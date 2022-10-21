Read full article on original website
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
Hometown Homicides: 7 Texas Murders That We’ll Never Forget
Texas is known by most folks to be a friendly and charming state. Growing up I never met a native Texan that didn't offer up a "howdy" and a firm handshake. However, these homicides are an awful reminder that evil does exist. The sad part is that this evil is...
My Friend Found Something Disturbing Inside A Texas Watermelon
Texas watermelons are delicious and amazing (and some are still even in season!). Watermelons, in addition to being a sweet treat, are relatively low in calories (47 calories per cup) and are packed with Vitamin C. Watermelons are wonderful and I am a big fan. I have a friend who...
Enter If You Dare: 8 Spine-Tingling Haunted Attractions Right Here In Texas
Texas has a little bit of everything including some of the scariest haunted attractions you'll find. It's Halloween time and everyone is entitled to a good scare. These aren't your run-of-the-mill Mickey Mouse haunted houses. Some of these go quite to the extreme. Growing up I couldn't get enough. I...
The Prices for Our Thanksgiving Turkeys Might be Twice as High This Year
There are several reasons this Thanksgiving holiday may cost us more than in years past. First off the fuel prices are still up by around $4 a gallon for diesel being that all the transport trucks run on it. The other main concern is that around April the Associated Press (AP) was reporting that across the nation, farmers have had to kill about 22 million birds, mostly egg-laying chickens but also including 1.8 million turkeys that were hit with bird flu.
When Does Daylight Saving Time End and We Fall Back An Hour in Texas?
Many times, Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time confuse people as many of us forget when we go forward an hour and when we go back an hour. I know I do. But, if you just remember the old saying "spring forward, fall back", that will help. Daylight Saving Time begins in the Spring and ends in the Fall.
Three of the Best Hikes in Texas with INSANE Views [VIDEO]
We have found three of the best hikes in Texas for those who love GREAT views. It's funny when I talk to people from other parts of the country that have it in their mind that Texas is just one, huge, flatland of tumbleweeds and people on horseback. We Texans...
Haunted Texas: 7 Ghostly Hotspots To Check Out This Fall
With a state as vast as Texas, it's no wonder that there are plenty of stories involving hauntings, ghosts, and other paranormal activity. From old hotels to attractions that you already know, Texas definitely boasts its share of spectral stories. In fact, ghost chasers and enthusiasts of the like come from miles around to investigate these haunted hotspots and the tales that go along with them.
Nine Tips That Might Help You Win the Lottery’s Millions in Texas
Have you heard the name, Richard Lustig? If you are an avid lottery player his name will ring a bell because he's won lotteries so many times that he has published books and shared his "Secrets To Winning" on regular media and social media. First off Richard Lusting has won anywhere from $1,000 dollars and up to and over $842,000.00.
Texas Has 12 Million Forest Acres and the Fastest Growing Cities
As I've been working on remodeling my home over the past few years I have experienced price hikes in lumber as I've never seen before. There was a time when I could purchase 2x4s for anywhere from $1.99 up to $4 depending on the quality of the 2x4. However, since the pandemic and the gasoline prices soaring 2x4s will now cost you anywhere from $8 and up.
Please Donate Your New, Gently Used Coats to ‘Coats for Kids’
It's time for the 9th Annual 'Coats for Kids' drive. With your help, we can decrease the number of students that won't have a coat to wear during the coming winter months. From Abilene to Eula to Anson and every school in between, there are homeless students in need; many of them unaccompanied. These kids already have enough going against them, the least we can do is help keep them warm this winter.
2022 Fall Cruise Night Car Show Winners Have Been Announced
Classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles took over the streets of Abilene for the 39th annual Cruise Night. The event marked another successful night of old-style cruising, and the car show also gave classic car enthusiasts an assortment of unique rides to gawk over. It was a tough choice, but here are the official winners of the 2022 Fall Cruise Night Car Show.
The Most Fun Things to Do on a Date Night in Abilene Besides Bar Hopping
Dating in Abilene can sometimes be difficult unless you like to get smashed in bars all the time or count how many potholes are in the Key City. So what is there to do on date night that doesn't involve getting hammered by tequila or filling up one of those potholes with water to swim in?
Some of Abilene’s Most Adorable Fur Babies Are Missing, Can You Help?
After spending the afternoon broadcasting live from Pam's Pets and Fish here in Abilene for the fall 2022 Townsquare Media Cruise Night event. I met a lot of listeners and several approached me and we're asking if I could give a shout-out to help them locate their lost pets. I learned very quickly by looking at the pictures and hearing the stories that these fur babies are not just pets but family members.
Food Costs Per Household for a Family of Four Is Up in Texas
A few nights ago on payday, my wife came home from shopping at the supermarket buying groceries for the month for our family. As she walked into the kitchen and started setting bags down I saw the frown on her face, (could tell she was not happy). I asked what seems to be the problem and she unloaded on me.
The Department of Public Safety Is Looking for a Few Good People
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is in need of some good people. If you have ever even thought about being a Texas State Trooper this is the perfect opportunity to check it out (see the video below). The best part is that the Department of Public Safety is paying over $5,000 a month just for being in their training, and over $80k a year when you graduate.
A McDonald’s in Missouri Is Now Home to Iconic Van Halen Burger Photo
A classic photo of Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth outside of a McDonald's in Missouri from the '70s has now been hung in the same place where it was taken. It's at the (newly remodeled, but) oldest McDonald's in the state, the Crestwood McDonald's in St. Louis. The...
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
Beware: 10 Texas Superstitions To Keep You Safe This Halloween
As we're coming up on Halloween, I can't be more excited. So, I thought now would be a great time to break out some old superstitions that you'll find right here in Texas. The word superstition is defined as a belief or way of behaving that is based on the fear of the unknown and faith in magic or luck. It seems like there are hundreds of old wives' tales and superstitions. Such as the ever-popular, don't walk under a ladder or cross the path of a black cat. A shattered mirror brings years of bad luck. The list goes on and on.
Denton Valley Farms Features Spooky Pumpkin Fun for Halloween
I recently went out to Denton Valley Farms to check out their Fall Festival activities, something I had not done before. They did not disappoint. My daughter invited my wife and me to go out to Denton Valley Farms to check out their huge pumpkin patch and some of their Halloween activities. I was a little skeptical about going because I had never checked it out before, but we had a blast!
