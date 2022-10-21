Marilyn Mosby files for venue change in federal fraud and perjury trial

State's Attorney Mosby asks to move trial out of Baltimore 00:27

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City state's attorney Marilyn Mosby has filed a request to change the venue of her federal trial, which is set to start next March, according to court documents.

Mosby made her motion to transfer venues Friday, and federal prosecutors must respond to the motion by Nov. 4. Mosby must file a reply to prosecutors by Nov. 14, according to a document filed Friday in the U.S. District Court of Maryland and signed by Judge Lydia K. Griggsby.

It is unclear what the reasoning is behind the request.

Mosby is accused of committing perjury to illegally obtain a withdrawal from her retirement account. The government argues she lied on forms saying she had adversely been impacted by COVID-19 allowing her to take out money without penalty while she continued to work and earn a salary of hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

Mosby used the money she withdrew from her retirement fund to buy two vacation homes in Florida. Prosecutors allege she also lied on mortgage applications.

When the trial does begin, it is expected to last three weeks. It was postponed last month to March 27, 2023.

Mosby is expected to leave office in January.