away, and experts aren’t ready to call that contest — or the much closer race for U.S. Senate, though they admit one might have an effect on the other.
hometownstations.com
Ohio Lawmaker don't plan to follow CDC recommendations on children's vaccines
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A CDC advisory committee is recommending that the COVID vaccine be added to the immunization schedule for children and adults, but Ohio lawmakers say not so fast. The Centers for Disease Control encourages children 6 months and older, as well as adults, to get the COVID vaccine, plus boosters when they are eligible. The schedule is meant to help guide doctors in determining when to administer vaccinations, especially for kids. This includes vaccinations for polio, measles, whooping cough, and tetanus.
sent-trib.com
Volunteers needed for Perrysburg boards
PERRYSBURG — The city is looking for volunteers to serve on committees, commissions and boards. There are nine vacancies to fill:. Citizen’s Park and Recreation Advisory Committee. Three vacancies. Street Tree Commission. One vacancy. Anyone who is interested should download and fill out this form and either email,...
Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund suffers $5.3 billion loss as staff get bonuses
Ohio's teacher retirement system paid out $10 million in staff bonuses the same year its pension fund lost over $5 billion, according to updated figures released Thursday.
