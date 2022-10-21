Read full article on original website
Houston Astros & Philadelphia Phillies World Series Bound
The 2022 American League pennant has a Texas flag flying alongside it this year as the Houston Astros made the American League Championship Series look easy with 106 wins and sweeping all three games against the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS and all four games against the New York Yankees in the ALCS.
10 Pressing Questions Facing The New York Yankees This Offseason
Getting swept in the American League Championship Series by the Houston Astros was many Yankees fans worst nightmare. The magical season that started so well, always had that hint of doubt based on their midseason match-ups, especially the two game sweep by the Astros following the All Star break. Now, how do the New York Yankees move forward? Pinstripes' owner Hal Steinbrenner has a lot to think about.
New York Yankees’ Fans Rip Team for Disgraceful ‘2004 Highlights’ Pregame Story
There's losing a baseball game on the field, and then, there's this. The New York Yankees fell behind, 3-0, to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. Long-time Yankees' fans might remember a similar situation playing out nearly two decades ago, with the only difference being that the Yankees were on the side with the crooked number, not the goose-egg.
