Read full article on original website
Related
lite987whop.com
Public library Fall Festival is Friday, pumpkin carving contest underway
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library Fall Festival is coming up Friday and there’s still time to take part in the Imagination Library pumpkin carving contest. Appearing on WHOP Tuesday morning, Library Executive Director DeAnna Sova says the fall festival will take place rain or shine at the library starting at 4:30 p.m. and the public is invited to attend and play games and encourage early literacy.
lite987whop.com
About 350 people attended Torchlight Tales
About 350 people attended Saturday night’s Torchlight Tales at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center in Hopkinsville. Charles Turner with the Jeffers Bend Steering Committee says “the mothers, dads, children, grandparents, and others in attendance gathered on the grounds at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center to enjoy the Bell Witch Story as told by local historian William Turner and educator and storyteller Wayne Goolsby.”
lite987whop.com
Local business owner, founder of Gracious Me! passes away
The community is remembering and mourning the loss of a local business owner, as Sherry Ezell Calhoun passed away following a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. Known to the community as the founder and owner of Gracious Me!, Calhoun is survived by her husband of 47 years, Earl Calhoun, her mother Patsy Ezell, her daughters Ashley Smith and Andrea Calhoun, along with a brother, sister and two grand-children. A longtime stay at home mother who put the focus on family, generosity and hospitality, Calhoun opened Gracious Me! in 2005.
lite987whop.com
Christian Fiscal Court to hear solar farm ordinance Nov. 10
Christian Fiscal Court will consider an ordinance on November 10 that would restrict where and how any potential solar farms would have to operate in Christian County. Oriden has been planning to construct a large solar farm in the Dogwood community of northeastern Christian County and dozens of neighboring property owners and local farmers have been actively opposed to the concept.
lite987whop.com
United Way of the Pennyrile gives campaign update
The Kiwanis Club and Rotary Club of Hopkinsville got an update from the United Way of the Pennyrile Tuesday, which is approaching the half-way mark of their fundraising campaign. It was an exciting meeting, with friendly competition and fundraising, in the name of supporting the 19 partner agencies of the...
lite987whop.com
Carson Junior Moore
(Age 75, of Elkton) Memorial service will be Friday October 28th at 11am at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Caroline Jane Englad
(Age 88, of Dawson Springs) No services will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
HFD: Burn ban applies to contained bon fires, other activities normally legal in city
Most of Western Kentucky, including Christian County, remains under a burn ban, and that includes some burning that would normally be allowed in the city of Hopkinsville. Lt. Payton Rogers with the Hopkinsville Fire Department says even small bon fires are included in the burn ban, as a spark could cause a major incident.
lite987whop.com
Two go to hospital after Bradshaw Road accident
Two people went to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident Friday morning on Bradshaw Road in Christian County. It happened just before 6 a.m. and the collision report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was northbound and attempting to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama of Clarksville.
lite987whop.com
Elkton man arrested following Christian Co. pursuit
An Elkton man was arrested Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit in Christian County. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Josh Stallons was patrolling in the area of Madisonville Road and Lake Blythe Road when he observed a vehicle operated by 23-year-old Eddie Juckett of Elkton, who he knew to have a suspended driver’s license. Deputy Stallons attempted to do a traffic stop, but Juckett allegedly refused to stop and led deputies on a chase through northern Christian County.
lite987whop.com
Updated: Twelve-year old flown to Vandy after accident
Details have been released on an accident from Sunday afternoon on East Seventh Street that sent a young boy to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 12-year old Braden Ballard of Dixon, Kentucky rolled into the roadway on a scooter from a driveway in the 1800 block of East Seventh and into the path of a westbound car operated by 53-year old Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville.
lite987whop.com
Rosie Mae McGhee Wright
(Age84, of Cadiz) Memorial service will be Saturday October 29th at 1pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Princeton. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Tina Faye Dixon
(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Monday October 24th at 2pm at Riverside Cemetery. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Alcohol suspected as factor in I-24 injury accident
Alcohol is suspected as a factor in an accident Sunday night in the construction zone of I-24 in Christian County that sent two people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police investigated and say 40-year old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee was westbound at a high rate of speed and rear-ended another westbound vehicle in the construction zone driven by 25-year old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville.
lite987whop.com
Lady Colonels Fight till the End
It was the most favorable draw the Lady Colonels could have received. Open with the worst of the three district winners, face a team you are extremely familiar with in the semifinals, and do not have to face that generally regarded best team in the region until the final. All...
lite987whop.com
Rain coming Tuesday, won’t be enough to end drought
The first significant rainfall in weeks is expected Tuesday in Western Kentucky, but it likely won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought. Western Christian County and areas westward toward the Mississippi River are now in the severe drought classification and the remainder of the region is in a moderate drought.
lite987whop.com
College Weekly Awards
Sahvir Wheeler Named to Bob Cousy Award Watch List. Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s preseason watch list for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award on Monday. Wheeler, who was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award for the nation’s best point guard a year ago. Lost too Ayo Dosunmu.
Comments / 0