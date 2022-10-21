Read full article on original website
CPW rescues truck from Lake Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A water rescue at Lake Pueblo became an interesting job for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) divers on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, a red pickup truck backed up too far down the boat ramp and sank into the water. CPW said, “luckily there were no injuries.” Crews were able to […]
fatmanlittletrail.com
Gray’s Coors Tavern – Pueblo
On my first trip to Pueblo, Colorado I was excited to find a dish made famous in the town, the Slopper. I asked a my friends who live in Pueblo where we should go to find the perfect Slopper and they were quick to suggest Gray’s Coors Tavern. The...
2 dead, 1 child injured after kayaks hit with wind, rough water on Lake Pueblo
Rangers at Lake Pueblo State Park are searching for an adult who went missing after three kayaks got caught up in high winds and rough waters Sunday, killing one adult and injuring a child.
Aggressive panhandler robs several stores before arrest
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a man on Aggravated Robbery charges after police say he was aggressively panhandling outside of a business, and when asked to leave, he threatened the employees and stole cash from the register before going on to rob another business. PPD said the incident occurred just after […]
Man dead following motorcycle crash on Colorado 50
MONDAY 10/24/22 2:25 p.m. The Pueblo Count Corner has identified the man driving the motorcycle as 44-year-old Jeremy Swope of Pueblo. SUNDAY 10/23/22 10:33 a.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported that a man was killed on Colorado 50 after being ejected from his motorcycle, Saturday night on Oct. 22. At approximately 9:16 […]
bcdemocratonline.com
City of La Junta rocked by devastating fire
After standing for almost a century, the WW Feed and Supply building, formally the old Santa Fe Railroad building at 303 West 1st Street, has been burned to the ground by a devastating structure fire. This content is for Online Access Only (1 Month), Print in county – Includes Online...
Attentive deputy hears inmate breaking cell window
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting a deputy’s quick actions for catching an inmate at the Pueblo County Jail breaking his cell window, likely in an attempt to bring contraband into the jail, PCSO said. According to PCSO, a deputy was working the first floor of the jail at about […]
Home shooting leaves woman dead in Pueblo County
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting at a home in rural southwest Pueblo County that occurred Friday night on Oct. 21. At around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road on reports of possible shots fired. When deputies arrived they […]
Boy, 13, missing in Otero County found safe, sheriff’s office says
The Otero County Sheriff’s Office says a boy who was reported missing early Tuesday morning has been found safe.
Burglary suspect arrested twice within three days
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a man on multiple burglary charges after police said he tried to burglarize a second business just days after his first arrest. According to PPD, officers responded around midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to a restaurant in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, near […]
KKTV
1 killed in motorcycle crash in west Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A rider was killed in Pueblo County Saturday night after he was thrown from his motorcycle. State Patrol says the motorcyclist was riding in the shoulder on eastbound Highway 50 when he scraped the side of a car, causing him to lose control of his bike and rear-end another vehicle.
Deputies looking for Pueblo West shoplifter
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for an alleged shoplifter who stole items from a Big R in Pueblo West. PCSO tweeted photos of the alleged suspect. If you know them or anything about the crime, contact PCSO at (719) 583-625 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or […]
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Colorado
HomeSnacks found the state's most affordable cities for 2022.
Police say Pueblo’s Fountain Creek cleanup was worse than anticipated
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo is working on clean-up efforts at Fountain Creek. According to police, the amount of trash and the overall health hazard at the river bottom was worse than anticipated. Monday, the Pueblo Police Department said they found trash, hazardous waste, needles, and more in the area. They spent The post Police say Pueblo’s Fountain Creek cleanup was worse than anticipated appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
1 dead after pickup and semi collide; northbound I-25 back open near PPIR
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed Thursday morning after a pickup and semi-truck collided on the interstate between Pueblo and Fountain. Colorado State Patrol had few details at the time of this writing, only that the crash occurred on northbound I-25 near the Pikes Peak International Raceway exit and a person in the pickup had died. It’s unknown what caused the collision at this time.
You’ll Never Guess Which Town this Colorado Mansion is in
A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
kiowacountypress.net
Otero County Sheriff seeks man on felony charge
The Otero County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Rocky Ford Police Department in a search for a man suspected of felony theft from an at-risk adult. According to OCSO, Lee Vernon Council, 40, is being sought for theft against an at-risk adult, a Class 5 felony, and theft of $300-1,000, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
kiowacountypress.net
State Patrol investigates fatal Pueblo County motorcycle crash
The Colorado State Patrol responded to a fatal motorcycle crash which occurred in Pueblo County Saturday night. According to CSP Trooper Joshua Yoder, a 44-year-old man was riding eastbound on Highway 50 west of Pueblo around 9:16 p.m. when the crash happened. The motorcycle was on the shoulder of the highway when it scraped the passenger side of another vehicle. The man, who was not identified, lost control of motorcycle before colliding with a third vehicle.
Deputies arrest 2 wanted fugitives & recover stolen vehicles
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested two men wanted on outstanding felony warrants and recovered several stolen vehicles the week of Oct. 10. John Marquez, 36, was arrested on a warrant for felony escape. Ray Archuleta, 36, was arrested on warrants for kidnapping and failure to appear. Marquez and Archuleta were […]
K99
