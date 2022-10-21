Read full article on original website
Two new top-ranked teams highlight our final Iowa high school football rankings for 2022
The 2022 high school football regular season is in the books — and before we embark on the always-exciting postseason, we've got one final set of rankings to take us home. The Des Moines Register's high school football rankings got one final makeover for 2022, and there are some important changes after Week 9. Most notably, there are two new No. 1-ranked teams, in both of Iowa's largest classes, as the playoffs are set to begin.
Starting Five: Nebraska Basketball vs. Chadron State
Nebraska basketball begins the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Huskers square off with Chadron State at 1 p.m. CT. Television/Stream: BTN Plus (subscription required) Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen...
10 years ago this week....
This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette. Girls swimming and diving — The Ponies knock off Cretin-Derham Hall 97-79 in a Suburban East Conference girls swimming and diving dual meet to achieve the 100th consecutive dual meet victory for the Stillwater program. Sophia Bisch and Claire Rutscher each win two individual events to help pace the Ponies (8-0 SEC, 10-0), who also secure at...
