lite987whop.com
Christian Fiscal Court to hear solar farm ordinance Nov. 10
Christian Fiscal Court will consider an ordinance on November 10 that would restrict where and how any potential solar farms would have to operate in Christian County. Oriden has been planning to construct a large solar farm in the Dogwood community of northeastern Christian County and dozens of neighboring property owners and local farmers have been actively opposed to the concept.
lite987whop.com
United Way of the Pennyrile gives campaign update
The Kiwanis Club and Rotary Club of Hopkinsville got an update from the United Way of the Pennyrile Tuesday, which is approaching the half-way mark of their fundraising campaign. It was an exciting meeting, with friendly competition and fundraising, in the name of supporting the 19 partner agencies of the...
whvoradio.com
Cy Cunningham’s Bar Returns To Cadiz
Thanks to some longtime care and respect, a relic from old downtown Cadiz has recently been returned into restorative hands. And though it’s going to take awhile, the foyer of the Trigg County History Museum on Jefferson Street will eventually be filled with a large, two-level wooden bar and liquor cabinet — one that belonged to former spirits salesman Cy Cunningham.
whvoradio.com
Fort Campbell Managing Controlled Burn That Has Sent Smoke North to Cadiz
A smoky haze in southern Trigg County that has wafted north to Caldwell and Lyons counties is the result of a controlled fire at Fort Campbell. Tuesday afternoon, the public affairs office at Fort Campbell said the fire began during routine training and that personnel are still actively managing the fire.
Greenville cafe set to reopen months after downtown fire
A Greenville cafe that was in a downtown building damaged by a fire is reopening at a new site soon.
lite987whop.com
Local business owner, founder of Gracious Me! passes away
The community is remembering and mourning the loss of a local business owner, as Sherry Ezell Calhoun passed away following a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. Known to the community as the founder and owner of Gracious Me!, Calhoun is survived by her husband of 47 years, Earl Calhoun, her mother Patsy Ezell, her daughters Ashley Smith and Andrea Calhoun, along with a brother, sister and two grand-children. A longtime stay at home mother who put the focus on family, generosity and hospitality, Calhoun opened Gracious Me! in 2005.
wnky.com
Lane closures expected on section of U.S. 31-W Bypass
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers should expect lane closures on 31-W Bypass starting tonight. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says closures will be due to a resurfacing project of U.S. 31-W Bypass from KY 234 Fairview Avenue to U.S. 68 Kentucky Street. Closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6...
wkyufm.org
WKU to dedicate building in honor of first Black student to attend and graduate from the school
Western Kentucky University will honor a trailblazer this week, the first African-American student to enroll and graduate from the institution. Logan County native Margaret Munday made history in 1956 as WKU opened its doors to students of color following desegregation. More than 60 years later, the university will dedicate a...
lite987whop.com
HFD: Burn ban applies to contained bon fires, other activities normally legal in city
Most of Western Kentucky, including Christian County, remains under a burn ban, and that includes some burning that would normally be allowed in the city of Hopkinsville. Lt. Payton Rogers with the Hopkinsville Fire Department says even small bon fires are included in the burn ban, as a spark could cause a major incident.
mainstreetclarksville.com
TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
sgfcitizen.org
In a dark tent with armed security guards, University Heights residents rally to protect their neighborhood
In a dark tent with armed guards, 23 people took turns Monday expressing why they believe a developer’s plans to rezone several properties from residential to commercial will destroy the neighborhood they love. “When you start breaking down a neighborhood piece by piece, it falls apart,” said Rodney Dixon,...
yoursportsedge.com
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A’ – Hopkinsville’s Faith Folz
She has been a big part of the Hopkinsville Lady Tiger soccer team for the past four seasons. However, the accomplishments of Hoptown senior Faith Folz extend beyond the reach of the pitch. It is those achievements that have her as this week’s Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A.’. Faith excels in...
WBKO
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve been on Magnolia Street this October, you’ve probably seen the new freakshow in town. The clowns and chaos are all part of Melanie Chaffin’s Halloween house. “We kind of do the cemetery and everything and then in the end, on...
KFVS12
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
wpsdlocal6.com
Highway crews prepare for snow season, ask drivers to do the same
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in the state's 12 westernmost counties have started prepping for snow and ice season. This includes Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton Counties. Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows making test...
mymix1041.com
Warren County fire contained, but not yet under control
From Local 3 News: A large brush fire in Warren County continues to burn Tuesday morning. Originally reported Monday, the large fire is in a gulf area off Isha Lane, south of Highway 8. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny says that all of the county’s fire departments have been brought...
WBKO
Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an alleged threat made this morning at Franklin-Simpson High School. According to Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson, some graffiti was written on the bathroom wall just a few minutes ago threatening to blow up the school and out of an abundance of caution the building was evacuated.
lite987whop.com
Caroline Jane Englad
(Age 88, of Dawson Springs) No services will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
whvoradio.com
Combine Damaged In Pembroke Fire
A combine was damaged in a fire on Pembroke Road Saturday morning. Pembroke Fire Department Chief Nick Belair says the fire started with a mechanical issue with a combine and led to about 15 acres burning. Belair says they were able to quickly extinguish the combine saving it from being...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Beaver Dam, KY
Beaver Dam is the biggest city in Ohio County, Kentucky, located in the southern part of Hartford. The city gets its name from the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, which predated it for several decades. In 1873, the city of Beaver Dam was formally incorporated as a city, developing into an...
