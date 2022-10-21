ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

lite987whop.com

Christian Fiscal Court to hear solar farm ordinance Nov. 10

Christian Fiscal Court will consider an ordinance on November 10 that would restrict where and how any potential solar farms would have to operate in Christian County. Oriden has been planning to construct a large solar farm in the Dogwood community of northeastern Christian County and dozens of neighboring property owners and local farmers have been actively opposed to the concept.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

United Way of the Pennyrile gives campaign update

The Kiwanis Club and Rotary Club of Hopkinsville got an update from the United Way of the Pennyrile Tuesday, which is approaching the half-way mark of their fundraising campaign. It was an exciting meeting, with friendly competition and fundraising, in the name of supporting the 19 partner agencies of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Cy Cunningham’s Bar Returns To Cadiz

Thanks to some longtime care and respect, a relic from old downtown Cadiz has recently been returned into restorative hands. And though it’s going to take awhile, the foyer of the Trigg County History Museum on Jefferson Street will eventually be filled with a large, two-level wooden bar and liquor cabinet — one that belonged to former spirits salesman Cy Cunningham.
CADIZ, KY
lite987whop.com

Local business owner, founder of Gracious Me! passes away

The community is remembering and mourning the loss of a local business owner, as Sherry Ezell Calhoun passed away following a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. Known to the community as the founder and owner of Gracious Me!, Calhoun is survived by her husband of 47 years, Earl Calhoun, her mother Patsy Ezell, her daughters Ashley Smith and Andrea Calhoun, along with a brother, sister and two grand-children. A longtime stay at home mother who put the focus on family, generosity and hospitality, Calhoun opened Gracious Me! in 2005.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Lane closures expected on section of U.S. 31-W Bypass

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers should expect lane closures on 31-W Bypass starting tonight. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says closures will be due to a resurfacing project of U.S. 31-W Bypass from KY 234 Fairview Avenue to U.S. 68 Kentucky Street. Closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
yoursportsedge.com

Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A’ – Hopkinsville’s Faith Folz

She has been a big part of the Hopkinsville Lady Tiger soccer team for the past four seasons. However, the accomplishments of Hoptown senior Faith Folz extend beyond the reach of the pitch. It is those achievements that have her as this week’s Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A.’. Faith excels in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve been on Magnolia Street this October, you’ve probably seen the new freakshow in town. The clowns and chaos are all part of Melanie Chaffin’s Halloween house. “We kind of do the cemetery and everything and then in the end, on...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KFVS12

Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Highway crews prepare for snow season, ask drivers to do the same

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in the state's 12 westernmost counties have started prepping for snow and ice season. This includes Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton Counties. Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows making test...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
mymix1041.com

Warren County fire contained, but not yet under control

From Local 3 News: A large brush fire in Warren County continues to burn Tuesday morning. Originally reported Monday, the large fire is in a gulf area off Isha Lane, south of Highway 8. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny says that all of the county’s fire departments have been brought...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an alleged threat made this morning at Franklin-Simpson High School. According to Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson, some graffiti was written on the bathroom wall just a few minutes ago threatening to blow up the school and out of an abundance of caution the building was evacuated.
lite987whop.com

Caroline Jane Englad

(Age 88, of Dawson Springs) No services will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
whvoradio.com

Combine Damaged In Pembroke Fire

A combine was damaged in a fire on Pembroke Road Saturday morning. Pembroke Fire Department Chief Nick Belair says the fire started with a mechanical issue with a combine and led to about 15 acres burning. Belair says they were able to quickly extinguish the combine saving it from being...
PEMBROKE, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam is the biggest city in Ohio County, Kentucky, located in the southern part of Hartford. The city gets its name from the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, which predated it for several decades. In 1873, the city of Beaver Dam was formally incorporated as a city, developing into an...
BEAVER DAM, KY

